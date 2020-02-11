Simon Says They Will Buy Taubman, Shorts Get Destroyed

We still view MAC and SPG as the two viable choices for the sector. The major headwinds from two weeks ago still exist.

The deal will be immediately accretive to SPG’s FFO per share. We’re estimating $12.50 for normalized FFO per share. Guidance prior to the buyout was $12.25 to $12.40.

The deal is exceptional news for shareholders in TCO, yet it's also very good for MAC and SPG. The deal improves the leasing landscape by reducing competition.

The buyout for TCO came through at $52.50. Dividends will still be paid (probably under $1.35). The price represents a 6.2% implied capitalization rate for TCO’s assets.

Simon Property Group (SPG) announced the buyout of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO). This is a great deal for shareholders on both sides, though the huge gain is clearly for shareholders in TCO. According to the press release:

“The transaction is also subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in mid-2020.”

Source

What To Do

Investors in TCO have three options.

We believe these options are relatively equal in attractiveness:

Close positions to take a large gain. Depending on taxes, this might be less desirable. Wait to close positions at a later day. This may provide superior after-tax results for some investors. Wait until the buyout goes through to collect $52.50 plus the dividends paid prior to the close.

In any circumstance, you’re looking at total cash flows running more than $53.00 per share. The buyout price is $52.50, but there also are dividends. The current price is a little over $53.00.

Note: The final dividend on TCO will be prorated, so figuring out “one or two” dividends ceases to be important. We expect TCO to have one full dividend and one more partial dividend. Two dividends would be $1.35, so we expect a bit less than that.

Market Impact

Note: All prices as of close on 02/10/2020 - the day the deal was announced.

Shares rallied throughout the sector:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Impacts of the Deal - TCO

For investors in TCO, this deal represents a huge gain in the share price. Following the huge run higher, TCO has dramatically outperformed the sector over the last year. Investors who want to maintain exposure to the mall REITs could swap from TCO into owning shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) or Macerich (MAC).

Impacts of the Deal - SPG

SPG is taking on more debt, but they are acquiring several of the best retail properties in the country and a few of the top properties in Asia. They have the balance sheet to make this happen. Simon was extremely clear about using their liquidity to purchase shares because they did not want to issue new shares at these prices.

That makes sense. We thought SPG would look to use shares at a cheaper exchange ratio. To give TCO shareholders $52.50 per share, they wouldn’t want to use be issuing new shares of SPG.

For SPG, we should see an immediate increase in total revenue, total NOI, total EBITDA, total interest expense, and total FFO. However, we also expect to see an increase in FFO per share. The deal should still be immediately accretive to SPG shareholders because SPG can finance the position with debt at a low rate.

There should be a boost to FFO growth rate over the next couple of years compared to a scenario where TCO wasn’t acquired. Why? SPG has a materially better margin on their properties. A larger portion of revenue reaches:

Net Operating Income EBITDA Normalized FFO

Long term, we like this deal because we believe SPG does a great job of handling redevelopment projects. That will be favorable for long-term redevelopment projects to enhance TCO’s portfolio.

Impacts of the Deal - MAC

Macerich is another beneficiary of the deal. Shares of MAC are up about 11% on the day. Clearly, the market is seeing this as a positive sign for MAC. Let’s go into why this beneficial for MAC. The benefits for MAC:

Since SPG is buying TCO and SPG has an exceptional balance sheet, this transaction eliminates the risk of TCO needing to sell any assets at distressed prices. Consequently, potential asset buyers will mostly be looking to Macerich. We are moving from three mall REITs with excellent properties to two mall REITs with excellent properties. The result is a better position for leasing negotiations as the landscape is further consolidated. SPG’s decision to acquire TCO verifies that high-quality mall properties are still trading around a 6.2% cap rate or lower. We can tell that because the buyout for TCO creates an implied cap rate of about 6.2%. MAC’s valuation of its properties is strengthened. Note: MAC trades at an implied cap that is materially higher than 6.2%. Prior to the deal being announced, TCO also traded at a much higher implied cap rate.

Forever 21 Even Better

SPG purchased Forever 21 about a week ago. Forever 21 was in bankruptcy and they were the largest tenant for Taubman. With SPG owning both, keeping more Forever 21 locations open should be an extremely easy choice. We previously argued that the buyout of Forever 21 would lead to more physical stores remaining open. The decision to buy TCO provides a little extra enhancement to owning Forever 21.

What if You Wanted to Hold TCO?

Perhaps you bought TCO for their higher yield. Shares of TCO carried a higher dividend yield. Following the huge run higher in shares of TCO, an investor selling their shares of TCO could use the cash to buy shares of SPG and get more total dividends than they would’ve had before while having a better growth trajectory and a lower risk rating.

If we remove the buyout from the equation, there's no way we would buy TCO at $52.50 over SPG at $143.06.

To be clear, let's say an investor had 100 shares of TCO for $270 in dividends.

They could afford to swap those 100 shares for 37.13 shares of SPG.

We will round that down to 37 shares since your broker probably won't allow purchases of fractional shares.

Those 37 shares of SPG will produce $310.80 in annual dividend income and the forward dividend growth rate should be much better.

