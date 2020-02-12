CyrusOne: 'Treasure Hunt' Pick For The Week

Just as one man’s trash – like “a few dirty rocks, a weird root, and some disgusting grubs” – is another man’s treasure.

Have you ever read Calvin & Hobbes?

It’s the iconic and long-lasting comic strip about an imaginative, difficult, demanding elementary school-aged child and his stuffed animal tiger. Together, they go off on far-flung adventures well worth reading about.

One day, they’re traveling back in time to take pictures of dinosaurs to get filthy rich and famous. Another, they’re going to great lengths to avoid homework or thwart the babysitter. And bringing the weirdest items to classroom show and tell is a staple as well.

I know it has been 25 years now since its artist and author, Bill Watterson, retired. But Calvin & Hobbes apparently appeared in more than 2,400 newspapers at its peak – with good reason too! Plus, it’s still sold in collections and copied into presentations everywhere to provide humor in otherwise dull and dreary lectures.

Like I said, it’s iconic. So unless you’re 30-years-old or younger, my guess is you probably know precisely what I’m talking about. Once you see the duo in action, they’re hard to forget.

That isn’t just because Watterson had an engaging sense of humor – though he definitely did and no doubt still does. Nor was it because he was an exceptional artist, though he may have been.

(With all due respect, it’s not always easy to tell when cartoonists often stick with simplistic, two-dimensional drawings.)

Bill Watterson’s real brilliance was in capturing human nature so effectively and seemingly effortless at the same time.

What’s Not to Like?

I could say more about the marvels of Calvin & Hobbes. But I’ll let Joel Allen Schroeder describe its appeal instead.

Interviewed by NPR in 2013 after producing his documentary Dear Mr. Watterson, he noted how:

When you opened up especially the Sunday paper, it was almost like you didn’t know what sort of genre you might be seeing. Was it going to be (one of Calvin’s alter-egos) Spaceman Spiff, interplanetary explorer? Was it going to be Calvin and Hobbes time traveling to whatever era Calvin was most interested in checking out at the time? Watterson would try all sorts of different things. I mean, Calvin’s world is just so huge, and whatever he wanted to explore, Watterson was able to come up with a great story and great visuals to match it.

As for the moral musings – and sometimes cultural admonishments – Watterson would implement, Schroeder added:

So many of those strips were great philosophical discussions between Calvin and Hobbes. And the great thing about that type of strip is that, as a child, I think you love some of the physical humor going on there. But then, as an adult, you can catch on to more of the discussion… And that’s one of the reasons why it’s just so timeless and it still appeals to people… A lot of people will talk about the raccoon story, where Calvin finds a dying raccoon and takes him home and puts him in a shoe box. In the end, the poor raccoon doesn’t make it… You see Calvin just so attached to the raccoon, and (he) sort of begs it not to break his heart. And you’re reading that strip and following along, and you’re soft of hoping the same thing.

Like I said, Watterson certainly knew how to capture life.

Source

There’s Treasure Everywhere

Raccoons aside, Calvin & Hobbes much more often captured life through humorous snapshots.

For instance, there was the time Watterson had them conducting a treasure hunt. In the first frame, Calvin is wearing a 19th Century explorer’s hat and holding onto a piece of paper.

“OK,” he says. “The map says to turn left at this tree and walk 30 paces.”

“… 39… 30,” Hobbes counts off in the second frame, looking around in confusion. “What’s here?”

“My map shows a big hole,” Calvin declares, once again staring at the directions.

The pièce de résistance then shows both of them digging quite the hole, with Hobbes complaining, “Wouldn’t it be faster to make the map conform to the yard?” and Calvin snipping back, “Are you in some sort of hurry?”

Because, hey, predictable treasure maps are the best kind when there’s real treasure to be found. Nobody wants to spend hours and hours searching for something that doesn’t materialize.

Or how about the one where, Calvin is once again excavating, this time already up to his neck in the ground.

“Why are you digging a hole?” Hobbes wants to know.

“I’m looking for buried treasure!” Calvin responds.

“What have you found?”

“A few dirty rocks, a weird root, and some disgusting grubs.”

“On your first try?” Hobbes asks in delight.

“There’s treasure everywhere!” Calvin agrees.

