Peoples Bancorp: Good Growth Prospects But Slightly Expensive

Peoples Bancorp's (PEBO) earnings are expected to increase by around 5% this year on the back of continued growth in earning assets. The management expects loans to grow at a mid-single digit rate, which is likely to boost net interest income this year. Growth in non-interest income following the acquisition of an insurance agency is also expected to drive net income in 2020. On the other hand, some pressure on the bottom-line is expected from the normalization of credit cost after it remained subdued in the first half of 2019. Following the fourth quarter results announcement and conference call, I have slightly revised upwards my estimates for both earnings and target price. The new price target offers only a single digit potential price upside, hence I'm maintaining a neutral rating on PEBO.

Stable Loan Growth Outlook to Drive Earnings

I'm expecting growth in net-interest income to be the chief driver of earnings this year. Growth in net-interest income is in turn likely to be attributable to an expansion in earning assets. PEBO's loan portfolio is expected to continue to grow in 2020 as the management expects some easing of the payoff churn that had remained heightened in 2019, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. Moreover, I'm expecting acquisitions of loans to continue to boost the loan portfolio size. The management showed an inclination towards acquisitions in the last conference call and mentioned that they are still actively seeking opportunities. The company has historically relied on acquisition activity to grow its earning assets, and this dependence is likely to continue in 2020. As a result, I'm expecting PEBO's loan book to grow by 5% in 2020, which is in line with management's guidance given in the conference call. The following table gives estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items. I'm assuming deposits to grow in tandem with loans, and borrowings to grow at a lower rate than loans.

The positive effect of loan growth on net-interest income is expected to be partly offset by a slight compression in net interest margin, NIM. The expectation of a reduction in NIM is largely attributable to the lagged effect of Fed funds rate cuts on earning assets' yields. On the other hand, the management expects further reduction in deposit rates this year that will help ease the pressure on NIM. In addition, PEBO was successful in improving its loan-to-deposit ratio during 2019 which will help reduce the reliance on expensive borrowing for funding loans. The loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 87% by the end of December 2019 from 92% at the end of 2018. I'm expecting the growth rate of borrowings to be close to zero this year, while deposits' growth remains in line with loans, thereby leading to an improvement in funding mix. The better mix of funding sources this year compared to last year will result in relief for NIM.

The management expects NIM to be between 3.55% and 3.65% for 2020, given no interest rate cuts this year, as mentioned in the conference call. Taking this guidance and keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors that will affect NIM, I'm expecting PEBO's NIM to decline by 15bps in 2020 to 3.57%. My estimates for yields, costs, and NIM are shown in the following table.

Fee Income to Elevate Earnings

Growth in non-interest income is also expected to drive earnings this year. At the beginning of January, PEBO completed the acquisition of a small insurance agency near Portsmouth, Ohio, which will help boost revenues. In addition, fee income is expected to continue to grow as the business expands. The management disclosed in the conference call that they expect fee-based revenue growth rate to be in the mid-single digits. Consequently, I'm expecting PEBO's non-interest income to grow by 6% year over year in 2020 to $68 million. I've revised this estimate upwards from the previous estimate of $65 million due to management's optimism.

Provisions Charge and Operating Expenses to Restrain Earnings Growth

The positive effect of net interest income and non-interest income growth is likely to be partly offset by an increase in provisions charge for loan losses. After remaining subdued in the first half of 2019, provisions charge trended upwards in the second half of the year as it started to normalize. According to the conference call discussion, the management expects credit cost to continue to increase in 2020. This is because they believe that the previously low level is not sustainable. Moreover, the new accounting standard for credit losses, called Current Expected Credit Losses, or CECL, is also expected to add to provisions charge. As a result, I'm expecting PEBO's provisions charge for loan losses to increase by 12% year over year in 2020. This expected increase will constrain bottom-line growth this year.

Another factor that can drag earnings this year is operating expense, which is expected to rise because of inflation. Growth in deposits and loans will also lead to higher costs related to administration and services. On the other hand, recent branch closures are expected to curtail costs, thereby easing some of the pressure on operating expenses. As mentioned in the conference call, PEBO closed a further two branches in the fourth quarter of 2019, adding to the one branch closed earlier in the year. Moreover, the management expects FDIC insurance expense to remain low this year. Consequently, I'm expecting PEBO's non-interest expense to rise by a subdued rate of 1.4% year over year in 2020. My expectation is in line with management's guidance, as they mentioned in the last conference call that they expect non-interest expense growth to be in the low single digits adjusted for non-core items.

Altogether the growth in provisions charge and non-interest expense is expected to offset some of the positive impact of expected net interest income and fee-based income growth. Overall, I'm expecting PEBO's earnings to grow by 5% in 2020 to $2.79 per share. The following table shows estimates for key income statement items.

Valuing at $35.3

I'm using the average price to book ratio, P/B, to value PEBO. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.16 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $30.4 gives a target price of $35.3 for December 2020. This price target implies a single digit price upside of 6.1% from PEBO's February 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Apart from the 6% potential for capital appreciation, the stock also offers a 4.1% dividend yield, assuming PEBO maintains its quarterly dividend per share at $0.34 per share throughout 2020. Due to the anticipated increase in earnings, there is no threat of a cut in dividend.

As the expected price upside is in single digits, a bullish rating is not appropriate for PEBO. Hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock. My previous rating was also neutral, while my previous target price was slightly lower at $34.1. The new target price is higher than the previous target because of an upwards revision in non-interest income.

Based on the estimated price upside, I believe the stock is currently not trading at an attractive enough level. Hence, I think it is best to remain sidelined and not invest in PEBO unless the stock price dips to a level that is at least 10% below the target price. Consequently, a possibly feasible entry point will be at a stock price of around $32.1 or lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.