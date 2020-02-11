Game On: The Case For Pure-Play eSports Exposure (Podcast Transcript)

Known collectively as "eSports", this growing phenomenon already has a huge following in China and South Korea - and has started to gain traction in the U.S. and Europe.

On the heels of the Super Bowl, Let's Talk ETFs takes an in-depth look at the world of competitive gaming and the burgeoning entertainment complex sprouting up around it.

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Tuesday, January 14, 2020. My guest today is Will Hershey. Will is the CEO and Co-Founder of Roundhill Investments responsible for the company's indexing, research and product development efforts. He helped oversee the launch of the firm's first fund, the Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD).

Before founding Roundhill in 2018, Will served as the head trader with Yorkville Capital Management, where he traded the firm's long/short equity fund in separate accounts, in addition to developing and maintaining a suite of more than 20 custom indexes. Prior to that, he was with Yorkville ETF advisors where he was instrumental in the creation and growth of two ETFs by overseeing the trading and portfolio management of the funds.

Will is a CFA Charter Holder and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He attended Vanderbilt University where he received a BA in economics. Welcome to the show Will, it's a thrill to have you here.

Will Hershey [WH]: Thanks so much. Good to be here.

JL: Yeah, so I'd love to dive right in here because we've got lots to discuss. Before we get into the specifics of the ETF that you and your partner at Roundhill Investments released, if you could just tell the audience a bit about yourself and your background, your relevant background, of course, at what point did you know you wanted to work in finance and investing?

WH: Yeah. So, I think you did a great job of kind of summarizing my background. But when did I decide I wanted to work in finance and investing? Well, probably a bit of an unusual case, but I actually grew up in New York City, in the city proper. Both my parents worked on Wall Street. So, my dad was at Merrill Lynch, my mom was at Lehman; so, two firms that that no longer exist today, which, they were at different places. They're out there, but really grew up in a household where CNBC was always on, was always around the markets, talking about the markets.

In some ways, was probably predestined, in some way, shape or form to get involved. So, I think I always had that interest from an early age. I studied economics at Vanderbilt undergrad, that was kind of the closest thing to a business major there. So, for me, it was really pretty early on. I think, I don't know, if it's technically allowed - but I think my dad helped me set up my own PA to kind of fuss [ph] around and trade equities when I was like 15, 16. And I think by doing that, you make the worst trade in your life at that point, because you don't do any research. I think my whole research was -- I was really into sports, I was an athlete in high school. And I looked up, [indiscernible] Sports in the name. And I can't remember the exact security, I have to like look it up in my history, but it was some penny stock that that obviously went to zero. And that was kind of you know, you got it handed to you and you learned a ton from that experience.

And, so early on is the answer, I knew I was going to go into investing and in terms of ETFs, you mentioned it kind of in the intro, but after graduating undergrad, spent some time launching two NLP ETFs, with York [ph]. So, we raised $400 million in those two funds at their peak and really got to appreciate the ETF structure, the nuances, kind of the benefits that it offers, but also kind of leading us to where we are today, allowed for me to really appreciate the business model of launching an ETF business.

JL: Yes, sure. I have a good story, which I can throw in briefly here also, similar story, neither of my parents were in Wall Street, but we went to the New York Stock Exchange, some kind of like family trip. My dad had a patient who was a trader on the floor there. And there was this whole story about how some kid, that a probably in the 50s or something, bought one share of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and it's split, I don't know 15 times and he reinvested the dividends and 20 years later, he paid for his entire college and graduate school with that one share.

So, after that, my dad was like, okay, like is this a cool story. So, he had me looking up stock quotes in the New York Times business section. Every day, I followed 10 companies. Again, I was like 12 -- no, I was 10 at the time, I want to say actually. And it was all companies that I would have been interested in, like Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) and Toys "R" Us, and those sorts of things, General Motors (NYSE:GM). It was really before the time of deep discount brokerages, so it kind of took them a while. They couldn't buy just a small amount of shares, yet it was a full service trade with a broker probably, several hundred dollars to process it.

So, finally, I believe it was on, I guess probably like around August 1, 1990. They finally were able to pick up the shares of General Motors, which is what I decided on after following that and other stocks in the business sheets for a couple months. And the next day, Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait, and the price of oil like doubled, and auto stocks just tanked immediately because they're like, oh, no one's going buy new cars with the price of oil, they're just kind of going to stick with what they have. So, that was my initial trial by fire in the markets.

WH: Your story flips mine to shame for nothing more than you have the details down and you remember it better but still a similar lesson but for different reasons.

JL: Definitely, yes, it's a lesson I learned later on also and eventually brought me to the point I'm at today, which is essentially just by Exchange Traded Funds just to buy indexes. Now, they can be very direct niche kind of indexes like the fund that you've rolled out, the Roundhill Bitkraft esports and Digital Entertainment ETF. And in fact, I'm actually a big fan of niche sector and sub-sector funds. I think it's a great way of playing trends using information and knowledge that you have as an individual investor, to gain an edge without taking on that that single stock risk.

So, I guess it's a good point to jump in. How did you end up getting into a theme like eSports? For starters, I guess what gaming system did you have growing up? I assume you were at least some kind of a casual gamer if you're putting out a fund like this.

