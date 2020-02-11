Pinterest: Limited Reasons For Enthusiasm

While international markets are driving plenty of user additions, their ARPU lags far behind U.S. counterparts.

Both revenue and user growth beat expectations. However, when looking at the underlying mix of user growth, the highest-revenue U.S. users are actually seeing slowing growth.

Pinterest (PINS), the social media company that lets users tag posts of interests onto a virtual pinboard, has just ended its fiscal 2019 with a bang. Beating Wall Street's expectations across the board - on revenue growth, user growth, and the bottom line, shares of Pinterest rocketed up 10% after reporting fourth-quarter results and issuing fiscal 2020 guidance. The rapid recovery in Pinterest's share price ends a deep correction that began in late August, when Pinterest fell from highs near $35. The question for investors now: does the recovery still have steam and can Pinterest jump another ~40% to reclaim its former highs, or is it time to lock in profits?

While I acknowledge that Pinterest achieved strong performance in the fourth quarter and is offering upbeat guidance for FY20, I'm staying on the sidelines here for two principal reason:

As we'll discuss shortly, one of the biggest issues I've called out in Pinterest since last quarter is the fact that international users are powering the company's overall MAU growth. U.S. users, meanwhile (which generate the majority of Pinterest's actual revenue), are at a saturation point. GAAP losses are deepening. Pinterest managed to eke out a slightly positive adjusted EBITDA in FY19. However, when we account for the fact that Pinterest's now-public status means its stock-based comp expenses are heavy, we notice that GAAP net income results are tanking. With investors in today's market heavily concerned on profitability, Pinterest's continued red ink is likely to prevent the stock from soaring much higher.

Moreover, after Pinterest's robust earnings pop, I believe shares are quite fairly valued. At current share prices near $25, Pinterest has a market cap of $14.07 billion. At the very least, Pinterest has a clean balance sheet with $1.71 billion in cash and no debt. After netting off this cash, we are left with an enterprise value of $12.4 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Pinterest's latest guidance update:

Figure 1. Pinterest FY20 guidance Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

This gives Pinterest a current valuation of 8.2x EV/FY20 revenues. (Pinterest is still too unprofitable to be valued based on profit multiples - but if we assume a one-point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins to 2%, Pinterest's FY20 adjusted EBITDA would be $30.4 million and its multiple would be >400x EV/FY20 EBITDA). This revenue multiple puts Pinterest at two turns richer than Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), which is justified by Pinterest's higher growth, and slightly below Snap (SNAP) which has comparable growth rates. SaaS software companies in the ~30% growth range also tend to trade in the high single-digit multiples.

Given Pinterest's lack of encouraging performance on the bottom line and its slowing U.S. user trends, I find it difficult to believe Pinterest can expand meaningfully beyond its valuation. I'd stay on the sidelines for this one.

Stubbornly low U.S. user growth

Let's dive into Pinterest's principal problem: its sluggish U.S. user growth. Now, to illustrate exactly why U.S. users are so important to Pinterest, take a look at the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) split out between U.S. and international users.

The average U.S. user generates almost 20x more revenue than the average international user. While it's true that Pinterest has been working on increasing international ARPU, parity (or even somewhere close to parity) is likely still years down the line.

Figure 2. Pinterest ARPU trends Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

So while Pinterest can claim strong international user growth, the impact to Pinterest's financials may actually be quite modest.

Now let's get into Pinterest's MAUs. Total MAUs grew 26% y/y in Q4, decelerating two points over last quarter's 28% y/y growth rate (which, in turn, decelerated two points from the prior quarter). Still, investors cheered the fact that Pinterest's user growth exceeded Wall Street's expectations of 331.4 million MAUs (+25% y/y).

Figure 3. Pinterest MAU trends Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

But again, the underlying mix of that user growth is incredibly important. While international users grew 35% y/y (three points slower than last quarter), U.S. user continued to grow at a stubborn 8% y/y pace, at the same pace as Q3. In fact, when we look at the nominal U.S. user base between Q3 and Q4, we find that Pinterest has barely added any new users. This is an example of saturation at its finest. With nearly one-third of the total U.S. population on Pinterest, how much further can it have to go?

At face value, Pinterest's 46% y/y revenue growth, showing only one point of deceleration from the prior quarter, seems impressive. But we note that U.S. revenues grew 36% y/y - far faster than user growth. This means that Pinterest has turned to the tried-and-true method of increasing ad load (increased the percentage of the webpage devoted to ads) in order to drive revenue growth. As I've called out in the past, ad load-driven growth has its limits, as investors in Facebook painfully discovered across 2018/2019.

Figure 4. Pinterest revenue Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

Here's what I would consider "true" growth that is sustainable:

A re-acceleration in U.S. user growth

A vast improvement in international ARPU

Unfortunately, what we got from Pinterest - ad load-driven U.S. revenue growth, and strong international user growth but with little accompanying revenue impact - does little to justify the stock price's rapid rally.

GAAP costs are eye-popping

We also know that the current market environment has become far more profit-centric. Investors are also looking past adjusted and pro forma metrics and diving into GAAP profitability.

Now, Pinterest's fourth-quarter is always the anchor quarter for generating profits. Adjusted EBITDA grew substantially in Q4, while margins remained constant at 19% (closing out the full FY19 at an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1%, which Pinterest believes can grow slightly in FY20).

Figure 5. Pinterest adj. EBITDA

Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

But what about GAAP costs? When we consider the fact that Pinterest is now a public company, its heavy use of stock-based comp is a major drag on the bottom line. After all, stock compensation is not free - it dilutes existing investors heavily. When we peel back these GAAP metrics and add all the adjustments back, we find that Pinterest's Q4 GAAP expenses have risen to 111% of revenues, up 25 points from the year-ago quarter.

Figure 6. Pinterest GAAP costs

Source: Pinterest Q4 shareholder letter

The good news is that Pinterest has a fortress balance sheet with nearly $2 billion in cash and no debt, which is plenty of liquidity to finance several years of losses. But as it currently stands, Pinterest doesn't seem to show a path to profitability - especially as it invests heavily into international launches that produce strong user growth but little revenue contribution.

Key takeaways

I'd be careful about staying invested in Pinterest, which is already up ~35% in the year to date. Until the company can point to stronger U.S. user trends or increase its international revenue contribution, I'm not buying into the company's current ad load-driven growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.