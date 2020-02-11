Unum: A Brief Perspective On The Long Term Care Liabilities

We approach the company from a high level perspective by considering the impact of various additional reserve levels and the implied valuation multiples of the remaining businesses at the current quotation.

UNUM Group (UNM) is a major benefits insurer serving various markets with a focus on accidental death, disability, group life, supplemental, and related product lines. The company operates primarily in the United States with subsidiaries serving the United Kingdom and Poland. The company’s product lines are, for the most part, attractive businesses despite intense competition and moderate growth trends due to their largely employer-based nature as core employment benefits and the resulting stickiness of customers.

Unum has been discussed in multiple articles over the last several months. In many cases, these articles are positive about the company based largely on an exceptionally low valuation on both book value and earnings multiples. In addition, the company’s dividend yield of about 4.0% (depending on the share price at the moment) and ongoing share repurchases below book value supported by strong free cash flows is an added attraction. However, these positive attributes are counterbalanced by ongoing concerns about long term care insurance liabilities which have weighed on the share price. A brief perspective on these liabilities in the context of the rest of the business is the focus of this article.

Long term care insurance has been a millstone around the necks of many insurers as the assumptions about claim expenses, claim rates, lapse rates, and other factors on which liability reserves were based have often proven too optimistic. The result has been a series of reserve charges from various insurers, most notoriously that of General Electric (GE), but also on the part of Unum.

Insurance reserve adequacy is a difficult (and somewhat subjective) analysis to undertake under the best of conditions and, in our experience, even highly focused outside analysts have a difficult time assessing the adequacy of insurance reserves without having access to all the relevant data. We have limited experience in analysis of the insurance sector but would be dishonest to suggest we have any significant insight into the company’s long term care exposure.

Fortunately, we believe it is not actually necessary to develop such expertise to gain at least a base perspective on whether Unum may be attractive at its current valuation. In this article, we take a slightly different approach than others to roughly estimate the implied valuation of the company’s businesses excluding the long term care insurance exposure in the closed block. We approach the analysis prospectively by outlining the potential impact of additional liability reserves on the company’s book value and earnings per share and then comparing the results – which effectively separate long term care from the balance of the business – to the current share price to estimate the resulting implied valuation multiples. On a high level, we conclude that the company’s shares are likely modestly to moderately undervalued at the current quotation.

Long Term Care Reserves

Clearly, there is skepticism in the market that Unum’s current long term care reserves are adequate to cover the underlying liabilities which will eventually arise. Andrew Kligerman, an analysis with Credit Suisse, has stated his belief that the company is underreserved by around $5.7 billion (on an after tax basis), a rather charitable perspective given his initial projection without including information provided by the company ran as high as $14.3 billion. In addition, Fitch believes that Unum, along with several other long term care insurers, are underreserved for future long term care liabilities although some less so than others.

Ultimately, it’s nearly impossible for outside analysts or investors to accurately predict or project the company’s long term care liabilities given the limited public information available. In many cases, relatively small changes to underlying assumptions can result in large swings in projected liabilities. A full accounting of the long term care reserve would require substantially all of the internal underlying information and assumptions made in the company’s liability reserve analysis.

Unum’s own disclosure only provides limited additional perspective based on the information provided in the long term care reserve presentation. It’s possible to roughly predict potential outcomes relative to the company’s base case by changing certain assumptions within the basic data provided to develop a broad risk assessment but, again, this is starting from (and utilizing) a basepoint developed in conjunction with actuaries of which the market is already clearly skeptical. In addition, even the best-intentioned managements hold a biased view when it comes to financial forecasts.

However, it may not be necessary to get too granular to assess the potential impact on the company and make a determination about whether or not the shares represent an appealing investment opportunity at their current quotation. Indeed, at some point the principle of imprecise precision comes into force where relying on a single point projection of reserves misses the broader question of the potential range of overall outcomes.

So, we step back a moment to consider the long term care reserve liability issue on a macro level. In 2018, the company announced it was taking an additional reserve to cover long term care liabilities in the amount of $750 million ($590 million after tax). The question thus becomes, if the company is still underreserved, how much is the company underreserved and what does that imply for the company’s book value and earnings?

Assessing the Financial Impact

Credit Suisse’s report provides an initial starting point for assessing the financial impact with a projected range between $5.7 billion and $14.3 billion in additional reserves. The company, in effect, provides us with a point estimate – zero – based on its own actuarial assessments which asserts the charge taken a year ago was sufficient to close any deficit between reserves and liabilities. We can establish an intermediate point by assuming the company’s own actuarial analysis is aggressive or incorrect (likely due to the use of optimistic future projections) but not so far off the mark as to venture into Credit Suisse territory. In this case, we utilize a rough midpoint of $3.2 billion (after tax) in unreserved liabilities.

Next, we project how the company would address the need for additional reserves under the assumption that additional reserves would be established through a combination of an immediate additional reserve charge and increased ongoing quarterly contributions to the long term care reserve over the next 20 years. This involves calculating the net present value of each scenario on an after tax basis and then allocating the after tax present value of the required additional reserve between an immediate reserve charge and an annual additional expense against earnings to accrue additional long term care reserves. The allocation was based on the assessment that an immediate reserve charge would shrink book value without impacting ongoing earnings, resulting in some cases in returns on equity metrics that didn’t make much sense. In any case, the total present value of the additional reserves reflects the projected after tax amounts.

