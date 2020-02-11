Weekly Cannabis Report: The Confession Of Aurora

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks fell last week. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) dropped 4.0%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) dropped 2.7%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF lost 8.1%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canada: Aurora (ACB) shares fell 15% on Friday after announcing bad news, including a 31% revenue drop for the current unreported quarter. Canopy (CGC) fell 13% after an anonymous short report appeared online. HEXO (HEXO) rose 1% after changing its auditor and one of its Board members resigned. Tilray (TLRY) fell 4% after laying off 10% of its workforce.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

The U.S. and International: MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) fell another 12% after its CEO resigned the prior week. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) lost 9% after closing its Select acquisition. Acreage (otcqx:ACRGF) fell 5% after announcing a number of financing transactions. KushCo (otcpk:KSHB) fell 26% after raising $16 million at $1.60 per share. iAnthus (otcqx:ITHUF) dropped 8% after receiving approval to begin operation in New Jersey.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Aurora dropped a jam-packed press release after the market closed on Thursday and it wasn't pretty. First of all, the long-time CEO Terry Booth was stepping down with no permanent replacement announced. Secondly, the company revised its bank debt terms and will let go of ~500 employees to save costs. It will also take a C$1 billion write-down mainly on its international operations (Denmark and ICC Labs in South America). Lastly, the company announced preliminary F2020 Q2 results that showed revenue declining 31% from the previous quarter. It also said that Q3 likely won't show any growth either. The company decided to pack all the bad news into one announcement which was probably helpful in limiting the short-term damage to its share price. However, investors were left wondering how Aurora could ever get back on track now that it lost its top two executives (its COO also left recently) and it won't show any growth for at least another two quarters.

(Source: Public Filings)

While the CEO departure and layoffs aren't that surprising given recent industry trends and similar developments at its peers, the shocking revelation of weak financial results was the most concerning. Based on the mid-point of the preliminary revenue for the last three months in 2019, sales would have decreased another 31% after a 24% drop in the previous quarter. Sales are now down 47% from only two quarters ago and it is actually lower than sales achieved one year ago when cannabis was just legalized in Canada. Aurora is back at square one as sales plunged with no end in sight. What should really concern investors is the comment in the press release which says that fiscal 2020 Q3 (Jan-Mar 2020) performance will likely see little to no growth in revenue due to market conditions. Given that we are half-way into the quarter, Aurora is essentially providing direct guidance that cannabis 2.0 products have failed to provide an immediate boost to its top-line which is an ominous sign for all other LPs that have yet to report earnings.

For investors, the question becomes whether Aurora could face an existential crisis and what that means for the sector. First of all, the woes at Aurora are bad for the entire sector. Aurora overbuilt and contributed to the oversupply in the Canadian market currently. Further, the company's rapid rise and epic fall have resulted in increasing investor apathy towards the sector. Aurora was notorious for missing its own guidance and surprising investors with shareholder unfriendly moves such as the repricing of its convertible debt and a C$400 million ATM equity program. Whether Aurora could survive or not, the damage has been done and we think the Canadian cannabis market has lost its appeal among the more sophisticated investors. There will continue to be volatilities in the sector because of the speculative nature of cannabis stocks, but we think Aurora's continued debacle should serve as a warning sign for the cannabis sector. Be disciplined, avoid speculative stocks, and only invest in companies with a shareholder-friendly track record and strong balance sheet. Lastly, the cannabis sector is highly risky and should only comprise an appropriate portion of a portfolio based on one's risk tolerance and investment horizon.

