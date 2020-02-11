On Deck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Carol. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to On Deck's fourth quarter earnings call. I am here this morning with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Brause, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings release was issued earlier this morning and is available with our earnings presentation and financial supplement in the Investor Relations section of our website. Certain statements, including those related to our 2020 financial guidance, are forward-looking statements. They are not facts and are subject to material risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings.

These statements are based on currently available information, and we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law. Today's discussion is also subject to the forward-looking statement limitations in the earnings release and our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.

During this call, we will use terms defined in the earnings release and refer to non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions and reconciliations to GAAP, please refer to the earnings release and the appendix of the earnings presentation posted on our website.

Finally, in order to better align our income statement construct with finance industry standards, we changed the sequencing of certain line items. There were no changes to the composition of the line items or the calculation of the key performance metrics, although certain subtotals like net interest income were added to facilitate your understanding and analysis of our results.

Today’s earnings release and the financial data supplement posted on our website conform our historical figures to the current period presentation.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Noah.

Noah Breslow

Thanks, Steve, and thank you all for joining us today. 2019 was an important year for On Deck and we finished strong. Fundamentally, our core U.S. lending business is growing. Financially, we had our second full year of profitability and strategically, we are making significant progress positioning the company for improved performance and even greater long-term success.

This morning, I will discuss some business highlights from the fourth quarter and full year 2019 and outline our strategic priorities for 2020. Then, Ken will provide some detail on the numbers, give an update on funding and capital, and review our 2020 guidance. After that, we will open the call for questions.

We have a lot to be proud of in 2019. We grew the portfolio. We originated $2.5 billion of loans and finance receivables and grew the portfolio 8% to $1.3 billion. Since our inception, we have now originated over $13 billion of loans, solidifying our position as the leading online lender to small businesses. We improved our funding profile.

We executed nearly $900 million of financings in 2019 and significantly lowered our borrowing costs. Our annual cost of funds rate improved over 100 basis points from 2018 and was 4.8% in the fourth quarter. We also continued to improve the terms and structures of our credit facilities, while enhancing the breadth and composition of our funding providers, and we strengthened the core.

Despite our credit pullback in early 2019 and no increase in marketing spend, applications grew approximately 20% year over year as we grew our partner network and improved the efficiency of our marketing spend. Our line of credit offering grew nearly 50% in 2019 as we further developed it to include new amortization options and more dynamic management of credit lines and pricing.

And we nearly doubled the number of customers enrolled in our Instant Funding feature. As you may recall, Instant Funding delivers a best-in-class customer experience by using the debit card network to fund line of credit draws in [indiscernible].

Customers who have activated this feature have higher utilization than other line of credit customers. We expect to see continued expansion and profitability of lines of credit in 2020 as we broaden the origination channels through which lines of credit are offered and cross-sell it more to existing term loan customers.

Also, our analytics capabilities improved in 2019 with advances in our fraud prevention capabilities yielding a 70% reduction in principal fraud losses year-over-year, and we’ve rolled out better loan decisioning based on industry trends allowing for more granular portfolio management.

We also made long-term investments in our next-generation technology infrastructure, which will allow us to bring new products and features to markets faster in 2020 and beyond, and we continue to drive operating efficiency in the core U.S. lending business. In fact, even though our application volume increased significantly, our core U.S. loan operations team stayed the same size in 2019 as we became more efficient.

We also made significant progress on our strategic growth initiatives. ODX, our platform-as-a-service business continued to grow and diversify its client base. PNC launched in the first half of the year and Investors Bank signed and launched in the second half of 2019. We have also signed agreements with a couple of other financial institutions and expect announcement of these launches in the coming months.

The remaining ODX pipeline is strong, particularly with regional banks who typically have quicker decisioning and implementation timeframes. Also, we are scaling our international operations towards profitability. We combined our Canadian business with Evolocity Financial Group in April, a transaction that significantly increased the breadth and depth of our Canadian operations.

We have now integrated the business, relaunched our Canada brands, and are the second largest online small business lender in Canada with a plan to become number one.