WH: Sure. Look, I mean, I had -- you went from generation to generation. So, the first one I really remember being deep into was Super Nintendo. And then, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the Super Nintendo, I think I played that game through like 20 times. Then you go to N64, Nintendo 64 and then the PlayStation, Xbox and kind of the rest is history.

But just touching on what you alluded to earlier, which is you -- it sounds like we kind of see things very differently in terms of niche, thematic ETFs, which is really kind of taking and going back to your own personal story, going back to kind of taking Peter Lynch style of investing, investing what you know, where you have potentially some sort of edge based on personal experience or things you are seeing and applying what's historically, what Peter Lynch kind of referred to on the single security basis, and providing kind of exposure to interesting themes in the market to kind of do the same thing, but on a basket level on kind of an index level is really why I think thematic indexes can be really interesting.

That is a place where investors can have an edge relative to the broader market where we're seeing more and more alpha being squeezed out of the market by high frequency trading and everything else. So, at a higher -- at the highest level that's really interesting. You kind of pointed to it that way. But in terms of -- so our first fund, as you alluded to, is focused on the concept of eSports. And really, for us --

JL: First and only at this stage, correct?

WH: First and only, that is correct. For us, kind of the first test is, I'll be creating something new and different. And I think, if you're going to go out there and launch a large cap value fund, more power to you. But I'm not quite sure whether we need more of those in the market. So, kind of the first test is, are we doing something different, where we think we're adding value and creating a product that's really differentiated and it met that criteria for us.

But kind of taking a step back, when we looked at, we -- when we decided we wanted to get back into ETFs business; and for me, it was back into it, not just into it for the first time, the question was what kind of themes and emerging technology are kind of younger people passionate about that they believe in, that they want to see the underlying industry succeed, the companies succeed, the brand succeed, eSports definitely met that.

And then, bigger than that, we had in eSports, for those who are unfamiliar, we've had a lot of investment in the private market. So, in 2018, $4.5 billion, we reportedly invested another $2 billion last year. Much of that taking place from high profile investors like Bob Kraft, owner of the Patriots bought into the Overwatch League with a team. Jeff Wilpon owner of the Mets, same thing. And really said, okay, if we're not accredited investors who are buying into these teams, and some things is crazy valuations in the private markets, we will see whether they're crazy or not.

I think they'll end up not being, but how can we create a vehicle that allows for investors that are dealing in the public markets, retail and institutional like a way to kind of get exposure and a way to get diversified exposure, and that's really what led us to eSports.

JL: Sure, and if we could take a step back here. If you could briefly just layout what is eSports exactly. Our listeners will not all be familiar. They're all people that are very familiar with the exchange traded fund structure and with using ETF to construct their portfolios from the bottom up. But I don't know, if all of our listeners will be totally familiar with what is eSports? You mentioned teams for example. So, what exactly are we talking about here at an industry level?

WH: Sure. So, at its core, eSports is the business of watching other people play video games. And in most cases, that's on a competitive basis. A lot of people, particularly older investors, struggle with this concept like why would people want to watch other people play video games. And I think when you compare it to other mediums, like music, like sale no one wants to watch someone else watch a movie.

Like I think we would all agree that that's not something we want to do with our time? But what we found within video games and within gaming is due to kind of the digital nature and immersiveness of gaming, there's a real kind of market and interest that's being built around actually watching other people play video games.

And for us kind of this secular trend that's taking place, yes. It's in some ways being built to look like traditional sports where you're having, as we talked about professional teams fielded game-by-game to go sell out stadiums and have people watch. And that's a big part of it. But there's another part of it that's a little bit more casual, where you have professional content creators and streamers, who are having measured in the tens, hundreds of thousands of times, people tuning in and watching them play games. And kind of to make an analogy of that side of the business is almost like, if you were to kind of be able to put on a GoPro on Steph Curry and run around practice with him, it's kind of what I call that part of the business.

But really, eSports is playing video games in front of an audience. And the numbers when we dig into them in terms of the size and scope of how many people are doing this. I think, we're just now starting to see it really take hold. In the Western world, it's been happening primarily in Korea and China today. But it's pretty amazing the magnitude that we're talking about.

JL: Sure, and just to be clear, I guess for older audiences that will think well, why would somebody want to watch somebody play sports on a video game or shooting games or whatever the form of game is? I mean, it's not really that different than watching other people play basketball, when you could go out and go into the gym or the park and do it yourself. And I guess, particularly, you're saying the real kind of birth of this whole thing is in the Far East in China and Korea.

Those are already societies, where you have I think a large viewer and fan culture around things that are not necessarily traditional sports. So, if you watch the AlphaGo documentary on Netflix, the popularity of Go and people that just sit and watch people move pieces on a board in a place like Korea is just -- it's astounding. So, in that context, it actually makes a lot of sense that that would be the birthplace of it and where most of the action has been to date.

WH: And just to take that one step further, kind of this concept of why people would want to watch. I think, in some ways, why this is a secular trend, is part of it is really generational, right? We have a whole younger generation, particularly Gen Z, that's digitally native, that's growing up on smartphones, that are playing Fortnite. In order to appreciate the mastery of someone playing a game, you need to -- in most cases, at least, to play it and spent a little bit time within the game yourself the same way.

