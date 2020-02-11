Stericycle: A Big Divestment, Yet I Have Some Questions

The deal will not solve the leverage situation, yet it reduces the footprint of the business a great deal.

The question is if this is really a great move as divested activities report very low margins, creating low sales multiples in the process.

Stericycle (SRCL) announced a sizeable divestment, a move which is applauded by investors as the company continues to address its large debt position which it incurred following years of dealmaking in the past. The deal addresses the leverage situation a bit, yet not at a convincing deal multiple as the company still has lots to prove some five years after the roll-up strategy has backfired.

Goodbye Environmental Solutions (Most Of It)

Stericycle has reached a deal with Harsco (HSC) to sell its domestic environmental solutions business in a $462.5 million cash deal. Important to realise, this deal excludes the healthcare and unused consumer pharmaceutical take-back service of the business.

The sale is quite significant as it involves 2,000 team members across 61 sites. CEO Cindy Miller says that this deal aids in transforming the business by reducing debt and improving margins, as the deal could close as soon as the first quarter of this year.

The deal follows of course a period in which Stericycle has been overstretching itself as it sold activities in Chile, Mexico, and the UK as well, including non-related businesses such as a texting business and telephone answering business. These deals brought in little over $100 million in sales in recent quarters.

While Stericycle has not been that much forthcoming with information, the press release of Harsco provides a little more information on the deal. Harsco informs its investors that the unit should add about $550 million in sales and $35 million in additional EBITDA. With EBITDA margins of around 6.4%, the deal is valued at little over 13 times EBITDA which looks like a fair multiple, yet the deal takes place at just 0.8 times sales.

So far, the market is giving Stericycle the benefit of the doubt in this transaction. Shares of Harsco fell about 10% in a move shedding more than $100 million in shareholder value. Shares of Stericycle initially moved higher yet ended the day with losses of nearly 2% as well.

Pro-Forma Impact

On the final day of October, Stericycle reported its third-quarter results for 2019. The company guided for 2019 sales of $3.300-$3.335 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $575-$595 million and adjusted earnings of $2.55-$2.70 per share. Note that the overall results have been somewhat flattish. While third-quarter sales fell 2.6% compared to the year before, this was for 1.6% explained by currency moves. The remainder came in part from small net divestments and some modest organic volume declines as well.

The business still represents quite an enterprise value. Net debt alone totaled $2.70 billion, for a 4.6 times leverage ratio. With 91 million shares currently trading at $66 per share ahead of the deal, equity of the company was valued at $6.00 billion, for a $8.7 billion enterprise value. This valued all of Stericycle at nearly 15 times EBITDA and 2.6 times sales, as the recent sales do not look that compelling in terms of the multiples.

With pro-forma EBITDA falling from $585 million to $550 million and net debt falling to $2.3 billion, leverage ratios will be reduced to 4.2 times which is a bit of an improvement of course. Hence, I like the deleveraging efforts, yet the current adjusted earnings power of $2.50 per share translates into still very high earnings multiples at 26 times earnings. I furthermore note that this is an adjusted earnings number, leverage is very high, and the company is not seeing organic growth.

What Now?

My last take on the company was the autumn of 2016. Companies which employed roll-up strategies have been in demand in the years ahead of that time, including Stericycle, yet that backfired for many of them around the time as well, as investors wondered if the roll-up strategy has gone bad. To illustrate the moves made by Stericycle, the company made over 400 acquisitions over a 25-year time period.

The roll-up strategy has been incredibly profitable for investors for a long period of time. Stericycle was just a $4 stock in the year 2000 as shares rose to a high of $150 in 2015 as investors were wildly enthusiastic on the deal. With organic growth, margins and leverage concerns arriving, shares fell to $75 late 2016, with shares down 50% from their highs.

One thing is very clear and that is while the company reported adjusted earnings of around $5 per share at the time, actually providing some support to the valuation, margins have only come down further with adjusted earnings trending at half that level.

Some cautious optimism based on the earnings potential at the time back in 2016 was early as shares kept seeing pressure as margins were taking a continued beating. Shares actually fell to their thirties late 2018 amidst continued disappointments.

With new management in place this year and the company making some divestments, investors have found some optimism again as shares have moved up more than 60% from the lows little over a year ago. Nonetheless, management has to deliver on real margin improvements to drive appeal, as it is still a bit early for that.

Hence, I do not necessarily see this deal as a game changer, nor as a great value creating move, as I have some doubts on the strategic change. The main investment thesis relies heavily on the margins which Stericycle aims and could achieve over time, yet given the current situation, I am not buying the great recovery story just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.