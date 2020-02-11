Excitement Doesn't Make Money, Apple Does

Gross margins will be more critical to the stock performance than revenue growth.

Investment Thesis

Apple (AAPL) has been an impressive investment this past year. And even though it is not as cheap as it was, there are important reasons today to be bullish on this stock.

Regardless of its dependency on iPhone sales and its pricing of the product, this investment is still highly compelling.

The Reality of Investing in Apple

Given Apple's stock's performance these past twelve months, any commentator pitching Apple is likely to be hailed a visionary. Indeed, readers have developed so many positive neural connections when the stock is mentioned becoming fully primed to seek out further confirmatory attributes.

The problem is, that although today the outlook is positive, it is inevitable that Apple will at some point have an unsatisfactory quarter or even two.

At that point, investors will feel anxious and unsure of which course to adopt -- to sell or hold? It is for that moment that I'm today declaring to remain patient. It is easy to be long-term buy-and-hold investors when the stock is performing well. But it is less easy (or even incredibly challenging) when Apple has a few bad quarters of missing estimates.

When Apple underperforms, analysts will immediately point to the fact that the iPhone is too critical for Apple's overall performance.

Indeed, looking back to this time last year, Apple had just reported a drop in iPhone sales of roughly 15% and investors back then would have been thoroughly demotivated from feeling excessively bullish to discuss the company's stock.

Things Will Get Tough for Shareholders; Thinking Broader

Apple's Q1 2020 was up 9% year-over-year; this was largely driven by the success of record iPhone sales which ended up being up 8% compared with the same period a year ago. My point?

The iPhone sales were only strong because the previous year (Q1 2019) was a remarkably challenging period for iPhone sales -- indeed this makes comparisons easier for Apple this year.

However, what I believe is more pertinent to shareholders, is that even though Apple is likely to start seeing its revenue growth rate decelerate or even stagnate, Apple's investment is not doomed.

Watch This Detail: Gross Margins

As you can see highlighted below Apple's Q2 2020 guided mid-point margin:

Apple's CFO Luca Maestri pointed out that the mix within iPhone 11 sales is benefiting gross margin expansion in Q2 2020 versus the same period a year ago. However, Maestri also pointed to Services as another driver of this notable expansion.

It is precisely within here, its Services segment, that I see the most reason to be bullish on Apple. Because selling customers an ecosystem not only affords the company far improved margins, but there is a strong recurring element of sales taking place.

Put another way, consumers may clamor for the next iPhone. But selling expensive products to consumers is not a very sustainable operation for Apple when it's already one of the biggest companies in the world. Indeed, as we know, when the iPhone 11 came out, it was priced at $250 to $300 less than the iPhone 10.

Services Already Show its True Colors

Front and center: why Services segment is so important? Services was only up 17% in the quarter, indeed it only made up 14% to total revenue (shown in the graph above), however, it is already a strong positive contributor to its gross margin and is expected to continue to being so.

Furthermore, given that Q2 of each year typically sees a significant contraction from Q1 (holiday quarter) and this year we are not expecting this to take place, it only shows how important Apple's Services already is to Apple.

Furthermore, critical to Services going forward will be the success (or failure) of Apple TV+. During Q1 2020 Maestri notes that Apple TV+ was not a material contributor to Apple's Services segment.

The first reason is obvious, given that Apple TV+ was only launched in November 2019. But secondly, and more important, Apple TV+ has been priced at $4.99. This is a low figure, particularly when compared with Netflix (NFLX) at approximately $12.99 or even Disney's (DIS) Disney Plus which starts at $6.99, which is aimed at getting consumers interested in the product and to start talking about Apple TV's content, rather than bring in high margin revenue.

Valuation - Not Much Growth, but Large Margin of Safety

If Apple were to continue ticking along without much in the way of top-line growth, say approximately 3% revenue growth, together with its gross margin expansion ending 2021 at close to 39%, as well as the $100 billion capital return via share repurchases and dividends, altogether this would imply that investors would be getting 11% earnings yield.

Put another way, if Apple were to continue to grow its top line at approximately 3%, investors paying 25x earnings are getting a reasonable bargain, given its margin expansion and strong capital return.

The Bottom Line

In summary, even though Apple is not the cheapest stock available, its attempts to diversify away from its key product continue to show promise. There is no denying that iPhone sales are still huge material to Apple's success, but over time, this danger will diminish. Investors should remain patient through any bad quarters likely to present themselves ahead until its Services segment is big enough to offset inevitable declines in iPhone revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.