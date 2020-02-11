January Portfolio Update: Bingo With L Brands, Low-Risk Companies On The Radar

2020 started off well for the markets despite the Coronavirus outbreak. The earnings season kicked off in which consumer companies are outperforming yet again with Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) at the forefront. I believe we are in an environment where excessive risk-taking is applauded and investors are starting to believe that nothing can go wrong with the market as the Fed will keep pumping it. As a consequence of economic risks due to the existence of the longest bull market ever, I am starting to focus on low-risk cash flow compounders.

I believe timing the market is impossible, which is why I keep my cash position low. Instead, I start to include more stocks which can withstand a recession but will enjoy a further market rally as well. The S&P 500 had another positive month gaining 0.31%. My portfolio outperformed significantly, gaining 2.56%. Since the initiation of the portfolio, it outperformed the S&P 500 index despite adding more low-risk stocks. More importantly, during the weak days (such as January 27th), my portfolio showed that it can outperform the market significantly.

Monthly performance

Compagnie des Alpes (OTCPK:CLPIF) barely moved while it posted its first negative news in a very long time: it will lose its rights on exploiting the ski domain '2Alpes' starting next year. This domain was good for €40 mln in annual revenues, roughly 4.5% of total sales. However, despite this negative, CDA will probably still be able to keep growing its top line as the Leisure Destinations division (amusement parks) is growing significantly. As such, the share price did not react a lot on this news. My price target is not changed as CDA is valued at 11x net income.

Yet again, Galapagos' (GLPG) share price went up last month, this time by more than 8%. No news has been reported. However, some analysts raised their guidance in anticipation of the Filgotinib launch in H2 2020. I keep my target price on €200 until further news about Filgotinib/GLPG1972 is reported. The company looks fully priced for now, but new read-outs could drive the price up even more. Galapagos is an amazing biotech company which I hold for the longer term. Its strong pipeline and +-45% cash position make me a confident investor.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) extended its stable price trajectory as the stock dipped by 3.87%, staying in the range of $45-$50. News was published about the fact that Cisco will invest a lot of R&D in making their own chips. For these operations, they named AMD's very competent CEO Lisa Su to its board. Moreover, more news was reported about its focus on cloud. I still believe Cisco is a great pick as the company generates insane amounts of cash flows and is ready for its next growth cycle based on software as a subscription. Cisco will report its Q4 results on 12th February.

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) is one of the most risky picks in the portfolio, as I really believe the company could be a multibagger for the long term. Unfortunately, this company's corporate governance is a disaster. Only 1 month after publishing a primary guidance for 2020 (which disappointed on the bottom line), they upgraded this guidance. They increased revenue guidance from €260-300 mln to €270-€310 mln and EBITDA from €52-60 mln to €57-62 mln. Unfortunately, as communication is very poor, the market did not react positively to this good news. I believe that if RIB would've had a better corporate governance and was listed in the US, the company would be worth more than 2x today's value.

Updating on 2020 guidance two times before 2019 results are even reported, is what I call bad communication. It looks like they want to pump up the stock price desperately, which is really sad because its operational results are amazing... Anyway, the stock plunged by almost 16%, while I will probably need to increase my target price when they report their results. Currently, the company is valued at 2.7x the expected 2020 EV/revenue, while peers are valued at 12 times. This discrepancy should vanish in the future. If the stock price drops more, I will decrease my cost basis as I really believe a lot in the company's fundamentals.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCPK:AMVMF) lost more than 5% of its value as it keeps trading in the low 20s. However, as the vanadium price (and other materials) is recovering, I believe it is getting more and more attractive to buy the stock. The Q4 results (expected on 26th February) will be very important as much news is anticipated. The separate listing of AMG Technologies, the new recycling facility, lithium expansion and the joint venture with Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are the reasons why I believe in this company. If these projects work out as expected, the company could be a big multibagger.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is one of the stocks I am very confident in as the beauty market is pretty resilient from a recession, its cash flows are increasing significantly, the company has huge competitive advantages and foreign expansion is anticipated. As investors are starting to understand that the recent growth slowdown was temporary (as I anticipated), the stock price surged by more than 6%. The stock is in a strong uptrend and will likely keep rising as I expect the next quarterly numbers to outperform expectations.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) stock keeps struggling as it was down 2%. However, it keeps being one of my favorite picks as I anticipate that the company will be able grow its bottom line again in the coming years as a consequence of the Galapagos collaboration and HIV growth. The company is trading at less than 10x its free cash flow and a div yield of 3%. As biotech companies are resilient to recessions, I love this company as a defensive pick and am patient on waiting for new growth drivers.

Last but not least, L brands (LB) rose 29% as my predictions became reality. The WSJ reported that Wexner is likely to retire and that the company is looking to sell its struggling brand Victoria's Secret, which would unleash the value of Bath & Body Works. You can read my full analysis of this news here. However, as the sale is not yet finalized, I believe the stock has a lot more room to go higher. My target price is $39.22 and I expect news about the sale to be reported before its earnings release on 26 February.

Final note

I am confident that this portfolio will perform well in the coming years. However, I am getting increasingly careful with stock-picking as I believe this bull market is likely to end soon. As a consequence, I am looking to buy more low-risk cash flow compounders such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Accenture (ACN) and Visa (V).