Would you rather have $270 in dividends or $310.80 in dividends plus a better growth rate?

Huge win for the income investors.

SPG Valuation

SPG still trades very close to its 52-week low. Even after small rally, SPG still trades around 11.44x our estimate for 2020 normalized FFO per share (around $12.50, including the projected impact from the TCO acquisition).

Note: SPG’s guidance from their Q4 earnings release called for FFO per share between $12.25 and $12.40 for full-year 2020. We’re using $12.50 here to reflect the expected benefits from buying TCO. However, there will be some non-recurring expenses for SPG in the year which may cause reported numbers to come in lower.

Sector Headwinds

While this is an extremely happy day, we want to highlight that many of the major sector headwinds still exist. Investors shouldn’t get carried with euphoria. For a quick comparison:

SPG trades about 7.8% over its lowest close (Feb. 3, 2020).

MAC trades 16.5% over its lowest close (Jan. 31, 2020).

TCO trades 101.1% over its lowest close (Jan. 31, 2020).

In each case, that “lowest close” occurred within the last two weeks.

The major headwinds we are still facing:

Secular shift occurring as consumers generally prefer buying many things online. Retail executives with no technology expertise shifting to online sales at the expense of earnings and margins. An abundance of excess retail space as weaker properties strive to survive. Closures of anchor tenants requiring (on average) tens of millions in capital investment to repurpose the space. It won’t be new department stores because department stores are generally awful. Negative FFO per share growth rates - excluding SPG. We expect the other mall REITs to have lower normalized FFO per share in 2020 than in 2019. SPG’s normalized FFO per share of $12.37 for 2019 is expected to grow slightly due to the TCO acquisition. Otherwise, the initial guidance of $12.25 to $12.40 from SPG would represent a slight decline at the midpoint ($12.325). Due to the TCO acquisition, we think an adjusted range of $12.40 to $12.60 would make sense. High leverage threatens most mall REITs. SPG remains in the strongest position, even after using their liquidity to buy TCO. General fear around the virus weighs on many stocks, especially those owning space where humans interact.

If it's too easy to forget these risk factors, just try to remember how you felt a few weeks ago. Today we can see how this played out, but we shouldn't let it alter our perception of past events.

Until Today

Until today, our decision to own TCO looked pretty bad. Those headwinds for the sector were completely overwhelming share prices. Those headwinds remain in effect, but the buyout is offsetting them. SPG is doing precisely what SPG likes to do. They are buying deals where they can use their strong balance sheet to acquire a significant stream of future cash flows. We suspect SPG won’t be looking for many additional acquisitions in the near future. Bankrupt retailers will still be a possibility as the actual cash expenditures for SPG are extremely small on those deals and keeping the retailer open gives SPG more rent and lower capital expenditures to modify the space.

Shorts

On the other hand, any investor shorting a mall REIT stock over the last year looked brilliant. The shorts on TCO are now stuck eating absolutely massive losses on their positions. We feel no sympathy.

Other Notes

We believe a call on the TCO preferred shares, TCO-K (TCO.PK) and TCO-J (TCO.PJ) is a high probability. That call could happen in the near future, or it could be delayed until after the deal closes. We don’t expect those preferred shares to remain outstanding a year from today.

Outlook

For investors interested in this space, we believe SPG and MAC are the two investable names in the space. That differs from our prior outlook only by removing TCO from the list. MAC carries a lower valuation, but SPG carries a much stronger balance sheet and more dividend safety.

Our estimates for FFO per share have been updated for guidance from SPG and MAC (no guidance from TCO), but our target prices have not been changed in the last few weeks.

Today is the first day in over a year where TCO landed above our target “buy under” or “strong buy under” prices.

We still favor keeping allocations to mall REITs as a relatively small part of the total portfolio.

Our Position

We still own shares of SPG, MAC, and TCO. The positions are shown in the image below, which comes from the 'returns' tab of our 'Portfolios' sheet:

Source: The REIT Forum's 'Portfolios' tool

We may close out the TCO position at any point and will provide a real-time alert if/when we do. We don’t expect much volatility in TCO’s price since the deal has been announced so we don't think the decision will be a big deal.

Equity REIT Terms

We use several terms when talking about equity REITs. It helps us communicate if we have the same definitions. Consequently, we put together charts to help investors understand several equity REIT terms:

Note: Our definitions and calculations shown here are simplified. We eliminated tiny adjustments that are usually immaterial.

You'll see Analyst AFFO is near the very bottom of the chart. If we want to start from revenue, it takes quite a while to get there. You don't need to memorize this table, but it could help you as a REIT investor.

Each line provides the formula to reach the value listed on the right. You’ll notice that “Normalized FFO” and “Standard AFFO” are the same. This is the value that most management teams report as “AFFO.” However, we also have “Analyst AFFO” which adjusts for recurring capitalized expenses.

Note: To be even more precise, there are a handful of other non-cash adjustments going into Analyst AFFO. However, in most cases the other non-cash adjustments have a fairly small cumulative impact. We didn’t think it was worth adding several other boxes to represent a very small adjustment.

The next two tables dive deeper into the definitions:

Risk Ratings

The following table explains our risk ratings:

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, MAC, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.