And so there is.

It simply depends on your perspective and how far you’re willing to dig to get it.

The Weekly Treasure Hunt Pick: CyrusOne

Just as one man’s trash – like “a few dirty rocks, a weird root, and some disgusting grubs” – is another man’s treasure, one investor’s pariah is another’s bargain buy.

As you can see below, shares in CyrusOne (CONE) have barely outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) during the last 12 months: CONE +15.4% vs VNQ +14.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, you can see the obvious volatility related to CONE as shares peaked in early October 2019 at just under $80.00 and have since pulled back to a closing price of $62.89. That’s a 20% swing and that decline allows us to bump our recommendation from a Buy to a Strong Buy.

Source: Yahoo Finance

CONE reports Q4-19 and FY 2019 earnings next week and remember there are a few things we will be looking for on the earnings call:

Hyperscale...

CONE recently said that it made a decision to reduce G&A to “right size the organization” and the company attributed these changes to “recognition of the continued moderation in demand from hyperscale customers.” The company said that trend began “in late 2018” and the company said it’s “appropriate to reduce the cost structure to more closely align the business with current market conditions.”

Note: Hyperscale is a technical word used to describe the ability of a company to scale appropriately as increased demand is added. It’s often used to associate with infrastructure required to run large sites for companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The growth rates from these giants has been enormous – ranging from 30% to as much as 60% - but “that has not translated into lease takeouts,” as Wojtaszek informed me.

While strong credit profiles of hyperscale companies and associated longer lease terms enhance the quality of CyrusOne’s portfolio, the continued pressure in new deals is what led the company to rightsize its employee count. In addition, Wojtaszek pointed out that the Chinese hyperscale market has died down considerably due to tariffs.

Growth Forecast for 2020...

Hyperscale represents around 44% of CONE’s business, and as a result of the slowdown, a few analysts downgraded the company based upon slower hyperscale demand, as telegraphed with the latest job cuts. BMO said,

“2020 was expected to mark the return of significant U.S. hyperscale leasing, but CONE's cost cuts reflect continued uncertainty around timing and portend downside to the 2020 outlook… though there are few near-term catalysts and we would wait for better visibility around a leasing recovery to get more constructive.”

BMO was forecasting that CyrusOne would see 20% in 2020, though the company now forecasts 6%. The analyst added,

“…we still believe the return of U.S. hyperscale leasing is a question of when not if, with capex at the top seven cloud providers poised to rebound in 2020, with growth accelerating to 18% from 6% in 2019.”

Our latest FASTGraph illustrates CONE to grow (FFO per share) by 11% in 2020 and by 9% in 2021. BMO opted to lower its 2020/2021 NFFOps estimates to $3.82/$4.07 from $3.90/$4.25 ($.08 in 2020 and $.18 in 2021). We will be interested to see what 2020 looks like on the upcoming earnings call.

Source: FAST Graphs

Cost of Capital...

We have been impressed with CONE’s capital markets discipline and specifically the credit upgrades from S&P and Fitch. Specifically S&P upgraded CONE’s issue level rating to BBB- a year ago and Fitch recently initiated the its comparable BBB- rating. CONE now has the two ratings needed for investment grade index eligibility to be able to access that market.

This improves CONE’s access to capital, which is critical for a capital-intensive business and ensures the company can take advantage of the secular demand trends in the coming years. CONE ended Q3-19 at 5.4x net debt to annualized EBITDA and had no near-term maturities (with nearly 1.3 billion in available liquidity).

Mispricing = Opportunity

Recognizing that even though CONE’s CEO said on the Q3-19 that it was “not currently pursuing a sale of the company,” we would not rule it out completely. In our view, CONE has built a solid business that has generated impressive shareholder returns, and given the latest pullback, we consider now an opportune time to buy more shares.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Screening for Deep Value REIT Gems We recently launched a new tool call “Weekly Treasure Picks” in which we feature our top strong buy convictions (at least 48 hours before non-paying subscribers). Each REIT gem is carefully vetted to insure the best possible margin of safety. We will track all of the weekly “Treasure Picks” using Google Sheets updated daily and track the results in real-time. Don’t miss out on our latest enhancements at iREIT on Alpha. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (where you can activate your 2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.