In Australia, we grew our portfolio in 2019 and operating efficiency is improving with the larger asset base. Additionally, credit quality has remained generally stable and we have very little direct exposure in the areas affected by the wildfires.

As we have mentioned in prior quarters, we still expect our international businesses to transition to profitability in 2020, and we continue to develop our equipment finance offering. In 2019, we built out our capabilities and expanded our distribution partners, which resulted in consistent growth in applications and originations.

While a small part of our portfolio today, we remain confident in the opportunity to disrupt and grow in this market.

With respect to our fourth quarter financial performance, we generated $112 million of gross revenue, $9 million of net income, and $3 million of adjusted net income. Overall, the quarter was solid with good asset growth generally stable credit and improved capital efficiency. However, we did have a few noteworthy items that impacted expenses and caused our adjusted net income to fall short of our guidance.

Ken will walk you through the financials in more detail, but there are several trends I want to highlight that position On Deck well for 2020. First, strong portfolio growth continued across the business. Total loans grew 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter to $1.3 billion with growth in all areas; term loans, lines of credit, and other, which includes equipment finance and short-term financing in Canada.

Growth in line of credit balances was particularly strong, up 9% sequentially and nearly 50% from a year ago, and that portfolio now accounts for 23% of total outstandings compared to 16% a year ago. Moreover, we achieved our growth while improving the profile of newly originated loans.

While our On Deck score is our primary measure of creditworthiness, we also track borrower credit quality based on business owner FICO scores, which averaged 710 at year end, our highest level to-date and that positions us well heading into 2020.

Second, our net interest margin remains attractive. Our portfolio yield is being pressured a little by the lengthening of the term loan portfolio duration, mix shift including a greater proportion of lines of credit, and higher delinquency.

However, our pricing is essentially unchanged, and our cost of funds improvements have largely offset the yield compression. At roughly 29%, our net interest margin more than covers expected credit costs and can deliver attractive returns.

Third, the changes we made to our collection strategies are starting to be reflected in our portfolio performance. Specifically, our recoveries in the fourth quarter were near the highest they have ever been and benefited our net charge-off rate approximately 200 basis points.

And finally, our balance sheet is becoming more efficient from both funding and capital perspectives. On the funding side, we have ample liquidity and reduced our cost of funds rate below 5%. On the capital side, we repurchased nearly $50 million of stock in less than nine months and have authorization to repurchase another $50 million.

Even with the buyback, our capital ratios remains strong, bolstered by continued growth in retained earnings.

In summary, we exited 2019 a much stronger company. Our product offerings are more fulsome with expanded terms and features; our distribution model remains diversified with three distinct origination channels across which we can allocate resources based on market dynamics; our credit decisioning is more dynamic and targeted allowing us to quickly respond to changes in the environments; our growth strategies are taking hold both domestically and abroad; and our talent pool is deeper and stronger than ever with seasoned industry professionals well equipped to lead On Deck into the future.

I would like to take a moment to highlight two recent leadership hires. Scott Totman as our Chief Product and Technology Officer and Linda Tan as our Head of Internal Audit. Scott brings over 20 years of experience in large and small financial services and technology companies and prior to On Deck he was the engineering leader responsible for building the digital bank experience at Capital One.

Linda comes to us from her prior role as the Chief Audit Executive and Managing Director at Brown Brothers Harriman and brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to On Deck. Both Scott and Linda are seasoned professionals who bring key skills to On Deck as we move into 2020 and prepare the company for a bank charter.

As we discussed previously, obtaining a bank charter will enable us to better serve the needs of small businesses and increase our resiliency to economic uncertainties as we strive to deliver greater value to our customers, our shareholders and our communities. We continue to make progress here. We have been working with our advisors to define and execute the path forward.

Concurrently, we have been building out our internal processes and enhancing capabilities in order to meet bank regulatory expectations. We understand that the hurdle is high, but I have every confidence that this objective is within our reach. We will provide updates on our progress as appropriate.