I don't appreciate cricket, because I never played it growing up, and I never really watched it. The same thing is true for games and you pointed this, which is, it's the same reason that people are enthralled by watching athletes perform at the highest level, the same things going on looking.

JL: Yeah, sure, makes total sense. So, in the title of the fund, you also have digital entertainment. And you alluded to this a bit. But I'd love if you could flush it out a little more. When you compare it to -- there are a few other funds in this space. They don't seem to take that angle in their -- in the names of their funds, the descriptions and we'll get into those a bit more later. But why the digital entertainment part of the fund?

WH: Yeah, I think when we look at eSports, and eSports is really kind of types of gaming at the hip. That's the medium for eSports is gaming. That's exactly what it is. It's a digital form of entertainment, and when I get really excited by what it could become, I kind of view eSports as our first kind of entrée, our first look at what a virtual world could look like that, at what a third place could look like, kind of -- I think it looks and feels familiar, like traditional sports right now. But where eSports is kind of taking us is a really exciting place. And I think it's just simply call it gaming would kind of be under estimating the trends that I see happening here, which is really this concept of immersive virtual worlds.

JL: Yeah, sure. That's well put. So, demographically, you've also -- we've discussed this a bit, but who is currently providing most of the revenue for this industry. And I guess, actually, if we could just take a bit of a step back, what is the revenue model here at this stage? I know most of these companies are not really profitable, at least the pure plays. I know you have some companies in your portfolio, like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), that are obviously doing a lot more than then eSports and Digital Entertainment.

But what is the profit model? And who exactly is this demographically appealing to? The reason I ask that is that if it really is almost exclusively a younger audience that hasn't really hit its peak earnings potential yet, then that's an obvious pathway to massive growth in the next decade or so.

WH: No, it's a great question, and you kind of touched on this. But there are different types of companies that have exposure to this theme, right? I mean, they're only the games companies that own the underlying intellectual property and IP, there media companies that are trying to playing off of this second derivative form of entertainment and capitalizing on that way. There are hardware companies that are benefiting from overall increased players, player bases from casual all the way up to competitive.

So, there are different business models that and different types of companies that have exposure here. But in terms of professional eSports, which I think is where you're going with this, in terms of professional eSports, it's kind of breaks down into a few main categories of how -- of where the revenues are coming from. And they're going to sound a lot familiar for those who are familiar with kind of the business models employed in traditional sports and traditional physical sports.

So, you have sponsorships, you have advertising revenue, and you have media rights, ticket sales, kind of the pie overall right now is developing in terms of what it looks like. When I kind of try and fast forward and see how these leagues and teams generate revenue, in traditional sports, we've gotten to the point where media rights are the biggest driver of revenues, right?

The MLB and the NFL have multibillion dollar per year contracts for exclusive media rights, whether it's with CBS or NBC or ESPN. We're starting to see that in eSports and gaming. So, for example, just recently, Billy [ph] which one of the holdings in the index of Chinese trading platform just signed for the exclusive rights for League of Legends, which is one game owned by Tencent, as you mentioned. They bought the media rights for that for just the finals, right. So, forget about the rest of the playoff, just the finals, and just in China for $113 million over three years. So, we're starting to get, which is like pretty incredible numbers.

JL: Yeah, I mean, it's not what people paid to host the Super Bowl or the Olympics, but it's not nothing neither, it's a significant amount of money for just three years of a single, the finals of a single event.

WH: No, and I think it speaks to kind of how well advanced that part of the world is here. And back to kind of your original question here of demographics, and what does that look like, looking at the overall games industry and let me -- I think it's really important to discuss the games industry, because, there's not a perfect science of separating eSports from games. I mean, just use the example of Fortnite did $1.8 billion in revenues last year. Fortnite is a popular eSport. Where do we draw the line between revenues tied to that versus just its overall revenues? It becomes a little bit more muddled, if you will.

But in terms of games revenues, we're talking about $150 billion in 2019 for reference. That's larger than the global box office and music industries combined. And I think most people don't necessarily appreciate or understand that like, the size and scope that we're dealing with in terms of video games is what this is. But it's truly kind of incredible, the size, and scope, and the magnitude. And I think a big reason why investors maybe haven't appreciated that fact to a certain degree is because of how geographically it's split.

So, we talked about it, but and the games market, U.S. and China are kind of wanting to, in terms of kind of revenues that are contributing in terms of the contribution to the overall games industry. On a per capita basis, Japan and Korea are at the top. And when you look at kind of more into demographics, what does that kind of audience look like for both playing games and consuming and games looks a lot different. Games is actually on a global basis when you include mobile, things like mobile games, looks a lot more like 50-50, female looks a lot older in age.

So, eSports, in particular, and the reason why advertisers love it, because this is such a hard demographic to get in front of, the reason why, if you look at the U.S., the four companies that are paying money left and right for content creators and streamers on our platform are the four biggest tech companies in the world, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are 18 to 35 male, I mean, this shouldn't come as a total surprise to people.

