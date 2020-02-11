Aimmune Proves Its Worth With Latest FDA Approval; Other Candidates Left To Advance

Aimmune (AIMT) announced that it had received FDA approval for its peanut allergy drug known as PALFORZIA. It was approved to treat patients with peanut allergy. The goal of its drug is to prevent any issues that may arise from allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. This FDA approval is a first of its kind for peanut allergy. In addition, the biotech already has other target indications in the pipeline. These are targeting egg allergy and tree nut allergy. Based on the first approval and success Aimmune had in peanut allergy treatment, it is likely to also do well in these other indications also.

A Major Change In Peanut Allergy Fear

The FDA approval of PALFORZIA for the treatment of peanut allergy is the best news ever for these patients. It is not intended as a cure for peanut allergy. On top of that, it may not end up working in all patients who take it. This FDA approval will allow patients to not be as worried as much like before. That's because, previously, patients could only be told to avoid food that may have peanuts in them and that was it. However, once severely exposed to peanut allergy, there is always that risk of having a severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to such peanut exposure. For those who take PALFORZIA, the risk is reduced greatly. How is this proven?

This was proven from the clinical data from a double-blind placebo controlled study, which recruited a total of 500 patients with peanut allergies. These patients had to take a single 600 mg dose of PALFORZIA orally and were able to tolerate it as a 6-month maintenance treatment. Another stipulation was that there couldn't have been more than mild allergic symptoms while the patient was taking it. It was shown that about 67.2% of those who took PALFORZIA had made it through the challenge of taking 600 mg of peanut protein. The problem was with those who took placebo. Only 4% of patients in the placebo arm made it through the challenge. While this drug is not a cure, it does one major thing, in my opinion, which is it offers peace of mind. In the event that there is exposure to peanut protein, then, it is likely that there will be a mild allergy. One important item to note though is that PALFORZIA was only approved with a REMS in place. REMS meaning "Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy". The initial dose escalation phase and first dose of each up-dosing level were only given in a certified healthcare setting. Why is that necessary? That's because doctors have to be on hand just in case there is a severe allergic reaction in the initial uptake of the treatment. As with this being a major risk, it is important that patients taking PALFORZIA be given information along with parents/caregivers, so that injectable epinephrine can be on hand at all times to prevent major problems.

Additional Indications In Pipeline

The FDA approval for PALFORZIA for peanut allergy is only the beginning in terms of the potential that Aimmune has. The biotech is targeting two other indications, which are egg allergy and tree nut allergy. The egg allergy indication is further along because it is being tested in a phase 2 study. On the other hand, the tree nut allergy indication is still in the pre-IND phase of clinical development. The egg allergy indication is being evaluated in a phase 2 study using the product AR201 for 82 patients with egg allergy. This mid-stage study was initiated in August of 2019 and recruited children, adolescents, and young adults with egg allergy. Patients are randomized after screening to take either AR201 oral immunotherapy or placebo. What makes this second indication of egg allergy just as important as the first indication of peanut allergy? First and foremost, it highlights the massive potential with Aimmune's CODIT technology. It is the company's way of desensitizing patients who are prone to allergic reactions. CODIT stands for "Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy". If this indication ends up working out in the phase 2 study, this will be the second indication to validate this approach to treating patients to prevent allergic reactions. The second reason why this indication is important is the need that exists here as well. It is said that about 6 million people worldwide have egg allergy. Again, these forms of treatments are not intended to cure patients of allergies with respect to certain foods. It is to limit or reduce the severe allergic reactions that may arise due to unintended exposure.

Expansion Opportunities Add Additional Shareholder Value

The FDA approval of PALFORZIA for peanut allergy is just the beginning of where Aimmune can go in terms of expanding the potential market. The next goal is to target children with peanut allergy who are between the ages of 1 through 4. To do so, a phase 3 study known as POSEIDON had been initiated back in December of 2018. If successful, this would allow for an expanded market opportunity for those with peanut allergy. Not only that, but there is a backup plan in place. That is, Aimmune is exploring a potential combination for peanut allergy treatment. Specifically, it is evaluating a phase 2 study using PALFORZIA with adjunctive dupilumab for those with peanut allergies. This mid-stage study was initiated in October of 2018. This came about as soon as a partnership with Sanofi (SNY)/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) and Aimmune was established back in 2017. Dupilumab, also known as Dupixent, has already been approved to treat many other indications.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Aimmune Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $200.5 million as of September 30, 2019. Besides this cash on hand, the company has signed a loan agreement with KKR for a total of $170 million back in 2019. It had received $40 million upfront upon closing of this agreement. The second tranche of $85 million was to be received upon FDA approval of PALFORZIA which was achieved. The third tranche of $45 million is expected in 2020 under certain borrowing conditions. Things are really looking good for Aimmune because it also recently received an additional $200 million equity investment from Nestle Health Science just this past week. That brings the total investment in Aimmune to $473 million to date. With all this cash on hand, the company is equipped to launch PALFORZIA and no longer has the overhang problem of needing to finance its launch. It should have enough cash to launch the drug and get a few quarters of sales in the process.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of all would be the potential approval of a competing treatment known as Viaskin peanut immunotherapy, which was developed by DBV Technologies (DBVT). This is an important biotech to watch because it had already submitted its Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) to the FDA for potential approval of Viaskin in patients with peanut allergies. However, its target market is those who are between the ages of 4 to 11. On the other hand, the recent approval for Aimmune is for those who are ages 4 to 17. Still, if DBV Technologies is able to obtain FDA approval of Viaskin for this indication, it will compete directly against it. The PDUFA date for Viaskin has been set up for August 5, 2020. However, before then, the FDA will likely hold an advisory committee to review to discuss the application of this type of treatment. Even if Viaskin is approved, Aimmune will already have a head start in the market. Another risk lies in terms of initial sales for PALFORZIA. While there is a large market for those with peanut allergies, it is not yet known how well the drug will sell in the first few quarters.

Conclusion

Aimmune Therapeutics is a solid biotech because of having received FDA approval for PALFORZIA for those with peanut allergy. Its product is not a cure at all, but it does gradually expose patients to the peanut protein to avoid severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis. That's why patients taking this form of treatment have to go under a REMS plan whereby they must still carry epinephrine on hand just in case a severe allergic reaction does take place. The good news is that it will start off in the market with no competitors in place. Only if DBV Technologies can get FDA approval for Viaskin towards the second half of 2020, will it have a competition to deal with. Still, this is a good approval for patients who are always cautious about what they should or shouldn't eat to avoid an allergic reaction. If anything, this FDA approval will change patients' lives and that's the best part of all.

