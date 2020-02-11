Workiva: International Expansion Is Imperative

International expansion is an important factor for future revenue growth, but I don't expect to see much progress this year.

Revenue growth and free cash flow are reasonable but together fail on the software Rule of 40.

In my last article on Workiva Inc. (WK) published at the beginning of September, I had concerns about Workiva's high level of cash burn and the company's ability to expand outside of the USA. I gave the company a neutral rating. Since publication Workiva stock is down 1.6%, while the S&P 500 is up more than 15%.

Today, I am back to review where Workiva stands on the issues I identified in the last article. With that in mind, I have to say that Workiva has a solid set of products, but I am concerned about future revenue growth, as should investors be. The company is planning on increased spending to achieve growth by way of EMEA expansion as well as bringing in new talent, technology, and, also, investing in integrated risk, statutory reporting, and Wdata. Workiva already has a high cash burn and this investment will be added to this situation. Workiva also comes up short on the Rule of 40. For these reasons, I am giving the company a neutral rating.

Concerns Regarding Revenue Growth

The company management has highlighted their concern regarding revenue growth starting in the last quarter of 2019 and the future.

Converting existing customer orders to a solution-based licensing model has contributed to the acceleration of growth in our subscription revenue year-to-date, and we expect it to continue to do so through the remainder of 2019. This conversion has also contributed to the improvement in our subscription and support revenue retention rate including add-ons for the same periods. We expect the benefit of this contribution to wane beginning in the last quarter of 2019. Accordingly, we will need to find new sources of revenue to sustain our growth rate beyond 2019. To maintain our revenue growth for the longer term, we have been accelerating our investments in talent, processes and technology, particularly for expansion in EMEA, integrated risk, statutory reporting and Wdata. If these investments do not meet our expectations, we may be unable to sustain our revenue growth rate. We expect these investments to increase operating losses in absolute terms and as a percentage of revenue at least through the fourth quarter of 2019, ahead of any incremental revenue contribution they may generate after 2019.

Workiva plans on increasing expenses related to EMEA expansion, integrated risk, statutory reporting, and Wdata. However, these activities will not result in immediate revenue growth. So, investors should expect reduced margins and higher operating losses. This has me somewhat concerned because the company is already burning significant cash (more on this later).

Europe

Regulations in the EU are heating up, with the mandatory need for XBRL. This should be an excellent opportunity for Workiva. But I am not sure it is as Workiva's presence outside the USA is weak. 91% of revenue is generated in the United States. And "Most of Workiva's software sales, consulting, and support capabilities are in North America".

One would think that Workiva would thrive in Europe, but the regulations are complex and different in each locale. The regulations are also prone to change on a regular basis.

As an investor, I wouldn't be counting on any major international growth in 2019 or even 2020. Workiva will eventually thrive internationally but don't count on it in the near future.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

Workiva's annual revenue growth is 20.3%, fairly consistent with its 5-year growth rate of 23.5%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Workiva's free cash flow margin TTM is 8.8%. The free cash flow has been mostly positive since mid-2017.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40 - some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows - if a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the software company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In Workiva's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 20.3% + 8.8% = 29.1%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that the company has work ahead of it in order to balance growth and profits. When a company doesn't meet the Rule of 40, I like to see what its cash burn looks like.

SG&A Expense Margin

When a company doesn't fulfill the Rule of 40, I like to verify that it is at least not burning cash. I make this determination by examining the SG&A expense margin.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The SG&A expense margin for Workiva is 86% of total revenue, which, in my opinion, is quite high for a company that is growing revenue by 20% annually.

My concern is further heightened due to the previously mentioned growth initiatives which include EMEA expansion, integrated risk, statutory reporting, and Wdata. I expect that the SG&A expense margin will increase this coming year, and I find this to be encouraging.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth ones. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Workiva is positioned slightly below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is modestly undervalued relative to its peers given its estimated future revenue growth rate.

The Sales/EV multiple tells me that the stock is slightly undervalued, but my value assessment changes when I substitute next year's earnings estimates for forward sales.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The results shown on this second scatter plot suggest that Workiva is actually overvalued based on next year's earnings estimates.

Summary and Conclusions

Workiva management has indicated that revenue growth will wane without finding new sources of revenue. They have indicated certain areas of investment, including EMEA expansion, investment in talent, processes, and technology along with integrated risk, statutory reporting, and Wdata.

My concern is that the company already has a relatively high level of cash burn with an SG&A expense margin of 86% which means it is spending nearly all revenue on SG&A. The additional investments will further increase the SG&A expense margin and cause additional operating losses.

One area of planned investment relates to the expansion into international markets. I believe that international growth likely won't show up in the financials in 2019 or probably 2020 due to a lack of exposure to foreign markets and the regulatory environment in Europe which varies from country to country. Achieving 20% revenue growth similar to the past is, therefore, going to be difficult in the near future.

While I find that Workiva's stock price is fairly valued relative to its peers based on forward sales multiple, it is overvalued when I evaluate next year's earnings multiple. The company fails on the Rule of 40. It is simply not providing enough revenue growth and/or free cash flow to make it a worthwhile investment, especially since the company's cash burn is higher than its peers and will likely be even higher in 2020. For these reasons, I give Workiva a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.