In addition to preparing to obtain a bank charter, our 2020 priorities are clear. First and foremost, enhancing and growing our core U.S. lending business. We are late in the lending cycle and competition remains elevated. However, demand is strong as evidenced by a record level of applications in 2019 and we are working hard to improve conversion rates within our originations funnel.

Our high-tech, high-touch customer service model reflects the ability of our multi-channel distribution network and our ability to mine the data from over $13 billion of originations are real competitive advantages that differentiate us in the market and will be a source of opportunity as the market evolves. We are also going to advance our ability to earn returns on our strategic investments.

As I mentioned earlier, our international operations are on track to transition to profitability this year. We are continuing to grow in equipment finance and we are scaling ODX by launching and growing signed customers and converting our pipeline. And we will continue to buy back shares to achieve our target capital ratios and further improve the efficiency of our balance sheet.

Putting it all together, we expect to deliver solid top-line growth, a double-digit growth rate in adjusted net income and loans and even greater growth in earnings per share.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Ken to walk through 2019 financials and 2020 guidance in more detail.

Kenneth Brause

Well, thank you, Noah, and good morning, everyone. 2019 was our second full year of profitability and it reflected several trends including strong asset growth, lower funding costs, generally stable portfolio quality, continued investment for the future, as well as improved capital efficiency.

Fourth quarter net income was $9 million or $0.13 per diluted share, which brought full year 2019 net income to $28 million or $0.36 per diluted share. Excluding stock-based compensation and discrete tax benefits, our adjusted net income was $3 million or $0.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter and $26 million or $0.34 per diluted share for the full year.

While our fourth quarter net income was above our guidance due to the tax benefits, our adjusted net income was below guidance, largely due to some noteworthy items that elevated operating and income tax expenses.

Net income was essentially flat year-over-year, while adjusted net income declined as the benefits from portfolio growth and improved funding costs were more than offset by a normalization in credit costs back to our target ranges and increased investment spend in our growth adjacencies and the fact that we began to accrue income tax expense.

On a per share basis, full year earnings increased on both a reported and adjusted basis and we grew book value per share 14% from $3.75 a year ago to $4.26 at year-end 2019.

Focusing on the fourth quarter results. Gross revenue was a $112 million, essentially unchanged from the third quarter as slightly higher interest income reflecting loan growth was offset by a decline in other revenue related to the wind down of an ODX relationship.

Loans and finance receivables grew 3% sequentially to $1.3 billion on $618 million of volume, driven by growth in all products, particularly line of credit balances. Net interest income increased slightly from the prior quarter driven by portfolio growth and lower interest expense and net interest margin was essentially flat at just over 29%, as the improvements in cost of funds rate offset the reduction in portfolio yields.

Our portfolio yield declined 30 basis points sequentially to 34.8% reflecting the increase of loans with longer duration, a greater proportion of line of credit balances, and higher delinquencies. Funding costs improved and interest expense declined slightly, despite higher debt balances to fund growth and the share buybacks.

Our cost of funds rate declined 50 basis points sequentially and is now 4.8% as we benefited from both lowering our borrowing spreads, as well as the recent reduction in short-term rates, as we remain liability-sensitive.

For the year, we executed nearly $900 million in financing, including a $125 million securitization in the fourth quarter, that was the first with online small business loan collateral to receive a Triple A rating. In the quarter, we also paid off the high cost mezzanine debt associated with Evolocity in Canada.

Our upcoming debt maturity profile is light with only one small Canadian facility maturing this year and our 2018 securitization approaching the end of its revolving period. We will continue to look for opportunities to further improve our funding profile.

Moving on to credit. Provision expense and the corresponding provision rate increased slightly with the dollars of expense consistent with growth in the portfolio and the increased rates largely a function of lower originations, which is the denominator for this metric.

Our net charge-off rate improved 20 basis points to 13.5% reflecting increased recoveries as some of the changes in collection strategies we have discussed are taking hold.

