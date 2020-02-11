Automatic Data Processing Has Growing Dividend Income For 45 Years And Beats The Market

Automatic Data Processing’s cash flow is good and will allow the dividend to be increased, and with cash left over for new application development.

Automatic Data Processing’s total return overperformed the Dow average for my 49 month test period by 84.90%, which is great but a little pricey at the present entry point.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is a buy for the total return and the dividend growth investor. Automatic Data Processing is one of the largest human resources products and services companies in the world. ADP is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth potential with the growing world economies and population. Automatic Data Processing has good cash flow, and the company uses some of the cash to expand its product line. The remainder of the cash is used to increase dividends each year, raising the stock price. Automatic Data Processing is 6.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, being my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Automatic Data Processing has a great chart going up and to the right for 2016- 2020 YTD in a strong solid pattern with 2015 being flat.

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company’s business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Automatic Data Processing beats against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair or bad performance. The great Automatic Data Processing total return of 147.07% compared to the Dow base of 62.17% makes Automatic Data Processing a good investment for the total return investor that also wants some increasing income. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,200 today. This gain makes Automatic Data Processing’s a great investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth as the United States and worldwide economy continues to grow.

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Automatic Data Processing 147.07% 84.90% 2.0%

Automatic Data Processing does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. Automatic Data Processing has an average dividend yield of 2.0% and has had increases for 45 years, making Automatic Data Processing a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in November 2019 for an increase from $0.79/Qtr to $0.91/Qtr or a 15% increase. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 59%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by expanding its product line and increasing foreign sales, all of which raise the earnings and value to the shareholder.

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $10 billion. Automatic Data Processing easily passes my rule. Automatic Data Processing is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $76 billion. Automatic Data Processing’s 2020 projected operating cash flow at $2.8 billion is great, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each year. Large-cap companies like Automatic Data Processing have the cash and ability to buy other smaller companies and weather any storms that might come along.

Automatic Data Processing’s S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a recently increased target price to $176. Automatic Data Processing’s price is above the target by 1.7%. Automatic Data Processing is above the target price at present and has a high forward PE of 28, making Automatic Data Processing a hold at this entry point for the dividend income and total return investor. I rate Automatic Data Processing a nibble (start a small buy) for future growth and a good growing income, quality does not come cheap. The cash flow drives ADP stock price up, and the company returns the cash to the shareholder with increasing dividends each year.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on January 29, 2020, Automatic Data Processing reported earnings that beat expected at $1.52 by $0.08, compared to last year at $1.34. Total revenue was higher at $3.67 billion more than a year ago by 5.2% year over year and missed expected total revenue by $20 million. This was a great report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing and a bottom-line increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late April 2020 and is expected to be $1.93 compared to last year at $1.73 a good increase. The graphic below shows a comparison of earnings between FY2019 and FY2020.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the increasing dividend for 45 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes ADP interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy, giving you an increasing growth in the human resources sector.

Company Business

Automatic Data Processing is the largest provider of human resources data processing in the United States and foreign countries.

The Company provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers a range of human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled HCM solutions. These offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services.

Overall Automatic Data Processing is a good business with 12% CAGR projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for ADP's services. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth as the world economy grows. As interest rates decrease, so will ADP's earnings on the payroll float, but this decrease is easily overtaken by the gain from product innovation sales increases.

The paraphrase below from the 2nd quarters earns call. ADP is pleased with its worldwide bookings growth together with its improvements in Employer Services revenue retention and how they demonstrate the strength and stability of their business even as they have been going through a meaningful transformation as an organization with their Workforce Optimization and Procurement initiatives. The quarterly average consolidated revenue grew 6% reported, and organic constant currency over the past 18 months. Total revenue is tracking at 6% average growth through six quarters. They have a solid playbook with a proven track record of driving sustained growth and will continue to focus on delivering consistent strong bookings growth and retention performance as key priorities.

The graphic below shows the guidance outlook for 2020.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Automatic Data Processing business and shareholder return. ADP has good growth and will continue as the world's employment budgets grow with the world economy.

Conclusions

Automatic Data Processing is a good investment choice for the total return and dividend growth investor with its average dividend yield and high total return. Automatic Data Processing is 6.8% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held and watch it grow. ADP will be held in the portfolio and will be trimmed when it reaches 8% of the portfolio. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, but value investors will want to wait for a better entry point if it ever happens. Good growing businesses do not come cheap, but over time, they grow and grow. If you want a solid growing dividend income and good total return in the human resources data processing business, ADP may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 8.1% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.1% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 9.1% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 11.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it’s getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last nine months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to date by 0.7%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over in a few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, IR, MO, DIS, V, OHI, ADP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.