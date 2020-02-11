Update On Eurobank Ergasias: So Far So Good

Greece’s public aid will allow Eurobank to significantly de-risk its balance sheet and become the first-mover in a recovering economy.

I previously disclosed that I have a considerable, long position in the Greek bank Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY). This is an update on the bank’s strategy to reduce its bad loan exposure and improve its profitability.

Actually, Eurobank just released more information on the recent developments in its securitization plan.

Overall, everything is going as planned:

The Greek bank closed a deal with the Italian firm doValue S.p.A. (MILAN:DOV) for the sale of a portion of its Cairo securitization and 80% of FPS, the company that Eurobank created in order to manage its NPLs (Cairo bonds included).

Now, the bank is aiming at an NPE ratio of 15% in Q1/2020 (vs. 31% in Q3/2019), in line with the ECB’s requirements, which will help reduce its cost of risk significantly and collect more profit. The guidance mentions a 10% in recurring return on tangible book value in 2020. That means about €500M, which I believe to be a conservative number.

Cairo’s developments

According to the latest information available, Eurobank and doValue reached an agreement for the sale of part of Cairo’s securitization, which contains senior notes (for €2.4B), mezzanine notes (€1.5B) and junior notes (€3.6B).

The deal also includes the purchase of an 80% participation in FPS (the NPLs management company that used to be fully owned by Eurobank), for a total consideration of about €250M. From the information that’s currently available, the Cairo’s notes were acquired at a price equaling 33.3% of the total book value of the securitized portfolio.

Let’s crunch some numbers:

DoValue buys 50% in junior notes and 20% in mezzanine. The acquisition price should be one third of the gross book value, i.e. €600M for the junior notes and €100M for the mezzanine. Eurobank has already disclosed that Cairo’s book has a coverage of roughly 53.5%.

We can assume that the coverage for the mezzanine and junior tranches will be higher, 57% for the mezzanine and 60% for the junior is a fair approximation.

That means an equity loss will be booked after the transaction, calculated as follows:

Mezzanine: 20% of €1.5B x (33,3% - 43%) = -€30M Junior: 50% of €3.6B x (33,3% - 40%) = -€120M

Overall, the equity loss will amount to €150M, plus the cost that Eurobank will pay upfront to the Greek government in exchange for the state warranty for the €2.4B senior tranche (Hercules APS), which will be booked as a risk-free asset and at the current coverage. The warranty fees will be about €250M.

Following the hive down (see the picture below), 75% of the mezzanine bonds (€1125M) and 45% of the junior notes (€1620M) will be distributed to the bank’s shareholders, after corporate and regulatory approval.

This means that the equity deficit will increase to roughly €1150M (Eurobank will write off the entire non-covered portion of these NPLs, which should amount to approximately €500M for the mezzanine and €650M for the junior, assuming the same coverage rate).

The table below summarizes the whole estimation:

Loss from the deal Mezzanine €30M Junior €120M Gov’s warranty fees €250M Loss from distribution Mezzanine €500M Junior €650M Total €1550M

My estimation is consistent with the bank’s guidance, which always called for a loss of €1200-1400M, plus warranty fees. The balance sheet, with its €6.6B equity at the time of the last release, will easily absorb the loss, considering that the NPE’s reduction will allow the bank to collect far less provisions and to increase profit proportionally.

Nevertheless, Eurobank’s shareholders will be compensated for this equity loss with a distribution of notes for over €2700M (nominal value) and a market valuation that could easily reach the €800M figure, a rich 25% dividend payout, based on Eurobank’s cap at the time I am writing this.

Takeaway for investors

For years, investors have considered Greek banks to be a scary sector, and for good reasons.

Nevertheless, the narrative has now changed as Greece has finally reached a sustainable growth path. Moreover, the new government is more business-friendly. The first minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is in excellent relations with both its European counterparts and the US establishment.

A government-backed Asset Protection Scheme named “Hercules” was approved by European regulators and is meant to address the last major issue left for the Greek banking system to fix: the significant amount of its NPE. Eurobank Ergasias will be the first one to apply for the Greek APS, which will clearly give it a considerable first-mover advantage in an economic environment that is finally gaining momentum. In fact, the bank will meet the ECB’s requirements long before its competitors and that will allow it to unfreeze capital for its business expansion.

At the same time, a smaller load of NPLs will increase the company’s profit, which has so far borne the brunt of the required provisions: a virtuous cycle is finally in place now and chances are Eurobank’s shareholders will enjoy a considerable relief in the years to come.

There is a residual risk related to the execution of the bank’s strategy, but, because of the deal I just discussed, that risk can be considered reduced to a minimum. Furthermore, last year’s merge with Grivalia puts the company in the enviable position to profit from a recovering Greek real estate market that was depressed for a long time.

Long-term-minded investors should consider opening a long position in this bank or, a few years from now, they may regret not having done so.

I personally own Eurobank’s shares traded on the Greek stock exchange, which are much more liquid than the correspondent ADRs in the OTC market.

