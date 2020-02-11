Why There Is Serious Inflation In Stock And Bond Prices

The fact is that there has been serious inflation. It’s all been in security prices.

Some inflation is good and necessary to keep the economy moving. Good inflation is just enough money supply to keep the economy growing at an acceptable pace, which in the U.S. is about 3% annual growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If the economy slows down, the Fed can stimulate by “printing money”. If it heats up, the Fed can slow down the money supply and increase interest rates.

Recent Fed actions in response to the meltdown in 2008 have created a new and unique situation. Quantitative easing (QE) has increased the money supply but inflation as measured by increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained subdued at around 2%. The reason is that QE has created a non-traditional rise in inflation by inflating security prices but not consumer goods. We have serious inflation, but not in the traditional consumer measure.

Economists use the following formula to understand consumer inflation:

P= MV

Where P = Price increases (inflation), M= Money supply and V= Velocity

The “M” has increased by $5 trillion under QE, but it has not moved the “P” needle because “V” velocity has been very low. Velocity is the speed at which money circulates.

Why “V” Velocity has been low

Velocity has been low because the new QE money is going to a small group of investors who are not spending it. Instead, they are investing it and inflating security prices. QE buys mortgage-backed bonds from issuers and investors, who in turn use the proceeds to buy stocks and bonds, especially in share buybacks. True underlying inflation has not been manifested in CPI. It’s showing up big time in stock and bond price inflation.

According to Investopedia:

When financial institutions collapse and there is a high degree of economic uncertainty, people and businesses choose to hoard their money rather than risk investment and potential loss. When money is hoarded, it is not spent and so producers are forced to lower prices in order to clear their inventories. But why would somebody spend a dollar today when they expect that prices will be lower — and their dollar can buy effectively more — tomorrow? The result is that hoarding continues, prices keep falling, and the economy grinds to a halt.

So where did $5 trillion go?

To clarify, the prices of goods keep falling, but money finds its way somewhere else, namely investments.

You can view that QE “worked” by buoying up security prices which in turn reversed the 2008 recession threat. But “buoying” has gone too far. Stocks are now priced to produce about half as much as they have historically, with each $100 invested realizing $3.30 in earnings, versus the $6.70 historical average. Similarly bonds are yielding about one-third their historical average. The wealth effect headed off recession, but it did in fact amplify wealth disparity, with the rich getting richer. The unwinding of QE could easily lead to “Bad” or even “Ugly” inflation. This is not over yet.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta:

The issue going forward is what the Federal Reserve will do for an encore. Its own monetary liabilities, the monetary base, have more than doubled. Much – but not all – of that increase has gone into banks’ excess reserves. At some point, as the uncertainty surrounding both policy and the condition of the economy dissipates, that will change and bank lending and bank deposits will begin to increase more rapidly. To avoid a surge in inflation, the Fed will then have to reverse course and drain reserves from the banking system. It will face two problems in doing so, the first technical in nature and the second political. How adept it will be in overcoming the technical problems, and perhaps more important, whether it can withstand the political pressures, are the key questions and themselves a source of continued uncertainty.

But maybe it's not that simple

Some who have read my view say that although there may be some truth to it, it's more complicated than my simple explanation. Einstein said everything should be as simple as possible, but no simpler. I may have crossed the simplicity line. Why do you think consumer inflation has remained low in the face of serious money injections? Do you think QE has little to do with stock and bond inflation?

The Illusion of Wealth

In my opinion, the unprecedented run-up in the prices of stocks and bonds has been manufactured. It’s an illusion, pumped up by trillions of Fed intervention. Like any other magic trick, the illusion is, well, illusory.

Here's what to watch for if I'm right. Unraveling QE presents a challenge, but it cannot be delayed forever. We got a taste of the dangers in the fourth quarter of 2018, when a modest beginning sent stock markets plunging 14%. Good chance the Fed won't try that again in an election year, but they will have to reverse QE someday. Watch for the unraveling and get out of the way when it starts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.