JL: You left Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) out of the list in terms of biggest companies. But yeah, I get the point.

WH: 18 to 35 male, typically slightly above average in terms of income, right? So, if you're -- if you have a gaming PC, for example, you're probably -- a $2,000 gaming PC, you're definitely above average. And then, when you look at the average fan -- the average age is a little bit higher than people might think. It's around 30 years old, maybe a little bit below. Compare that to major league baseball, which was 57 last I looked. So, I mean, if you want to, regardless of your figment [ph] of the MLB, in some ways you kind of touched on this. It's a place of the longer term, and these consumers are going to grow into the workforce and have more disposable income. But the games industry is already $150 billion, right? So, like where can we go?

JL: Yeah. For sure. And I guess in terms of you mentioned music and theater. So, I mean, in terms of if you look at like the concert industry, for example, those concerts, those tickets, those, performers that are able to charge $100 and $200 and $300 for concerts are not appealing to people in the 18 to 35 demographic. They're appealing to people that are peak earnings are well past peak earnings. So, again, above average, in terms of income, that's for people in that demographic, I assume that's not overall.

WH: Correct. And one thing that is interesting, and I just thought of, now that you mentioned that is we're seeing a shift in the business model towards the gaming industry, where when you and I grew up, we had to pay $60 for a cartridge or a disk, and whenever we got on that game in terms of the content, we quickly we played it through and that was that. Now, what we've seen is many games are actually free to play, free to download.

So, if you want to call it games as a service or freemium, it's kind of the cost for a new user on their -- on the user side to play is nothing, right? If they have the hardware, they can play it. So, kind of a lot of the capital or excuse me, a lot of the revenues coming out of the space or in game monetization are via micro transactions. So, even if you don't have the same level of disposable income, if we have a wider base paying $10 here, $20 there, it can add up.

JL: Yeah, absolutely. And I assume in terms of advertising, I assume a lot of that is happening in the games themselves at this point is enough.

WH: So, advertising, a lot of it's happening on the streaming platforms. So, if I'm sitting and watching my favorite Fortnite player, they'll be a breaking the action the same way you'd have breaking the action on traditional sports where an ad is shown to me. We're starting -- where you're going is really 2.0. We've seen some integration into the games, but really not on a hugely massive scale. I think that's where advertisers want to get to that point are really going to love it because there's no more engaging entertainment medium right now than gaming. If I'm playing the game, I'm fully immersed and engaged, there's no, I'm going to take a bathroom break or eat some popcorn.

If you have in game, you have in game ad placements, we've seen some done very well. That's kind of the Holy Grail from an advertiser standpoint. The question is, can we get the technology there where that could be scaled really nicely?

JL: Yeah, totally. No, but that would make sense that that would be the direction that things would head in as opposed to a break in the action. It shows up in the background on a billboard in the game, or just within the flow of what's happening, it's like the ultimate product placement play. So…

WH: You got it. Because I think it's such an interesting one. We have actually seen this to some degree. So, for those who aren't familiar, in Fortnite, there was a Star Wars placement. So, activation where in order to watch the trailer, you had to be inside the Fortnite game, logged in on your computer, or Xbox or phone in a certain part of the map. And you watch the new Star Wars trailer. And after that they actually introduced inside of the game for the characters, playable lightsabers.

Fortnite is typically played by a younger audience, right? These aren't kids who know all -- they haven't watched the original Star Wars or anything else. But by kind of implementing an in game item like a lightsaber that draws an emotional attachment to the end user to the fan, I mean, it's just kind of 2.0 of what advertisements can be. And anecdotally, I've heard of people saying that their kids, they're so happy for Fortnite because now they can get their kids to watch Star Wars with them. I mean, it's just like we're just scratching the surface of what that could be, but it's pretty incredible to think about.

JL: Yeah, no, that's amazing, actually. That's really cool. A cool anecdote, and I think definitely hints at what the potential we're looking at here can be. So, in terms of what the annualized growth looks like, in this space, what sort of projections do you have in place? What are we talking about here?

WH: Sure. So, on the gaming front, let's use the broader gaming industry. $150 billion, I mentioned this year, that's growing kind of high single digits, low double digit rate per year, so pretty for an industry that size is growing pretty significantly. So when we look at eSports, depending on the source it's kind of like how we account it. The Chinese government, the CGC for Chinese eSports revenues alone estimated then, it's something like $15 billion this year.

On the other hand, New Zoo and super data and some of these other kind of industry sources are saying globally, eSports revenues are around $1 billion. So it's kind of a -- there are very different kind of methodologies that are being employed here. Presumably, the Chinese are counting revenues from the underlying games. They're deeming it's eSports in their calculations. That's what I'm reading between the lines here.

But in terms of kind of -- on a percentage growth, they're going to look somewhat similar, which is eSports and eSports-related games are kind of growing 2x that of broader games market. So, call it 15% to 20% and on pure professional eSports above 20% per year growth rates. And then within that, you kind of have different segments of that market that are growing even faster. So, if you look at game streaming, which is all tied in here. But some parts of streaming are not necessarily eSports. Game streaming is about a $5 billion to $6 billion industry. And when you look at some of the underlying financials for those companies, they're growing multiples of that as well.

