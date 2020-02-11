Assessing If The Worst Is Over For Gap

Gap's (GPS) dividend yield is well above 5%. Considering the stock's present valuation, the question is whether the worst is over for this company. Gap, presently, trades with an earnings multiple of 8.3 and a sales multiple of 1.4. These numbers are well behind the company's 5-year averages which are 12.1 and 0.7 respectively.

The firm's valuation and dividend though are not the sole reasons why we are looking at this stock. Management also continues to buy back stock every quarter - actually to the tune of $50 million every 3 months.

Undervalued stocks, which are undergoing share-buybacks straight away, portray confidence to the potential long-investor. Companies usually undergo buybacks because they believe their stock is trading underneath its intrinsic value. From an investor's viewpoint, we like seeing stock being bought back consistently as it automatically improves the earnings per share (which is what moves share prices on Wall-Street) metric.

Technically, we have a potential double bottom reversal pattern currently being played out on the long-term chart. The height of this potential pattern (well above $17 a share) really demonstrates the potential upside if indeed this pattern plays itself out.

On the daily chart, we can see the shallow rise in the share price since the August bottom last year. From an encouraging standpoint, both the 50- and 200-day moving averages are close to crossing over which would be a bullish sign. From a negative standpoint, buying volume continues to be amiss which is worrying. We like to look at volume trends closely as their trends many times they precede trends in the underlying share price.

When we are unsure of share price direction, we like to go to the financial statements to see how their key line-items have been trending. Dividend research, for example, involves looking at trends across all 3 financial statements and, usually, gives a good insight into the health of a firm. Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how Gap's dividend stacks up at present.

Although Gap has an attractive dividend yield as mentioned earlier, growth has been pretty stagnant over the past while. Growth is important as it protects purchasing power and fosters confidence concerning future earnings growth.

On the cash flow statement, we can see Gap's net income tallies and how these numbers have been affecting cash flow. Over the past five years, Gap's net profit has declined from $1.26 billion to $811 million over the past four quarters. This trend is, obviously, affecting cash flow as management has held firm on its capex commitments as well as its share buybacks and dividend payments. Therefore, as a result, for the past couple of years, operating cash flow has not covered investing and financing cash flow. This means that we have seen an outflow of cash. The cash balance on the balance sheet stood at $788 million at the end of the company's latest quarter.

Despite the earnings contraction, management has done a good job with respect to managing the balance sheet. In the November quarter, shareholder equity came in at $3.63 billion which was the highest number we have seen over the past 10+ quarters. Furthermore, the growing retained earnings of $3.57 billion again demonstrated that Gap has the firepower necessary to keep on investing behind its brands.

Because of this management, the interest coverage ratio remains in the high teens which means sustained dividend growth is still possible if management desires it though. The problem though is growth. Earnings are expected to drop by 30% in 2020 to around $1.79 per share and expectations are that they will be flat at best over the following few years.

Therefore, to sum up, we see no issue with the sustainability of Gap's dividend at present. In fact, flat earnings (not falling) and stability may be all we need here to get Gap's valuation to revert back up towards its long-term mean. Furthermore, the market (which the technicals are showing) look to have all the bad news now fully priced in. Therefore, if we can get that crossover on the daily chart, it would really increase the possibilities that a long-term double bottom is in play on the monthly chart. Let's see what the fourth quarter and annual numbers bring at the back-end of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.