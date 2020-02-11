Glu Mobile: Tale Of 2 Stories

The mobile-game developer was more bullish on new game releases for 2020.

Glu Mobile (GLUU) rallied over 24% following Q4 earnings due to bullish views on the two different stories dominating the stock. The mobile-gaming stock closed up over 25% to $8.10 on the solid numbers before the stock corrected 10% on February 7. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock, especially on these dips into the $7s.

Image Source: Glu Mobile website

Existing Game Story

The strong Q4 numbers included the EPS beating estimates by $0.06 and revenues growing 18.1% leading to Glu Mobile beating consensus by a very large $9.3 million. The mobile-gaming company has become a monster with live services.

The Q4 bookings reinforces a long held thesis. The stock is far too cheap based on the ability of Glu Mobile to grow bookings on existing growth games. In the quarter, the growth games grew revenues 10.3% YoY to $75.9 million.

Source: Glu Mobile Q4'19 presentation

The ability to continue hitting record revenues with the three key franchises of Design Home, Tap Sports Baseball and Covet Fashion reduces the reliance on new game development.

The company guided 2020 bookings to $423 million to $433 million without any guidance for bookings from the new games. The guidance factors in modest growth from existing titles with every dollar from Disney Sorcerer's Arena and Originals providing upside for the business.

The company has a cash balance of $127 million. After the rally, the EV is near $1.0 billion. The stock only trades at slightly above 2.5x bookings estimates for existing games.

New Game Story

The real story that shot the stock up was the positive comments from the CEO on the new games and the use of mergers to expand the new game lineup. On the Q4 earnings call, CEO Nick Earl was bullish on the improving trends for Disney Sorcerer's Arena in beta testing:

On December 13th, we released a major beta updates to the Canadian market with a significant changed turn-based core mechanic with expanded character rosters and an enhanced cinematic experience. We're pleased to report that the additional development time has yielded the intended results with notable improvements in both retention and monetization. We were excited by the recent bait progress and remain on track for global launch in late March.

Considering the history of failed game development under this CEO, investors shouldn't get too excited by this statement. The stock likely declined nearly 10% the following day as investors became more skeptical of this release in March.

As well, the CEO had positive comments about other games in beta testing. Any positive outcomes from five games in development would send Glu Mobile to new highs near $12.

Source: Glu Mobile Q4'19 presentation

A more bullish development is managements acknowledgment of acquiring games at fair prices and turning them into monster games such as Design Home. Glu Mobile forecasts ending the year with $150 million in cash on the balance sheet allowing some cash cushion for small acquisitions.

The prime example here is the TSB franchise. Glu Mobile has turned the franchise into a huge success after only generating $3.8 million in 2104. Tap Sports Baseball generated $91 million in annual revenues last year with expectations for further growth in 2020.

Source: Glu Mobile Q4'19 presentation

The company can cut down on the development risk by acquiring mobile games already on the market, but lacking the corporate resources. Glu Mobile can utilize their resources and expertise to acquire users and maintain the game updates in order to drive substantial bookings growth.

Analysts have Glu Mobile generating bookings in the $460 million range for 2020 and $510 million for 2021. The 2020 numbers assume nearly $30 million in bookings from DSA and Originals.

If they hit on one of these games, bookings for 2020 will top $500 million. Diner DASH Adventures alone generated Q4 revenues of $8.8 million. A successful Disney (DIS) game could fly past those numbers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Glu Mobile is a cheap stock no matter which story plays out in 2020. The company was more bullish on new games, but also upside potential exists from some aggressive acquisitions.

The current EV is only ~$1 billion or hardly above 2x reasonable 2020 bookings in the $450+ million range. The stock has substantial upside, if Glu Mobile ever hits on one of these new games.

Looking for even more? Join DIY Value Investing.







Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.