GasLog Management Flips The Script To Support Future Growth

Warm Winter Blues

Shares across the LNG shipping industry were already under pressure from a warm North American winter and the anticipated impacts on Chinese economic activity and LNG demand from the CoronaVirus. Announcing the distribution cut at GasLog Partners (GLOP) in this environment, then, must have been all the more painful. Such a high dividend is always at risk, but such a deep cut is sure to drive away more than a few loyal investors from the GasLog group. Nevertheless, the fundamentals of LNG market expansion remain strong. And if the next few years play out like GasLog management anticipate, prices today for both sides of the partnership could soon look like a bargain for investors seeking capital appreciation in a durable sector.

My previous article focused on GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), which I would encourage investors to read to better understand my outlook on the LNG shipping market and valuation of GLOG independently. GasLog Limited and GasLog Partners have always been a joint operation, but now are so closely linked that the Q4 earnings presentation was combined across the two companies. GLOG couldn’t escape some of the negative market reaction to the distribution cut at GLOP, and weak spot charter coverage is somewhat concerning. But good progress on debt refinancing and amortization still leaves GLOG looking like a favorable business.

GLOG Update

GLOG revenues came in very close to my modeled $670m but were impacted by an impairment charge of approximately $27 million attributed to the single steam vessel in the fleet. In what I imagine was an effort to soften the blow of related GLOP news, GLOG also issued a special distribution of $0.39 per unit in Q4 for a total of $0.99 for the full year. Management announced successful refinancing of about $1 billion in debt related to newbuilds that would have come due in Q2 and Q3 of 2021. Several comments were made on the Q4 earnings call to the effect of shifting GLOG from debt-financed fleet growth to more generous distributions to shareholders.

This shift is predicated on management’s view that the state of technical advancement in vessel propulsion has entered a flat period. While GLOG ships will reach the end of their effective lives when new technology has put IMO 2050 targets within reach, ships launched after 2025 with 30 to 35-year effective lives will be in a tough spot come 2050. I buy this argument, and a growing source of capital returns for GasLog investors will be needed considering the strategic shift being undertaken at GLOP.

GasLog Partners

In an effort to make the aging GLOP fleet more competitive, management is shifting from distributing maximum capital to shareholders to instead paying down debt and lowering the break-even price at which the vessels can operate. GLOP recognized the majority of the loss on steam tankers for a total of $135 million, and of course the regular distribution was cut by 75% from $2 per unit to just $0.5 annually - you get in a year what you used to get in one quarter. Management also guided EBITDA 5 to 15 percent lower than the previous year for 2020 based on short term charter rates between $50,000 and $60,000 per day compared to a range $10,000 higher in 2019.

Source: GasLog Q4 Earnings Presentation

Debt to EBITDA was reported at 4.6x in the Q4 presentation, which also included a projection of about $300 million in debt repayment by the end of 2022 with an additional $125 million by 2024 for a $425 million total. From existing debt of $1.24 billion and projecting a bit of growth in the interim for 2024 EBITDA of $300 million, paying back $425 million would reduce debt/EBITDA to around 2.5x.

Source: GasLog Q4 Earnings Presentation

From here, management can increase short-term charter coverage because break-evens will be significantly lower and position the business to acquire new assets through debt financing, as they repeatedly expressed the desire to do on the Q4 earnings call. My guess is management anticipates some significant dropdown activity in the five or so years leading up to IMO 2030 as other LNG shippers need to finance newbuild vessels compliant with the tighter regulations. Again, I buy this, and if things go according to plan, the low break-even even for the acquired ships will allow GLOP to earn a healthy return before IMO 2030 hits, when FSU and FSRU considerations will come up again.

GasLog management rationalized the strategic shift by showing the rising cost of equity capital over several years, to over 10% at the start of 2020. With a high debt load from absorbing dropped down GLOG vessels, we can see how management’s options were limited. Without cutting the distribution, revenue would have eventually declined faster than debt could be repaid and a default would not have been out of the question in the long term.

Source: GasLog Q4 Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

GLOG is becoming the new vehicle for income distribution while GLOP moves into position to attempt to grow the fleet, forcing management to look to existing cash flows and debt financing facilities for reasonably priced growth in the future. Management made comments about an emerging short-haul market (think Yemen to Pakistan) that will best utilize the steam vessel assets that make up 40 percent of the total GasLog fleet and any additionally acquired ships of that type. If GLOP is indeed going to remain focused on the steam vessel segment of LNG shipping, they will need to be able to continue the practice of absorbing dropped down ships, and GLOG has just about run out of those.

With equity financing increasingly unviable, it does seem like the only path to continued growth is via debt financing, and to use that some significant deleveraging will need to occur. If I had held GLOP purely for the excellent income, I would have sold the news as well. Even from a growth perspective, recent results and trends (like disappointing 1-year or longer charter activity and increasing days off charter coverage) require one to have perhaps yet unearned faith in management’s execution, especially given how blindsided many investors feel in this pivot. If they pull it off though, GLOP is at least worth book value, above where shares sit today. In a few years, it could look like a real growth stock.

My focus was and will remain on GLOG, which has some limited exposure to GLOP distributions through being a large shareholder. And in spite of the pain, I still favor management’s thinking in the broader sense and especially as it relates to the GLOG value proposition. Easing debt loads and increasing revenues from newbuilds at the general partner should allow GLOG to return more cash to shareholders through common and special distributions. Short-term spot market and demand jitters will fade, some income investors and shorts will shake out of the GasLog partnership, and we will look at prices below book value as a bargain in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.