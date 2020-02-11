Daiichi Sankyo Is Not A Buy Now

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY) is an established player in the Japanese pharmaceutical sector, and may well have a winning drug in its pipeline for future profits. However, I am not convincing that this prospect justifies its current valuation.

The prospect to which I refer is the DS-8201 drug, marketed under the brand name Enhertu, which targets HER2 metastatic breast cancer cells. It is an antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC - a type of drug that targets cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. FDA approval for Enhertu was granted in December 2019, as the drug has proven very effective in clinical trials by shrinking tumors in 60% of patients who had previously undergone cancer treatment.

Daiichi Sankyo clearly has great confidence in Enhertu going forward. Company president and CEO Sunao Manabe has declared that "we'll aim to be No. 1 in the world" and has set a target for the firm's oncology sector of ¥500 billion ($4.55 billion) annually. The real show of faith that Daiichi Sankyo has in Enhertu, however, can be seen in the deal that they cut in March 2019 with Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca (AZN).

The terms of the deal are as follows: AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi Sankyo $6.9 billion and receive a share of Enhertu sales, Daiichi Sankyo will receive revenue from sales in Japan, Europe, and the U.S. while AstraZeneca get the rest, and development costs will be split evenly. The fact that Daiichi Sankyo has structured the deal so favorably to them, and that AstraZeneca was happy to accept that deal, underlines that Daiichi Sankyo has something special here.

If Manabe's prediction does come to pass, shareholders will be happy that the steady revenue and net income figures that Daiichi Sankyo has reported over the past five years will at best improve, and at worst hold steady.

Year Revenue (¥) Revenue ($) Net Income (¥) Net Income ($) 2015 919.37 billion 8.38 billion 46.76 billion 426 million 2016 986.45 billion 8.99 billion 82.28 billion 750 million 2017 955.12 billion 8.70 billion 53.47 billion 487 million 2018 960.2 billion 8.75 billion 60.28 billion 549 million 2019 929.72 billion 8.47 billion 93.41 billion 851 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Daiichi Sankyo's investor relations page.

Quarterly figures for the present financial year suggest that 2020 will continue this steady trend.

2020 Quarter Revenue (¥) Revenue ($) Net Income (¥) Net Income ($) Q1 249.24 billion 2.27 billion 43.35 billion 395 million Q2 230.33 billion 2.10 billion 21.08 billion 192.1 million Q3 277.46 billion 2.53 billion 69.85 billion 636.5 million Total 757.03 billion 6.9 billion 134.28 billion 1.22 billion

Figures collated from quarterly reports available on Daiichi Sankyo's investor relations page.

Manabe and his team have been adroit in extracting improving profits from the revenues that Daiichi Sankyo has earned, as the operating margin (trailing twelve months) of 11.63% is an improvement on the 2019 figure of 9.00% - which in turn was an improvement on the 2018 figure of 7.94%. Management has also been shareholder-friendly, which can be seen from the 9.03% return on equity (trailing twelve months), which again was an improvement on 2019 (7.84%) and on 2018 (5.22%).

Daiichi Sankyo is a shareholder-friendly firm with a strong balance sheet. Image provided by Business Today.

The shareholder-friendly nature of Daiichi Sankyo can also be gleaned from its dividend record. Since the foundation of the company in 2005, the company has consistently paid a dividend, and that dividend has been held steady at ¥70 ($0.64) per share since 2015. With a low payout ratio of 15.13%, and a free cash flow of ¥32.29 billion ($294.1 million), in combination with the growth prospects that Enhertu promises, this dividend should be grown going forward - at the very least it is unlikely to be cut.

The strong balance sheet bears this out - long-term debt of ¥183.9 billion ($1.68 billion) is easily offset by a net worth of ¥1.33 trillion ($12.1 billion), and total current liabilities of ¥322.64 billion ($2.94 billion) is offset by total current assets of ¥1.39 trillion ($12.7 billion), cash-on-hand worth ¥326.4 billion ($2.97 billion) and total accounts receivable of ¥351.86 billion ($3.21 billion). All told, Daiichi Sankyo is in sound financial shape for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, there is a lot to like about Daiichi Sankyo - a game-changing drug that promises tantalizing growth, a reliable dividend, shareholder-friendly management, a strong balance sheet, and a steady record of profitability. Unfortunately, Mr. Market has noticed all of this too. Valuation is the subject we must now turn to, and as the ADR is supported by Daiichi Sankyo, it is the ADR share that I will be using in addressing this subject.

Daiichi Sankyo is trading near a 52-week high. Chart generated by TradingView.

Currently, Daiichi Sankyo is trading at a share price of $74.61 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The current P/E is slightly higher than the five-year average P/E of 35.34, and the current dividend yield is significantly lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.16%. This suggests that Daiichi Sankyo is overvalued at present - which is not surprising given how the shares have been bid up over the past year. But what is fair value for Daiichi Sankyo?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.38 (35.74 / 15 = 2.38) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $31.35 (74.61 / 2.38 = 31.35). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.01 (35.74 / 35.34 = 1.01) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $73.87 (74.61 / 1.01 = 73.87).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 2.51 (2.16 / 0.86 = 2.51) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $29.73 (74.61 / 2.51 = 29.73). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $44.98 (31.35 + 73.87 + 29.73 / 3 = 44.98). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 66%.

Daiichi Sankyo may well deserve a premium price in light of the great potential that Enhertu has, and the business is a solidly profitable one with a strong balance sheet. However, a 66% premium to fair value is too much here, and is a consequence of market sentiment in overdrive. Keep an eye on this one for a pullback, hold onto it if you have it, but it is best not to buy it at this valuation in my opinion.

