Aurora Cannabis: How The Mighty Has Fallen

How the mighty has fallen. At least that's what we're led to believe by a plethora of financial writers concerning the fate of Aurora Cannabis (ACB).

It's obvious Aurora Cannabis is on the ropes, teetering in disarray from the macro forces affecting its performance in the near term, as questions concerning its ability to finance operations weigh heavily on sentiment associated with the company.

There is no doubt in my mind we're in the midst of the Canadian cannabis sector going through its bubble bursting, and looking ahead, it remains to be seen who the survivors will be and which companies will be buried in the dust bin of history.

In this article we'll look at the factors associated with the short- and long-term prospects of Aurora. And now that Cam Battley and Terry Booth are out of the picture in regard to implementing vision and strategy, the issue of whether or not its prior commitment to going it alone will remain in place.

Canadian cannabis sector in midst of bubble bursting

Just like all relatively new, fast-growing industries, it was inevitable that the cannabis sector was going to go through a bubble bursting period, and in relationship to the Canadian cannabis sector, that's where we are right now.

I could point out, as I have in the past, that the key reason for that - which is the failure to find ways to accelerate the licensing process once the initial strategy failed - no longer matters. The fact is the Canadian cannabis sector is woefully short on retail outlets in its two most populous provinces - Quebec and Ontario, and until there are many hundreds more stores to sell cannabis out of, it's not going to change much.

Investors in Canadian-based cannabis companies must price that into their models.

Many have proffered the idea that Aurora Cannabis and others in the industry have been too aggressive with their growth strategies, but I don't, generally speaking, agree with that assessment.

After all, much of the optimism came from the assumption Canada was going to have a lot of retail outlets opened by this time. It has failed miserably in that regard.

The one area that could be faulted would be concerning companies that expanded based upon U.S. lawmakers legalizing pot at the federal level. I've publicly stated a number of times that it was a mistake to make decisions based upon that though. I still maintain that outlook at this time. I don't see pot being legalized in the U.S. anytime soon. It's more probable that it will be legalized - either medically or recreationally - in all the states, before it is legalized at the federal level.

I'm not saying Aurora management has ever made the claim its decision making was in part, based upon expanding to the U.S., only that the Canadian cannabis sector in general made some decisions based upon that faulty reasoning. The major one being Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) with its rights deal with Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF), in a move to gain rapid traction in the U.S. market.

The point is with international sales growing at a more incremental pace, and most access to the U.S. denied them, Aurora Cannabis and its Canadian peers are dependent upon more retail stores opening to turn their growth trajectories around.

What to look for in the next couple of quarters

There are two things to look for in Aurora's performance in the next couple of quarters, and they are the above-mentioned number of stores opened in the second quarter, and for the current quarter, how its derivative sales do.

I'm not concerned on - in relationship to derivative sales - how much impact it'll have on the top and bottom line of the company in the current quarter, I'm more interested in the percentage of recreational sales it accounts for, and the degree of new customers that the company wins as a result of the alternative means of consumption.

It doesn't appear to me that a bunch of dried flower users will suddenly gravitate toward derivatives. I think they're the customers that have been consuming dried flower pot for a long time, and it's not likely that they're going to change their habits.

What's important to me is if the company is able to win new customers that have been sitting on the sidelines, waiting for ways to consume pot without smoking or vaping. Using derivatives like gummies and chocolate are presumably more acceptable in many social circles, so it could trigger a number of people wanting to try cannabis to take the plunge.

There is also the health concerns of inhaling pot that has probably kept a lot of people from trying it in dried flower form. The current quarter should give some insights into the level of experimentation by new customers.

As for existing customers, some will probably give some derivatives a try, but I don't think it's going to have much impact on the performance of Aurora in the near future.

On the other hand, as more stores open up and Aurora is able to offer a wide variety of cannabis products, they should do much better than existing stores, and could leverage each retail outlet much stronger than in the past. It'll probably take several quarters before it starts to generate some serious revenue and earnings for the company.

CEO Terry Booth steps down

After Cam Battley was forced out of the company in the latter part of 2019, and now CEO Terry Booth stepping down, it does generate an interesting question that could have serious ramifications for the company going forward, and that is: Will the company continue to resist a cash infusion from a large suitor in exchange for significant control of the company?

Both Battley and Booth wanted to remain independent from a large investor because of the threat of losing control of Aurora; via control of the board or taking more than a 50 percent position in the company. Now that the company has lost a lot of market cap, it would be a very desirable target for any company willing to endure some shareholder resistance, as Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has since gaining control of Canopy Growth. I don't really see Terry Booth stepping down as a positive or a negative for the company. What is important is if new management will retain the idea of resisting a large cash infusion from a company seeking control, or if it continues to hold onto its independence.

A key factor there will be what Nelson Peltz wants. In exchange for being a strategic adviser for Aurora, Peltz was given the option to acquire 20 million stock options at C$10.34 each. So far Aurora has received very little from Peltz, and it remains to be seen if he's able to secure a major deal or deals with packaged-goods companies that would make a big difference in the short- and long-term prospects of the company. It also remains to be seen whether or not Peltz would go to war with any attempt to take control of Aurora.

