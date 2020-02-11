63 S&P 500 Dogs Flaunt February Yields, Gains, And Upsides

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five February top-return S&P 500 top yield dividend dogs showed 6.42% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger, higher-priced S&P 500 top return dogs again ruled the pack for February.

"The S&P 500 is widely regarded as the best single-gauge of large-cap U.S. equities. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available-market capitalization." according to us.spindices.com.

Foreword

The many ways to evaluate the S&P 500 list include pitfalls and perils. A straight listing by yield, for example, includes as many top dogs poised to fall amid a few rising stars. This list narrowed the field to 63 stocks with (mostly) positive returns over the past year, and yields greater than 1.5%, assuming their good fortune holds. Nevertheless, past pleasantries are never a guarantee of future fates.

The S&P 500® Top Return Quality Index is designed to track high quality stocks in the S&P 500 by quality score, which is calculated based on return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast 12.7% To 30.5% Top Ten S&P Top-Return Net Gains To February 2021

Five of ten top S&P 500 top-return dividend dogs by yield were among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for S&P 500 dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 50% accurate.

These projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the median of aggregate one year analyst target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to February 7, 2021, were:

ConocoPhillips (COP) was projected to net $305.43, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more the market as a whole.

Cabot Oil (COG) netted $287.79 based on a median estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 53% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) was projected to net $259.17, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk equal to the market as a whole.

Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) was projected to net $207.62, based on the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 94% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was projected to net $183.65, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) was projected to net $172.91, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 43% more than the market as a whole.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) was projected to net $145.11, based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% greater than the market as a whole.

Unum Group (UNM) was projected to net $131.89, based on a median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 58% more than the market as a whole.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) was projected to net $128.82, based on a median of target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 67% more than the market as a whole.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) was projected to net $126.62, based on a median target estimates from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 19.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. Their beta averaged risk was 17% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

63 S&P 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs By Broker Target Gains

64 S&P H/Y 500 Top Return Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Return S&P 500 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Top ten S&P 500 top return stocks selected 2/7/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was claimed by one of two energy representatives, Helmerich & Payne (HP) [1]. The other energy dog placed third, Chevron Corp. (CVX) [3]. Then a lone technology sector member, placed second, Seagate Technology PLC (STX) [2].

Three financial services representatives placed fourth, sixth, and ninth: Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) [4]; Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) [6]; Unum Group (UNM) [9]. A lone real estate sector representative placed fifth, Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) [15].

Then two healthcare sector companies placed seventh and eighth, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) [7], and Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) [8]. Finally, on industrials sector representative, placed tenth, 3M Co. (MMM) [10], to complete the S&P 500 top returns ten dogs by yield for February 20-21.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P 500 Stocks Showed 9.88% To 28.64% Upsides To February 2021; (31) Three Down-siders Sagged -0.68% to -3.61%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 6.42% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Top-Return Dividend Dogs To February 2021

Ten top S&P 500 dividend dogs were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P 500 dividend dogs selected 2/7/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Forecast 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P 500 Top Returns Dogs (32) Delivering 12.47% Vs. (33) 13.33% Net Gains by All Ten Come February 2021

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P 500 kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.42% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest-priced selection, Chevron Corp. (CVX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.92%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield S&P 500 top-return dividend dogs as of February 7 were: Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Unum Group (UNM); Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK); Pfizer Inc. (PFE); Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), with prices ranging from $13.96 to $42.65.

Five higher-priced S&P 500 top-returns dividend dogs as of February 7 were: Seagate Technology PLC (STX); Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG); Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD); Chevron Corp. (CVX); 3M Co. (MMM), whose prices ranged from $54.10 to $160.08.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P500 top returns dividend dog purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: topdogtips.com