So, I wish I had a perfect answer for you there. But kind of when I take a step back and look at why this is so exciting, it's because of what we're talking about here. It's because of the fact that the secular trends of monetization are just starting to be figured out in a really meaningful way on the esport side gaming. We've obviously gotten there.

So, that's kind of the way I look at it. And just to give you an idea of the number of kind of fans, how many people are watching gaming eSports. My favorite statistic more people watch gaming esports, than Netflix, ESPN, HBO and Hulu combined. Just once again, incredible magnitude, we're talking about 400 million viewers of eSports this year, that's expected. This is viewers right? Not gamers. When we look at gamers, we're about 2 billion, 400 million expected to grow to 600 million by 2022. And I think that's where we really start to over that time period, both through that monetization as well as a growing audience base and mainstream acceptance.

JL: Yeah, sure. So, I was going to say that's it's pretty incredible on the one hand, but on the other hand, you would expect that revenue stream to be significantly higher. Obviously, we're still very much in early days here. But it kind of brings me into question about individual company valuations. And this will be true of the companies in your ETF or anywhere in the space. So, obviously, you're holding some companies that are gaming companies like Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

So, they'll have the multiples that traditional gamers will have. But what is a reasonable multiple in this space? I know many of the pure plays are not really profitable at this stage in the industry. So, what kind of sales multiples do you think are reasonable at this stage?

WH: Sure. So, I think I'm going to caveat my answer. But I promise I will give you one, which is there's -- as with any industry, there are many different types of companies that have different models and different multiples, right? I mean, as you point out a game publisher, can have a very different multiple from a company that produces mice and keyboards and headsets.

In terms of true eSports assets, I like to look at the teams, the esports teams because we have a fair bit of data, at least on the private side in terms of where they are. We just actually had the first pure play eSports team IPO. It IPOed in Denmark, in name of Strauss, Strauss Group it owns a few assets. across three different eSports titles. And kind of using them as a benchmark alongside the private teams, you're talking about somewhere between call it 7 to 15 times sale times revenue. I know that sounds crazy, we're talking like high growth tech companies here.

But in terms of where these companies are projecting, we're talking about triple digit growth. So, 100% plus growth rates on the top line for these companies and kind of connecting back to your previous question, when we look at where eSports could go, and let's, I think that eSports when you compare it to traditional sports, important to note that eSports are global. We talked about it earlier, right, China, Korea, emerging markets are now getting involved in Latin America and India. I think over the next 10 to 20 years, we could get that number of 600 million viewers somewhere to 1 billion to 2 billion playing off of the fact eSports are global.

Right now, eSports on a monetization basis per fan are sub $5. Traditional sports are depending on which league you're looking at, $30, $40, $50, $60. So, the gap there is incredible. And I think, if you look at the multiples assigned to traditional sports teams, which are somewhere between four to eight times sales, call it half that what eSports teams, are getting on the surface it looks crazy, why would I take 2x. But if you believe that the industry can mature and figure out monetization. I think it starts to look a whole lot more reasonable even if you only had a doubling of monetization per fan, which we have the secular trend of these fans getting older and having more disposable income as well as just simply the industry understanding what levers it can pull. You're talking about something that maybe doesn't look so crazy.

JL: Yeah, particularly if you also doubled the number of fans. That's really four times at that stage.

WH: Exactly. And then, at some point, maybe we'll be looking back and saying that the eSports teams were underpriced?

JL: Yeah, I guess they have to first figure out a way to get people to agree to pay $18 for a hot dog and a Bud Light. Awesome, okay, so final question before we dig into the NERD here. And by the way, that fun name is awesome. So, kudos on that. It's great.

Just curious, because this seems like pretty much as discretionary as a space gets. And there's obviously been a lot of talk that thankfully hasn't come to fruition about a global economic downturn. There's definitely been a slowdown in pretty much everywhere globally. But not many places have actually fallen into recession. And it's seems like things are starting to pick up again. But just wondering how susceptible you think this space is, growth is to a global economic downturn where people need a tightening up. Is that a legitimate concern here? Or is it this really just a longer term trend? And so, you deal with those dips as they come?

WH: I think it's both. But I think, with any sort of spends, that's discretionary, right? People don't need to play video games, people certainly don't need to watch video games. You're kind of buckling it under that discretionary entertainment group. Now that being said, I think what we've seen Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), for example, highlighted on the last couple calls here that they see their biggest competition for engagement and eyeballs wasn't Disney's (NYSE:DIS) offering or anything else, but the sport thing? And I think, if we were to have a downturn it's going to be a question of are people going to cancel their Netflix subscription first, are they going to not download the next Call of Duty. I don't know.

But I think in terms of eSports consumption, it's just so early and it's growing so rapidly. I think that's probably more susceptible -- less susceptible excuse me, just because it's growing from a relatively low base to what it will become. But you have to be cautious with any kind of high growth industry going into potential downturn, if we are to see one soon. I mean, there's no getting around that. I will say, we didn't have pure play eSports assets that were public back in '08-'09, but the gaming companies, using them for all these proxy right your publishers Activision, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY), performed relatively in line with the broader media and entertainment space.

