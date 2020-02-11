Globe Telecom: Still Cheap With Concerns Over Third Operator Priced In

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Philippines-listed Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM]. Globe Telecom is still cheap trading at mid single-digit forward EV/EBITDA, with concerns regarding the third operator priced in. Moreover, Dito Telecommunity's commercial launch plans could be potentially delayed with a standstill for the tower sharing initiative, and the difficulty of constructing a few thousand new sites in a short period of time.

Globe Telecom is one of the two existing telecommunications companies operating as part of a duopoly in the Philippines. The other telecommunications company is PLDT Inc. (PHI) (OTCPK:PHTCF) [TEL:PM]. The existing duopoly will be broken, when new entrant and the third telecommunications company Dito Telecommunity expects to launch its telecommunications services in 2020.

Please refer to my initiation article on Globe Telecom published on August 9, 2019, and my prior update on the stock published on November 15, 2019 for more details of the company. Globe Telecom's share price has increased marginally by +3% from PHP1,928 as of November 14, 2019 to PHP1,986 as of February 10, 2020. Globe Telecom currently trades at 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year EV/EBITDA multiples of 6.5 times and 6.0 times respectively. Globe Telecom is also valued by the market at a slight discount to PLDT, which trades at 5.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.2%.

A Standstill On Tower Sharing Initiative Could Potentially Delay Third Player's Commercial Launch Plans

In my initiation article on Globe Telecom published in August 2019, I had highlighted that the Philippine government is helping new entrant and the third telecommunications company Dito Telecommunity accelerate its commercial launch with a tower sharing initiative. Tower companies, which have inked deals to supply towers to telecommunications companies, get assistance from the Philippine government with respect to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals for constructing towers, such as cell-site permits.

However, there seems to be a standstill on the tower sharing initiative, which could potentially delay Dito Telecommunity's commercial launch plans.

At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 4, 2020, Globe Telecom highlighted that "there's no definitive or signed tower policy yet from the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology)." Furthermore, Globe Telecom disclosed that it has only signed tower sharing deals for four towers, but the company has yet to see any towers being built. Globe Telecom speculated that "the same friction points that we've experienced on building on our towers" such as "28 permits" and "right of way" are responsible for the slow progress in tower construction.

In a news article titled "DITO on track for telecom commitments" published on December 23, 2019, it was highlighted that Dito Telecommunity "acquired more than 3,000 sites for infrastructure development, and their construction is underway." However, as a comparison, Globe Telecom typically adds a few hundred new sites in a year, while 2019 was exception with the addition of over a thousand new sites, as disclosed at the company's 4Q2019 results briefing in early February 2020.

In January 2020, it was reported that Dito Telecommunity's management had updated the Philippine telecommunications regulatory body DICT that the company is on track for commercial launch in July 2019 as promised earlier. It seems challenging for Dito Telecommunity to secure the relevant permits and execute on the actual construction of a few thousand sites in a short period of time to be ready for commercial launch in a meaningful way by July 2020.

In my prior update on Globe Telecom published in November 2019, I also mentioned that Dito Telecommunity's 30% market share target in the initial two to three years of operations is too ambitious, considering that Globe Telecom spent eight to nine years to expand its market share in the Philippine telecommunications market from 33% to 57%.

In an interview with Nikkei Asian Review published on January 23, 2020, Globe Telecom CEO Ernest Cu was quoted as saying that Dito Telecommunity "had no hope of achieving its stated goal of capturing 30% of the market within a few years." Globe Telecom thinks that Dito Telecommunity does not have the scale in "network, distribution and marketing" and that it will be difficult for Dito Telecommunity to deliver on achieving a minimum broadband speed of 27 Mbps in its first year of operations as promised. But Globe Telecom CEO Ernest Cu did acknowledge that a price war launched by Dito Telecommunity is a key risk.

Benign Competition With Stable Profitability While Mobile Subscriber Decline Is Not A Concern

Globe Telecom emphasized at the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 4, 2020 that there were "no major pricing moves" implying benign competition in the Philippine telecommunications market. This is to be expected considering that it will be unwise for Globe Telecom and PLDT to engage in intense price competition with new entrant Dito Telecommunity already waiting on the sidelines.

The relatively lower competitive intensity in the industry is reflected in Globe Telecom's EBITDA margins. The company's EBITDA margin improved from 49% in FY2018 to 51% in FY2019, while its EBITDA margins were in the low 40s during the FY2014-FY2017 period. Growth in data revenues also played a key role in Globe Telecom's improved EBITDA margins, which is discussed in a separate section of this article. Looking ahead, Globe Telecom has guided for EBITDA margin in the low 50s for FY2020.

On the flip side, Globe Telecom's number of mobile subscribers declined -3% QoQ from 97.4 million in 3Q2019 to 94.2 million in 4Q2019. However, this still represented a +27% YoY increase from 74.1 mobile subscribers in 4Q2018.

More importantly, Globe Telecom highlighted at the recent 4Q2019 earnings call that the QoQ decline in mobile subscribers is "mostly driven by the prepaid registration issue rather than any change in the competitive landscape." In July 2018, Globe Telecom extended the validity of all prepaid cellular credits or prepaid loads to one year, as per new regulations. The QoQ decline in Globe Telecom's number of mobile subscribers in 4Q2019 is a result of churn relating to the expiry of prepaid loads which started in July 2019 and extended into 4Q2019.

Strong Growth Momentum For Data Revenues Continues

In my prior update on Globe Telecom published in November 2019, I had pointed out data revenue growth was responsible for the company's better-than-expected financial performance in 3Q2019. I also suggested that there was a long growth runway ahead for Globe Telecom's data revenue, based on forecasts by Ericsson (ERIC) regarding mobile data traffic growth in South East Asia and Oceania in the next couple of years.

In 4Q2019, the strong growth momentum for Globe Telecom's data revenues continued. Globe Telecom's mobile data traffic grew +58% YoY and +15% QoQ to 499 petabytes in 4Q2019, and the number of its mobile data users increased by +7% YoY and +5% QoQ to 39.6 million in the recent quarter. Average data traffic per user per month also increased +49% YoY and +11% QoQ to 4.5 gigabytes in 4Q2019. On a full-year basis, mobile data revenues grew by +41% YoY from PHP51 billion in FY2018 to PHP71.8 billion for FY2019.

Going forward, Globe Telecom expects the growth momentum for data revenues to continue "until we reach an index closer to what the Southeast Asian economies or countries are indexing at" driven by increased usage of "video and social media", as per the company's comments at its 4Q2019 results briefing on February 4, 2020. The Philippines is behind other Southeast Asian countries in terms of mobile data consumption. For example, monthly mobile data consumption in the Philippines is about a fifth of that in Singapore. The key risk is that a decline in data pricing to increase the adoption rate of data services more than offsets an increase in the number of mobile data users.

Valuation

Globe Telecom trades at 5.7 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 4.8 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of PHP1,986 as of February 10, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.5 times and 6.0 times respectively.

Globe Telecom is also valued by the market at a slight discount to its peer and competitor PLDT, which trades at 5.5 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 5.0 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA.

Globe Telecom offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.2% and 5.5% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors are new entrant and third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity posing a greater threat than expected, lower-than-expected profitability, a decline in data pricing to increase the adoption rate of data services more than offsets an increase in the number of mobile data users, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