On the other hand, our 15-day plus delinquency ratio increased 50 basis points to 9% reflecting softness in certain industry sectors. The increased delinquency level had a relatively small impact on our required reserves as we were already holding a higher level of reserves against those loans. Our allowance for loan losses rose to a $151 million at year end which was largely driven by loan growth and our reserve ratio was unchanged at 12.2%.

As required, we adopted the new CECL standard as of January 1st 2020 and the net impact was relatively small with a $10 million aggregate decrease to our allowance for credit losses and other liabilities and an equivalent increase to stockholders equity. We expect the future P&L impact to the provision to be immaterial as our prior loss emergence period encompassed the life of most of our loans.

However, we do expect increased volatility in the provision and reserve measures as the new standard requires companies to incorporate the impact of economic forecasts into reserve requirements.

Turning to operating expenses, the $54 million we reported this quarter was elevated due to some noteworthy items including a $1.7 million write-off of capitalized software cost related to the termination of a vendor relationship, a $1 million increase in the reserve for unfunded commitments and $700,000 of severance cost in the sales and marketing line that resulted from a reorganization in the revenue team.

None of these items were added back as part of our adjusted net income calculations, but they did contribute to an increase in our fourth quarter efficiency ratio, up to 48.7% and our adjusted efficiency ratio to 46.7%.

Finally, on income taxes. We recorded a $5.4 million tax benefit in the fourth quarter that was driven by a $7.5 million release of the valuation allowance against our U.S. deferred tax assets. We previously indicated that we would evaluate releasing part of the valuation allowance at the end of 2019 and it was a positive development that we were able to do so.

Our ability to release the remaining $37 million valuation allowance will be driven by our continued U.S. profitability in earnings outlook. Excluding the roughly $10 million of tax-related benefits we had in 2019, our full year effective tax rate was approximately 34%, an amount above U.S. statutory rate due to the losses from our international businesses. The fourth quarter core tax provision was higher than in previous quarters, as it included about $1 million of true-up items to get us to the required annual amounts.

Turning to the balance sheet. Liquidity remains strong as we had over $350 million of available borrowing capacity within our $1.3 billion of committed debt facilities and $56 million of cash equivalents at year end.

We have made considerable progress optimizing our capital structure. We repurchased 7.5 million shares in the fourth quarter bringing total 2019 repurchases to 10.7 million shares at a cost of approximately $44 million or $4.11 per share. And we repurchased another million shares in January for roughly $4 million, which essentially completed our $50 million buyback authorization.

Accordingly, the Board has authorized an additional $50 million for share repurchase. As a result of this buyback, our leverage ratio increased to roughly 2.9 times at year end, but remains below our target ratio of roughly four times. And our diluted share count at year end was approximately 69 million shares, down from 79 million before we commenced the repurchase this last July.

As I mentioned, our average repurchase price has been around $4.11 per share, which is below our current book value per diluted share of $4.26. So the buybacks have been accretive to both EPS and book value per share.

Turning to 2020, we expect many of the positive trends I just discussed to continue as we execute on the strategic priorities Noah highlighted, namely, growing our U.S. core lending franchise, scaling our international equipment finance in ODX adjacencies, further increasing our capital efficiency, and advancing our bank strategy.

The press release contains our detailed financial guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2020 along with commentary on expected annual trends and certain key performance indicators and related drivers. A few items to note; first, our full year net income and adjusted net income guidance are the same at $25 million to $35 million.

Usually, our adjusted net income is higher as we add back stock-based compensation. However, our guidance also assumes we released another $10 million of valuation allowance against our U.S. DTA in the fourth quarter and those two items largely offsets in the adjusted net income guidance calculation.

Second, the guidance also incorporates expected impacts on our adoption of CECL and includes approximately $5 million of expenses related to our pursuit of a bank charter, which is up from about $3 million in 2019.

And finally, the guidance assumes the macroeconomic, small business lending and capital market environments remains steady in 2020 with some softening in the U.S. economy beginning in 2021.

With that, let me turn the call back over to Carol, so we can begin our question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question this morning comes from Steven Kwok from KBW. Please go ahead.