JL: Sure, which probably relatively speaking did not do as poorly as the broad market just because the leader on the downside there was obviously the financial services space, the real estate space in assuming the next downturn doesn't look all that much like the last one. It's hard to know exactly where the most bleeding will happen. But yeah, I think your point is taken.

Okay, so digging into the portfolio here and the underlying index, what is the screening process? How are you arriving at the different holdings and weightings. If you could just kind of walk our listeners through what that process looks like? I think that'd be great.

WH: Sure, and I think understanding that our goal with -- we are the manager and operator of the index, ETF. Our goal is really to provide beta exposure, right? We're not trying to -- excuse me, we're not trying to identify necessarily winners and losers but put together a basket of companies that best represents this concept of eSports and game streaming, which we kind of tie those two together.

So, how do we get there? We talked about kind of why there's not always the perfect kind of recipe for calculating - separate eSports versus gaming. Really, the process we came to was a screening methodology, where we're looking at public filings for all companies in our broad University. We're looking at 10-Ks 8-Ks, presentations, press releases, for keywords that we've determined are relevant to eSports. So, keywords like eSports itself, competitive gaming, video game streaming, live streaming.

We from that screening process, assign a score to all of the companies within our universe, and that really does two things for us. One, it dictates which companies make it into the portfolio. So, highest all equal, higher score, and I should also mention that depending on what ticks in some sector it then plays into its core and a couple other factors but all else equal highest score companies more likely to be included in the portfolio.

And then, finally, we're very different from other products. And I think this is important when constructing thematic is, if a company is liquid enough and large enough, and it's a pure play by this classification, we want it to be a higher weighting. So, we're actually weighting on the basis of those scores, where we bucket it into three groups, pure plays, cores and non-cores. And trying to -- if the liquidity is there, we want the pure plays to be the highest weighting.

So, and the output it looks and feels as it is, a whole lot different from market cap weighting where you can imagine a scenario where, Amazon, which owns Twitch, the largest game streaming platform in the U.S., in a market cap weighted portfolio, we've got 80% in Amazon. I'm exaggerating. But that to us, that's not what -- when you're dealing with thematic content, that's not what you're looking for us to provide.

JL: No, of course, because I think Amazon is a great example here because it would be a real pity if their revenue from Twitch doubled in a given year. But because they're Amazon Web Services, their cloud hosting service, which accounts for more than 50%. The revenue has a crappy year and Microsoft Azure takes market share from them.

Amazon stock sells off by X% because of things totally unrelated to the eSports and digital entertainment space. Really not -- you're not providing the beta that your advertising and the fun name or prospectus, if you're weighting things in that way.

WH: You got it.

JL: So I guess for, let's say holdings like Tencent, again, what percent of a company's revenue needs to be tied to this theme for them to make it in, because I assume there's some basic threshold here, right?

WH: Yes, so the technical threshold is, we need to have 50% of revenues from gaming or eSports related activities for a majority of the companies in the portfolio, not all of them need to be. But in terms of Tencent as an example, Tencent is probably 40% to 50% gaming revenues. They have tons of subsidiaries, so it's difficult to kind of track how they're accounting for everything. But I don't know -- view [ph] Tencent, interesting you mentioned that name as a mini gaming and mini eSports ETF because they just have their hands in some of the most premier assets in the world right now.

They own 40% of Epic Games, which is the company behind Fortnite. They own 100% of Riot Games. That's the company behind League of Legends which we talked about League of Legends, but it's probably the number one eSport in the world right now. They self-developed Honor of Kings, which is a popular, probably one of the most popular mobile eSports. They also own stakes in three or four Chinese game streaming platforms, they are part of Discord. Even on 5% of Activision Blizzard.

So, Tencent is actually for us does not fall into our pure play bucket, so we kind of call it more of a core holding, but a couple examples of what are pure plays. How can you get pure play exposure in the market right now? I like to kind of two Chinese game streaming platforms as a great example, Huya and Douyu, these companies can collectively control large majority of China's game live streaming market. So, these are platforms like Twitch in the US. But because Twitch and YouTube are banned in China, they've built and developed their own platforms with 100 million MAUs on each of these platforms.

And they're there -- these companies are just starting to break even on an earnings basis, revenues have been growing historically, high double digits that's expected to continue.

One other company I'd throw out there because I think it's interesting is Modern Times Group, a company that trades in Sweden, which is actually the parent company for ESL, the Electronics Sports League and DreamHack which is probably like the Coachella of eSports. So, these are kind of examples of there are pure plays, and even though whether the world [ph] can know, kind of what the drivers are, but there're definitely pure plays out there.

Some of them, you kind of touched on earlier, a smaller cap, they're not going to be included. But Astralis IPOed in Denmark is the first eSports team to become public that we see more of that in the near future?

JL: Sure. And then, do you have any caps on weighting, is this free float? How does that work exactly?

WH: Technically, we don't have any caps, but as a function of kind of the way that the scoring shakes out, typically, we're not going to have anything on a fee balance above the 6% to 7% range. That's how we've seen it, or because…

JL: There’s not going to be like that semiconductor HOLDRs ETF of a decade ago where Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) are like 80%. The other -- you may as well just buy those two stocks.

