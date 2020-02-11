Time To Sell Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is a Delaware-based company whose subsidiaries offer a range of communication services across 23 states in the US. These include data and internet services, voice, data centers, security, managed IT, and cloud computing. These offerings are provided on wholesale to other carriers and residential customers. Nevertheless, the majority of CNSL’s revenues are derived from the latter segment. The firm was established in 1894 and has scaled its services through a combination of organic growth and mergers and judicious acquisitions; the most recent and important being that of FairPoint in 2017. As a result, it has grown its customer base significantly between 2016 and 2018. However, CNSL faces intense competition in the fast-paced technology and communications industry. This has seen a substantial decline in its market value, particularly over the last two years. While it remains a profitable operation, valuation metrics inform a sell suggestion.

Dividend Policy

The telecommunications industry is associated with consistent profitability that allows firms to offer consistent dividends. This is especially the case for legacy companies like CNSL. In turn, dividends are historically associated with stock price appreciation. CNSL has maintained a constant quarterly dividend of $0.39 since at least the first quarter of 2015 to the last of 2019 regardless of earnings. During the same period, the company’s net margins have declined from -0.1% to -3.69% in 2015 and 2018 respectively as shown in Table 1 despite a considerable increase in revenues. the first inference here is that CNSL’s management has failed to control cost, a fact exemplified in Figure 1 where operating costs have caught up with revenues over time.

Figure 1: CNSL revenue and operating cost trends

Additionally, CNSL’s dividends during this period have been paid from retained earnings as current profits were not adequate to satisfy payouts. In such circumstances, investors are likely to have reacted negatively to dividend issues as amount to a reduction of capital. In an industry that is as competitive as telecommunications, investors are also likely to have interpreted CNSL’s dividend policy as a reduction in cash available for research and development and expansion. The subsequent inference is that CNSL has reduced possibilities of future profitability. This is one of the explanations behind the company’s decline in market valuation in comparison to its competitors in the recent past as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: CNSL and IDT stock price trends

2018 2017 2016 Revenues (in millions) 1,399.10 1,059.60 743.20 Net income (loss) (in millions) (50.50) 65.30 15.20 Net margins -3.61% 6.16% 2.05% Segmental revenues (in thousands) 2018 2017 2016 Commercial and carrier 608,683.00 460,761.00 308,969.00 Consumer 543,489.00 412,736.00 265,180.00 Equipment sales and service 246,902.00 186,077.00 169,028.00 Net revenues 1,399,074.00 1,059,574.00 743,177.00

Table 1: CNSL's revenue breakdown and profit trends

Customer Numbers

CNSL derives the majority of its revenues (82.3%) from broadband services delivered to commercial and residential clients. Growth in this revenue stream is highly reliant on the firm’s ability to expand its reach to new markets. CNSL has increasingly achieved this goal through business combinations. This has seen customer connections rise from 1.0 million to 1.8 million in 2016 and 2019 respectively. Revenues for the firm have risen by 88% over the same period.

Nevertheless, results from 2019’s third quarter show a decline in quarterly and nine-month gross revenues compared to 2018. This trend infers reduced revenues per customer. Moreover, expansion also leads to a surge in operating costs. This is particularly the case when it is considered that CNSL is a last-mile service provider that has to overcome substantial expansion challenges and explains the erosion in profits over the past five years. Therefore, while expansion is conventionally received positively by investors, this has not been the case at CNSL as it contributes to lost income. Rather, a more judicious revenue growth strategy that increases profits would have led to a better market reaction.

Third Quarter of, Nine months ending, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (in thousands) 333,326 348,064 1,005,507 1,054,324 Net income (loss) (in thousands) 389 (14,815) (14,109) (36,573) Net margins 0.12% -4.3% -1.4% -3.5% Segmental revenues (in thousands) Commercial and carrier 147,190 151,630 447,626 454,841 Consumer 131,406 136,412 390,750 410,645 Equipment sales and service 36,705 40,833 112,813 123,415

Table 2: 3rd quarter revenue trends

Industry Developments

Apart from these internal challenges, CNSL and the wider telecommunications sector have been confounded by growing environmental uncertainty. Chief among these is the threat posed by the bans imposed on ZTE, Huawei, and other Chinese companies by the US government. This began with the banning of ZTE products in 2018, while Huawei’s followed in 2019. CNSL is a last mile provider that, along with other similar firms, has grown increasingly reliant on equipment supplied by the two companies owing to their affordability. The ban then has two outcomes for CNSL. One, it means the replacement of a substantial part of its network by switching to approved firms. Secondly, it infers disruption in service delivery for extended periods. Both effects signify an even further reduction in profits. While the federal government has since lifted the bans on a period basis, their announcement introduces unprecedented risk of losses for the concerned carriers like CNSL. Consequently, this news has been received negatively by the market. As shown in Figure 2, the company’s stock and that of its competitor declined significantly in the second half of 2019 owing to growing uncertainty.

Competition is a major risk factor for CNSL and the company is increasingly becoming an isolated player in the industry. A key signifier here is the substantial reduction of entry barriers through the Telecommunications Act which requires interconnection among service providers. This condition makes it possible for telecommunications to shed off the previous intensive capital investments. They then take advantage of existing infrastructure already laid out by legacy players like CNSL. The result is the adoption of a startup model within the industry, such as Ooma Inc. Besides, CNSL’s industry is subject to rapid changes in technology that impose substantial costs in terms of equipment replacement. This is particularly so as customer demands move towards faster internet speeds.

Figure 3: Valuation metrics

Investment Decision

CNSL has faced an array of challenges over the past two years. These have contributed to a substantial decline in its price/earnings and price to book ratios as shown in Figure 3. Notably, CNSL’s earnings yield is lower than the current Federal 10-year yields. This denotes overvaluation of CNSL’s stock. Besides, CNSL’s dividend policy fails to consider future returns that can be obtained from investment in organic growth. CNSL’s management has also failed to show an ability to contain costs. The company is also operating in an increasingly hostile industry with regard to policies and competition that pose a major threat to profitability. Based on these factors, it is not expected that CNSL’s market valuation will improve at least in the medium-term. Therefore, an immediate sell of CNSL’s stock is suggested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.