In the past he went along with Booth and Battley in regard to not losing control of the company in exchange for a big investment. Even so, that was when Booth and Battley said they were close to generating positive EBITDA. That isn't how it has played out, so Peltz may be weighing his options there.

Booth stepping down isn't that important one way or the other with me, what's more important is whether or not that will leave a vacuum concerning support for ongoing resistance to a big investment in the company, or it'll put a CEO in place that will be more open to that type of deal.

Again, how Peltz were to respond to that is the unknown factor there. The truth is if he does continue to oppose it, he needs to come through with some deals with packaged-goods companies. His silence on the matter is starting to be deafening.

The main issue with Canada's poor execution of licensing

In my view the crucial part of Health Canada and the failures of the Canadian provinces concerning licensing and lack of urgency in opening up more stores, is the fact it's impossible for Canadian cannabis companies and investors to know what the actual demand in Canada for cannabis is.

It could be suggested that we could take sales from some provinces that have more stores than others and extrapolate that data out, but that's not an accurate way of doing it.

Some smaller provinces have a strong group of consumers that consume more cannabis than those consumers residing in larger provinces. It would be impossible to gain an accurate measure of demand when using these smaller provinces as a metric.

This is why Aurora management, and others as well, have recently missed guidance and expectations, as the number of stores they were basing assumptions upon never materialized, so they have been underperforming miserably over the last several quarters.

This is why it'll remain impossible to accurately measure Canadian demand for recreational pot until hundreds more stores are opened. I personally think Canada could need as many as 1,500 more stores or so to meet demand. That would bring the total to a range of 1,800 to 2,000 stores.

The actual number isn't what matters though. What matters is whether or not the number of stores needed to meet Canadian recreational cannabis demand are in place. If it takes only 1,400 stores, we will be able to get an accurate reading on demand. If it takes 2,000, the same applies.

Why I remain bullish on Aurora in the long term

As I mentioned in my last article on Aurora Cannabis, there are a lot of things to like about the company in the long term, including its low cost per gram of production, its international exposure, and its production capacity that enables it to grow revenue and earnings in conjunction with the increase in retail outlets.

Also as mentioned, I had no expectations that there would be any surprises in the last calendar quarter of 2019, and the company reinforced that thesis, as its revenue will be a little under what it generated in the last quarter of calendar 2019, depending on where in the C$50 million to C$54 million range it falls in. Last year in the same reporting period it generated C$54.2 million in revenue.

It recently announced it was taking $752.79 million in impairment charges. What is of particular interest there is the impairments came from assets primarily located in South America and Denmark, not in Canada as a number of financial writers believed would be where the write downs would come from.

I've said a number of times I didn't see the Canadian assets being written down, and that remains accurate at this time. Nonetheless, it did surprise me to see South America written down. Denmark isn't as much of a surprise because of the recent decision to stop construction on its facilities there.

The macro outlook for the cannabis sector remains very strong in the years ahead, and I see Aurora remaining a leading competitor in the field going forward. In the near term there's not much to like, but investing in Aurora and the cannabis sector in general, has always been a long-term game.

Conclusion

With Battley and Booth now gone (Booth will remain on the board), it does open the door for a change in outlook in relationship to possibly giving up some control of the company in exchange for a major cash investment.

For Aurora, now that it's in a weak position, it would probably be forced to accept giving up control. How it would respond depends upon whether or not it believes it can successfully operate under existing conditions. I think it can, but because it's dependent upon government authorities in Canada to open up stores at a pace it can boost sales at a meaningful level, it doesn't give me a lot of confidence since it is out of the company's control; something that is never a positive.

What is of real interest for the remainder of 2020 will be the role Nelson Peltz takes on in all of this. Will he resist any attempt to raise capital by giving up control, or will he be the impetus behind making such a move?

Also, we don't know what he's been doing behind the scenes with the expected packaged-good deals that have never materialized. To say his silence in that regard is baffling would be an understatement. There should have been deals in place already, which would have dramatically changed the performance of Aurora.

Over the next year, Aurora, assuming Ontario in particular comes through on its promises, should be able to grow at a solid pace with the increase in stores being opened. With its wider array of products, it should be able to generate much more per store than it has in the past, and I think, win over many new customers that haven't wanted to consume dried flower pot.

If it's able to boost medical cannabis sales, especially in Europe during that time, it should be able to battle its way out of this challenging time and be the cannabis powerhouse many of us believe it will become.

There's not much to like in the short term with Aurora, but the next couple of quarters will give us a look at the potential derivatives will have on the performance of the company, and what impact the opening of new stores will generate.

Concerning the store openings, we won't know the potential progress until April, when the process is expected to accelerate.

My hope is that Aurora is able to navigate these waters without giving up control of the company. If it's able to do so, it'll come out on the other side of this positioned as strong as any of its peers.

On the other hand, if it decides to agree to an investment deal, it will provide the company some breathing room in the short term, but in my opinion, reduce its long-term growth trajectory.

Either way it'll still be a good company, but in the former case, it would be a great one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.