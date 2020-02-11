Peloton: A Rare Winner In The Consumer Sector

Investors are likely bemoaning the company's slightly lower-than-expected EBITDA guidance, but Peloton has a clean balance sheet with $1.5 billion in cash that can weather years of losses.

Let's face it: most consumer internet startups turn out to be duds. Look at Casper (CSPR), for example - the mattress-by-mail startup was once worth $1.1 billion in the private markets, but heavy marketing spend and growing losses made it unattractive in the public markets, and Casper has lost more than half of its prior valuation since going public. Investors just aren't buying the growth story in these physical product-oriented companies anymore, far preferring the reliability and margin profile of a boring enterprise SaaS startup.

Peloton (PTON), on the other hand, is a company that I believe transcends these categories. At present, the lion's share of its revenues comes from high-priced hardware (spin bikes and treadmills, which average around ~$2,000 apiece). But behind this hardware company is a large and growing base of fitness enthusiasts, who after committing to purchasing a $2,000 piece of hardware continue to pay subscription fees to Peloton in order to access its library of live classroom sessions. Peloton enthusiasts even claim, aside from the obvious health benefits to owning a Peloton bike, that Peloton actually saves them money - as a Peloton subscription costs less than a membership to fitness centers and gyms like Orange Theory or SoulCycle.

So I was delighted when shares of Peloton dropped more than ~15% after reporting second-quarter results, creating a well-timed opportunity to add more shares to my position. This is a company that I still believe to be in its early innings, and the potential for Peloton to exponentially grow its value is vast.

Data by YCharts

Peloton may be a bumpy ride over the near term as profit-centric investors try to digest the company's EBITDA losses, but rest assured in the fact that Peloton is well-capitalized to finance years of operations (unlike Casper, whose ~$100 million IPO raise was critical in keeping the company afloat for another year). Stay invested here for the long term as Peloton continues to transform the fitness industry.

Tremendous subscriber gains

By far, the number-one reason to be invested in Peloton is its exponential growth in subscribers. Take a look at the most recent trends below:

Figure 1. Peloton subscriber trends

Source: Peloton Q2 shareholder letter

Peloton's connected fitness subscribers, who typically pay $39 a month for access to Peloton's daily live instruction, grew at a staggering 96% y/y pace in Q2. And forget about the year-over-year metrics for a second: note that Peloton sequentially grew the nominal number of users by 149k over the last quarter, far more than the 52k that it achieved in Q1.

This implies that Peloton had a huge holiday quarter. Recall that shares of Peloton fell more than 10% after it aired a controversial ad right before peak Christmas shopping season, and investors worried that the ad would have an adverse effect on holiday sales and a permanent stain on Peloton's brand. No such thing seems to have happened.

Engagement among these subscribers is also skyrocketing. Peloton users logged 24.3 million workouts in Q2, up nearly 3x over the prior year. Peloton also reported incredibly low churn of 0.74%, and the company cited lower return rates and higher-than-expected retention for prepaid subscribers whose subscriptions had already lapsed. This more or less enforces the theory that Peloton's high hardware prices are psychological barriers to cancelling a Peloton subscription - after spending so much money on a piece of equipment, why not pay a little more monthly to get the most out of it?

Peloton also keeps adding new content to keep its users engaged. In December, the company released a Total Body Strength class, boosting Peloton's presence beyond its flagship spin bike category. Peloton has also lowered the price on its lower-tier subscription option Peloton Digital, in an attempt to win over more Connected Fitness subscribers. Per CEO John Foley's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In Q2, we made some important changes to Peloton Digital around accessibility, price and trial. Peloton Digital started as a companion app for our connected fitness subscribers. Access to the app is included in the connected fitness subscription and has been and will continue to be an important driver of engagement and increased value for our connected fitness subscribers. However, over time, Peloton Digital has become an incredibly powerful lead generation tool for us as well. We see strong organic conversion from digital subscribers to connected fitness product owners as digital members fall in love with the classes, the instructors and the community. We believe more digital members will lead to the sale of more connected fitness products. We saw a big opportunity to broaden the funnel by lowering our digital subscription to $12.99 per month and extending the free trial period to 30 days. As a reminder, our digital subscription limits access to a single user, while the connected fitness subscription is available to the entire household."

We note as well that Peloton has upped its guidance for Connected Fitness subscribers by year-end, up to 929,000 subscribers (+82% y/y).

Greater subscription mix an important tailwind to margins

Yes, investors are slightly upset over the fact that Peloton's adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q3, at -$25 million to -$35 million, might be worse than Wall Street's consensus of -$32 million. But with the company's revenue mix continuing to tilt toward higher-margin subscriptions, we shouldn't be too worried about Peloton's near-term profitability.

Here's a look at Peloton's revenue mix. As we can see from the table below, total revenues grew 77% y/y in Q2 to $466.3 million (far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $423.7 million, or +61% y/y). Subscription revenues grew even faster, however, at 106% y/y.

Figure 3. Peloton revenue trends Source: Peloton Q2 shareholder letter

As a mix of total revenues, subscription represented 16.5% of Peloton's total haul in Q2, up 230bps from 14.2% in the prior-year period. As Peloton's revenue share continues to mix toward higher-margin subscriptions (which have a far better potential for efficiencies of scale than hardware, due to music/content costs that dwindle as a percentage of revenues as the user base grows)

Moreover, subscriptions in themselves are becoming more profitable. As we can see in the table below, subscription gross margins rose 1250bps to 58.0% in Q2, while subscription contribution margins rose 1040bps to 64.4%.

Figure 4. Peloton subscription margin trends Source: Peloton Q2 shareholder letter

Over time, these higher subscription margins can help push Peloton's bottom line to profitability. In the meantime, however, Peloton is well-capitalized to withstand years of losses. Its current balance sheet (shown below), has near $1.5 billion in cash and no debt:

Figure 5. Peloton balance sheet Source: Peloton Q2 shareholder letter

Over the trailing twelve months, Peloton has burned through -$96.1 million in operating cash flows (1H20 OCF trends are positive, with OCF profit of $33.2 million up 60% y/y relative to $20.7 million in 1H19). Assuming Peloton's importing OCF trend doesn't reverse, this suggests that Peloton has plenty of years of liquidity on its balance sheet without needing to raise additional capital. Again, this is a major differentiator versus other loss-leading consumer companies, many of whose balance sheets will need a cash infusion within 1-2 years.

Key takeaways

One comparison I frequently make to illustrate the best-case scenario for Peloton is Roku (ROKU). Roku also started off as primarily a hardware-driven company, but as its subscription story started taking off, Roku shares multiplied and are now sitting at a valuation of 9.1x forward revenues.

Data by YCharts

At current share prices near $28, Peloton has a market cap of just $7.82 billion; after netting out $1.48 billion of cash on the company's balance sheet, Peloton's enterprise value is $6.34 billion. Versus the midpoint of Peloton's FY20 revenue guidance of $1.53-$1.55 billion, Peloton has a valuation of just 4.1x EV/FY20 revenues.

The key message here: Peloton has plenty of headroom to rise higher, as soon as the company's subscription story comes to the forefront. All the metrics from Peloton's terrific holiday quarter seem to point in that direction. Stay long here and buy any near-term dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.