Finally, we adjust the company’s reported book value and earnings per share to reflect the additional reserves both on a one-time and ongoing basis.

The following table presents the broad results of this analysis, providing the after tax immediate reserve charge, incremental additional reserve expense charged annually to earnings, and the associated total present value of additional reserves. The company’s current book value and forward earnings per share are adjusted based on these values to reflect the company’s book value and earnings per share as if the long term care closed block was effectively removed from the company:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The next step consists of two components – first, the multiples of book value and earnings per share implied by the current share price relative to the adjusted values and, second, share prices based on the adjusted values were the company’s existing valuation multiples applied to the adjusted values.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Clearly, the company’s share price based on current book and earnings valuation multiples would be lower than the current share price. However, elimination of the potential long term care reserve liabilities would almost certainly result in higher valuation multiples for the remaining businesses since the current valuation reflects a discount, and potentially a significant discount, for the uncertainty surrounding the long term care liabilities. Interestingly, this simplified approach results in a projected share value quite close to Credit Suisse’s price target of $19.00 under their base case long term care reserve requirement scenario.

However, we instead focus on the implied multiples for the remaining business based on the current share price and adjusted book value and earnings per share. On this basis, we find that there is potential value in the underlying business depending on the potential additional long term care reserve requirement assumption. In the event the company’s long term care reserve estimate is low by $3.2 billion, the balance of the business is thus valued at approximately 72% of book value and 6.5 times earnings per share. In the event Credit Suisse’s base case reserve estimate is more accurate and the company requires closer to $5.7 billion in additional long term care reserves on an after tax present value basis, the remaining business is valued at roughly 83% of book value and 7.4 times earnings.

In the aggregate, we find these valuations reasonable to modest for the company’s core business. Indeed, the valuations are roughly in line with or below those of other insurers which lack long term care exposure or are considered far better reserved for potential long term care liabilities such as Manulife (MFC), Metlife (MET), and Prudential (PRU).

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Frankly, we believe Unum’s ongoing businesses are more attractive than those of the noted competitors and would thus warrant a slightly higher valuation multiples, but this is a separate consideration.

It’s worth reiterating, though, that this is a very high level approach and for good reason. The model, of course, has certain limitations. It’s possible, for example, that the company would need to issue additional shares in order to maintain risk based and statutory capital levels which would further dilute earnings and, depending on the issue pricing, book value. Unum’s current risk based and statutory capital levels, at roughly 365%, are already somewhat lower than comparable insurers.

The projections are also sensitive to the discount rate used for calculating the present value of additional annual reserve contributions which can significantly change the calculated present value. The discount rate assumed in the above calculations is essentially equal to the company’s current rate of return on the investment portfolio backing the company’s future insurance liabilities, a matching of risks which we consider reasonable as a baseline. In the event the assumed discount rate is lower, the projections actually improve for the company vis-à-vis an already defined discount rate applied to the projected reserve liabilities by the company and outside analysts. The sensitivity, however, is not especially great – an assumed discount rate closer to 10% reduces the adjusted book value and earnings per share under Credit Suisse’s base case by about a $2.00 and $0.25, respectively, while a 100 basis point decline improves on the adjusted values. General Electric, in its long term care disclosures, utilizes a discount rate essentially the same as that used in our presentation.

The greater risk for investors – and what in our view is likely the primary driver of the wide range of reserve calculations from various sources aside from assumptions about claim severity – is the discount rate applied to the projected liabilities. This discount rate is rather obscure since, while it can be roughly estimated from various data in the company’s presentations and those of outside analysts, it’s difficult to determine those values with precision and, moreso, assess in the broader market whether even those projections are sufficiently accurate.

The question thus becomes twofold for potential investors and existing shareholders. First, to what degree does one believe the company may be short on reserves for future long term care losses (and, the corollary, how confident is one in the applied liability discount rates)? Second, are the resulting implied valuations for the balance of the business attractive?

Conclusion

The black box nature of insurance reserves despite the financial disclosures available from insurance companies and regulators make a detailed independent assessment of most companies’ reserve adequacy inherently difficult. In combination with the wide variance in actuarial estimates and results seen between company presentations, this fact is clearly demonstrated by the wide variance in reserve adequacy projections for Unum, ranging from essentially zero (based on the company’s recent reserve adjustment) and $14.3 billion, the worst case figure provided by Credit Suisse. Ultimately, the assessment of value depends on one’s perspective on the probability that Unum is underreserved for long term care insurance risk and, if so, so what extent the company is underreserved.

Long term care will continue to represent a risk for the company and the industry with low interest rates aggravating an already difficult business. We believe it likely there remains a deficit between projected liabilities and reserves and the company will find it necessary to take additional charges in the future for long term care insurance liabilities, though not towards the upper end of outside analyst estimates. On the whole, our view is that Unum is likely modestly to moderately undervalued at the current quotation despite the long term care insurance risks. The ongoing growth in the underlying business coupled with strong cash flow generation should continue to support the robust dividend yield and repurchase of additional shares at a discount to book value. Nonetheless, the lingering uncertainty may well delay recognition of any undervaluation. Current shareholders and prospective investors should be aware of the risks and make an independent decision on whether their risk tolerance for potentially adverse outcomes is sufficient with respect to potential future long term care liabilities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM, MET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.