Steven Kwok

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess the first one I had was just around the loan growth in 2019. It came in a little bit below what our expectations were. Could you just talk about the drivers of that and perhaps touch upon the competitive landscape as well?

Noah Breslow

Yes, sure. Happy to, Steven. So, this is Noah. So, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, our application growth was actually quite strong in 2019. But as you know, we did do a credit pullback which brought down our conversion rates through most of the years. So, I think what you saw in the fourth quarter was really just a continuation of that trend.

Our approval rates were a little bit lower in the fourth quarter, which is, you know, the credit policy doing its job, and the competitive environment remained -- similar to the past couple quarters, remained elevated. So, the other dynamic that may be a little bit unique to the fourth quarter is having to do with our offer of quality initiatives.

So, we actually have extended loan terms starting around June of last year, and so what that does is it pushes out the timeframe for certain customers to take renewal loans a few months later, and so that just pushed volume back, but we don’t think necessarily brought volume away. But the loan book did grow 3% in the fourth quarter, and if you look at the guide for this year, we are really talking about re-ramping the growth rate a bit here in 2020, so looking at kind of that low double-digit level versus kind of a high-single-digit level we achieved in 2019, so we feel good about the growth prospects. For 2020,the year is off to a good start.

Steven Kwok

Got it. And just, if you could just touch upon like, is it just because you are reaccelerating the funnel and that’s going to help drive you to get to that low teens growth in 2020? Is that how we should think about it?

Noah Breslow

Yes, there is a couple of drivers that I think are worth calling out. So, one is around the funnel. Yes, we definitely see a bunch of opportunities to improve conversion rates. The second is really around the line of credit product. It’s sort of come of age now. We’ve been offering this product now for five or six years, but it’s becoming a bigger and bigger part of our loan book.

We are finding that in certain segments. We actually think it’s more profitable to sell a customer, a line of credit than a term loan. We are actually doing a fair amount of work on the pricing and optimizing the pricing of that product, so that growth rate last year was, I think was near 50%. So, that becomes a bigger part of our mix.

You are going to see that drive some incremental growth. And then, finally, we do have a number of kind of strategic partnerships we are working on, and we see – we saw nice growth in 2019 in our platform kind of channel, strategic partner channel, and I do think we are going to see that continue to be a driver of growth in 2020.

Steven Kwok

Got it. And just one last follow-up. Just if -- let’s say growth were to come in around this year’s level, up high-single-digits. Is the net income – adjusted net income that you guys forecast, is that’s still achievable on – if you have like expense leverages to get you back to there? Thanks.

Kenneth Brause

So, obviously, our guidance is predicated on an assumed asset growth rate, but it – the way our P&L works less new originations also mean less provision dollars. So, there would be offsets as well as some of the variable costs that wouldn’t be there.

Noah Breslow

Yes, so I think, plus or minus a few percentage points, you see that flex in the provision rate kind of offsetting to the positive to allow us to get to the adjusted net income guidance. So, we feel good about the guide and also feel good about the growth.

Steven Kwok

Great. Thanks again.

Kenneth Brause

Thanks, Steven.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Faucette from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Steven Wald

Yes, good morning. It’s Steven Wald on for James. Just following up on one of the questions around accelerating the funnel you guys mentioned, and your outlook and comments on the slight softness in some pockets of the economy. Just to be clear, you are not - we are not talking about a reopening of the credit box, right?

Could you just walk us through how you are thinking about the improved conversion rates and the quality of that, and how that plays in your comments for flat to I guess, mid down softness in terms of the next couple years?

Noah Breslow

Yes. So, part of the comments about future softness relates to CECL where you have to explicitly incorporate an economic assumption in your guidance. So, we do feel good about the economic outlook broadly for 2020. The segments that we see right now that are underperforming are wholesale trade, manufacturing, and transportation, and we think we could be somewhat surgical as we mentioned in the prepared remarks about doing a little bit of pulling back there.