WH: Right, exactly.

JL: Leave the ETFs on the side.

WH: Because then what's our value add in ETFs, then we really price those, so about, no maximum caps there per se. We do have minimum market cap of $100 million, minimum value traded of a $1 million per day. That's really so that as the ETF grows we have scale.

JL: Yeah, makes total sense. And then, I see that you guys are buying tons of stocks in their countries of listing and origin. So, in terms of liquidity and cost to trade in and out there, it's pretty incredible to me that you guys are charging just 25 basis points, your competitors are all charging way more than double that. Funds like (GAMR) and (ESPO), which is the VanEck eSports gaming and eSports fund, how are you able to actually pull that off, how are you buying things in China and Singapore and Korea and Poland and keeping the expenses that low?

WH: Yeah, anecdotally, one thing I'll say is in Taiwan, in Poland, there's a fund process for setting up custody accounts. It feels like you're going back in time. But I should clarify, we have 25 basis points fee waiver for the first year. And really kind of the goal there was let's introduce market participants, let’s give people a reason to trade it. Improved volume liquidity, but overall creates a longer term better experience for investors. We will be going up to 50 basis points as of June of this year. So, in about five months' time. So then, you'll see we're pretty much more in line with our competitors.

JL: Well still cheaper, though, it looks like to me it looks like VanEck is 55, and it looks like the ETF Managers Group Fund, which is actually. it's the video game tech, they are the one fund that doesn't really have eSports in the title, but I guess there's overlap there all the way up at 75 basis points.

WH: Yeah. So, we still want to be cheaper, we still obviously want to create a business that is profitable for us, because investors there need to be that symbiotic relationship there. But the way the industry is changing is these broadly are going lower. Now for a product like this where we're providing exposure, and there's increased operational costs in terms of Taiwan and Korea, we're never going to get it down to where we're seeing U.S. data products, but 50 was kind of the number that we felt was fair.

And in terms of how we're kind of different from those other funds, you kind of touched on it, but it's really this concept of via our selection and weighting process, trying to get a product that -- isolate that eSports and game streaming data, and then we also have a mechanism to add new IPOs to the portfolio within a couple weeks. We added Douyu (DOYU) last year. And that's really kind of the primary differences. We're going to have different exposure. If you look at the overlap between those other products, it's somewhere between 50% and 60%. So, they're very different products when you take a look under the hood, which is my biggest recommendation to investors when they're looking at a new ETF was always look under the hood.

JL: Yeah, sure, no, you have to, you got to take a look at the prospectus, look under the hood and understand exactly what it is you are getting what it is you aren't, and particularly in the thematic space. And I think this has become a lot better, but you still have large spaces, for example, in that Bitcoin and blockchain technology space.

I appreciate what a lot of those funds are trying to do. But realistically, when you're holding companies like Facebook, and Microsoft portfolios like that, what's your actual pure play exposure to the theme there, it's fairly limited.

So, I think what's nice here is that you're fully transparent about it and you're making very clear the angle that you've taken and it's less of the gaming focus more of the digital entertainment focus versus some of your competitors. And so, caveat emptor, everybody knows exactly what it is they're getting into when they purchase the fund.

So, what else do you guys have planned for the future. It sounded like you were hinting at earlier that this is your first fund, but that you do have plans for other things. And just curious what directions you may go and because this I think is a pretty cool and unique first offering here.

WH: You're right. You're good at reading the three lines, but I wish I could share that new ideas. But the way that works is kind of, we got to wait until you're attached to your initial filing and everything else. We haven't filed that.

JL: Okay, got you. Yeah.

WH: But we do have a couple in mind, that we think are going to be pretty differentiated and kind of targeting some emerging trends and emerging technologies. And that's always what we're going to do, we're not going to be me too products. We're really going to try and attack interesting parts of the market where we think there are secular growth.

JL: Sure, and again, we're talking thematics here. We're not talking some kind of like investing strategy which takes an existing fund and reverse weights it or I don't know, some kind of scheme like that. We're talking actual thematics that haven't been touched before.

WH: That's exactly like I was saying, no, need to large cap value funds. That's not our game. We’re not going to win there.

JL: No, agreed. And it's also refreshing that some of the newer issuers are coming out with these thematic funds. I just spoke to the guys at NetLease not that long ago. And so they rolled out a REIT fund which offers exposure to an index of net lease REITs, there's 24 of them on the market at this point. And again, what's great there is that to get exposure to that you either had to buy a broad fund and take everything else in it and just have your 8% to 10% exposure, or go out and build it yourself by buying those holdings individually.

So, it's great that there're still issuers coming up with new segments of the market. It doesn't really seem like the really big players in the space are taking those kinds of chances. They are maybe digging into some academic models and coming up with different slices and dices of the same existing large indexes already. So, definitely, nice to see that you guys are doing that I’m looking forward to the additional launches that you have planned in the future.

WH: No, thanks. And I couldn't agree more with your sentiments and I think the guys over at NetLease are great example of a small independent issuer moving things forward by creating an added value.

JL: Yeah, totally. So what I'm just curious, the name RoundHill, where does that come from. Because I think it's a great name.

WH: Oh, that's a secret.

JL: Oh, that's a secret? It kind of sounds like maybe like a gambling kind of name or something. I don't know why it reminded me of that.

WH: No, that's the only one that I'm not revealing that, so we [indiscernible] through that.

JL: Nice. Okay. Good, got something to look forward to then. Awesome. Okay, so I think there's been a great conversation. I've definitely learned a ton about a space that I knew fairly little about. So, been enlightening for me and I'm sure for our listeners also.

Where can investors find you online, if they want to research this more? I guess if you could start with just people that are more interested in reading up on eSports generally, do you have any recommendations maybe for online sources or for podcasts that you would recommend and then specifically, if you could give the information for listeners that want to look into your ETF NERD, more.

WH: Sure. So, I think there's tons of great resources out there for eSports. I think, if you're looking to stay up to date on news, but as well as well as kind of get more in depth article, the eSports observer is a great resource on kind of the more white paperish type material, Newzoo is a great resource as well as Superdata, for those who are looking to trade these underlying names actively on the -- especially on the game publisher side, a lot of market participants, especially hedge funds are using Superdata, of data, the market moves towards alternative data versus thing. They're not waiting for the earnings report. That's a tool that a lot of people are seeing great value in.

In terms of us, one thing…

JL: So, sorry, just to be clear there because of course, you're talking about many things that are not -- they have no public reporting requirements. So, you're saying for example, let's say there's an event and they hold it in there -- if I'm not mistaken, is there like a stadium in Las Vegas at this point that holds I don't know 20,000 people or something which is for eSports exclusively.

WH: There is one in Las Vegas. That's what Allied eSports who's actually public comes from.

JL: So, are they like on the ground there, like reporting on the attendance at events or what kind of data are we talking about here?

WH: Yes, Superdata is actually just at the gaming level now eSports. But they're, I don't know their methodology I think it involves scraping credit card data, but they're kind of value was, when Apex Legends came out from EA, people didn't want to factor that into their models, but Superdata came out and so they did 93 million in the first month, it was impacting EA's pure play.

For those who are looking to get viewership data, you bring a great point, great free resource is Twitch Tracker, which is basically where you can run trends in terms of which games are the most popular on these, on Twitch, which is a good proxy for the overall market in the U.S. There are others like Stream Hatchet, stream elements that kind of also aggregate these data points and I think more and more investors are starting to pay attention to it, that people are watching the game. It’s probably a pretty good indication that people more and more people are playing the game. So, it's potentially a great way to get information.

Twitch track is free, so I would start there.

JL: And I guess reading Mandarin probably doesn't hurt either because I have to imagine a lot of this stuff's in Chinese or Korean, it's not necessarily all in English, the global data there.

WH: No, that's true and one huge warning, for those who are going to try and look at the Chinese streaming platforms data, they don't publish the viewership numbers, and it's very confusing to a lot of investors. Well, of course, not because that would be too straightforward.

JL: In a nutshell, there's a difference between a free market like the US and a fake free market like China, okay.

WH: It gets even worse. They publish a number that's called the popularity index that measures comments and likes and all this stuff. And the U.S., market when they look there, they don't know any better, they assume it's the same viewers. But it's -- I don't know, if you want to call this disingenuous or they highly -- they're not highly inflated, it's just it's not what we are talking to here, which is important to understand.

And in terms of our content, now the best place to start is roundtableinvestment.com. We have a blog where we've written several pieces on different aspects of the eSports market. We've also put out a series where we're looking at underlying companies in our index and highlighting them looking at company drivers highlighting a few interesting facts where people can kind of get a start on their research.

And one last point is we're really going to try and be education first, that's how we think we can get an edge for our business relative to our larger peers. So, we're doing a ton of work on Twitter, at RoundHill, on LinkedIn, whatever your preferred platform is, we're on there and putting out content that's hopefully informative and interesting about -- so right now eSports, hopefully soon, they'll be more there.

JL: Nice. That's great. And yeah, Twitter, you also are on Twitter. That's how we met actually, what's your handle, just tell people?

WH: Yes. I am on Twitter too, @maybebullish.

JL: Nice. I like that. I also have a not my name. But I've been on Twitter for like way longer than I thought it would have any value for work so. And then, once you set that handle up, there's not really any changing it.

WH: No, no, but highly recommend for those who aren't utilizing Twitter, it can be a more valuable tool than you think, especially if you're in the financial.

JL: Oh, totally. Yeah. If you're just as long as you're able to steer clear of some of the more egregious political debates on there and stuff I think it is very valuable. Agreed.

Awesome, anyway, well, this has been great. Hope we can do it again sometime, maybe before you launch your next funding.

WH: That will be awesome. No, this is a blast. Hopefully, people learned a bit. So, thanks so much for having me on.

JL: Yeah, great, awesome. Best of luck.

WH: Thanks. Take care.

JL: For disclosures Will Hershey is long, NERD both directly and via call options. I Jonathan Liss don't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NERD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will Hershey is long NERD both directly and via call options.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds discussed in today's show.