But we see that being more than offset by almost a natural growth rate in line of credit, right. We’ve been working with many line-of-credit customers for a while. Over time, as they proved themselves, they get slightly higher credit lines. We also haven’t been selling the line of credit product in certain distribution channels like our partner network, and we are rolling that out quite a bit this year.

So, also on the conversion funnel, we’ve identified a number of kind of internal process opportunities to improve our customer experience that we believe very strongly will have positive impacts on conversion rates. So, I think when I look at the way we are going to grow this year, it isn’t really through a wholesale opening up of credit, quite the opposite.

I think it’s more about tuning our customer experience, making sure we continue to be the fastest or near the fastest customer experience player in the market and then, growth in our partner channels, growth in our line of credit products and even also growth in international and equipment finance too which should have very nice growth rates this year growing faster than the core business.

Steven Wald

Got it. And then, maybe just turning to the expenses and efficiency. I know, Ken, you talked about some of the pieces that drove the higher expenses this quarter. If we think about the runrate, you guys are running around 40% adjusted efficiency in 2018.

With all the confluence of events, right, these expenses coming out, international is coming profitable, is it reasonable to expect you to get down towards the low 40s or even 40% next year? Or what sort of path should we think about for the efficiency?

Kenneth Brause

So, if you go back to our long-term targets, that actually has an efficiency ratio little bit north of 40% in there. So, I wouldn’t think it’s realistic to expect we’d be there in 2020. But I think if you looked at the exit runrates for the fourth quarter adjusted for the items that I called out, and then, building some inflation in nominal growth which is related to growth in the business.

And then, I’d just call out about few million extra spend related to our pursuit of the bank charter. I think you get to what would be a reasonable level to assume for OpEx. But we do expect this year to be a year of operating leverage.

Steven Wald

Got it. And if I could just squeeze one more…

Kenneth Brause

Not to 40%. Think about it.

Steven Wald

Got it. Totally understood. If I could just …

Kenneth Brause

Sorry.

Steven Wald

Okay. So, if I could just squeeze one in on that bank charter piece?

Kenneth Brause

Sure.

Steven Wald

So how are you guys putting the goal for 2020 to submit an application. We just saw one of your private peers I guess, so to speak in this space get approved in one way or the other for some FDIC insurance. But that’s still ongoing for them.

It sounds like this could take, if you are submitting this upcoming year, go through it the following year, are we sort of looking at 2022 and outward in terms of where you could implement a more bank charter focused strategy? And what does that mean for the strategy from here to there?

Noah Breslow

Yes. That’s a great question and first, we are pleased to see the development yesterday where Varo Money received the FDIC approval. That was a lot of hard work that they put in to get there. But I would say that the situation On Deck is in it’s quite different than Varo in the sense that they’re building a company essentially from scratch whereas On Deck is profitable, public, it’s been operating for over a decade.

And so, a lot of the infrastructure that you need and the capabilities those you need to pass regulatory approval are many of the things we’ve already built into the business. So, I wouldn’t say 2022 that feels kind of aggressive. I think 2021 is more realistic, but we can’t speak to the exact timing. And certainly as we said in the prepared remarks, we will provide more details on our progress and strategy here.

But this is informed by interactions we’ve had with regulators and our advisors over the past kind of six to nine months.

Steven Wald

Great. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Melissa Wedel from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Melissa Wedel

Thank you. Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I was hoping you could touch on the tech spend line item. I am wondering what - there seems to be quite a bit of increase in tech and analytics spending in 2019. Obviously I understand that’s a big part of your platform and your model. But I am wondering how you are thinking about tech spend year-over-year into 2020?

Kenneth Brause

Sure, Melissa. It’s Ken. I think one of the most notable things to remember is I called out, in this quarter, there was a $1.7 million impairment charge in that second analytics line. So that’s certainly not a runrate item.

And if you may recall, we also talked earlier in the year about some incremental spend this year related to both enhancing the technology platform at ODX, as well as making some investments in the core processing engine at online lender.

So, I think we’ve seen all those investments flow through that line this year. But probably the most notable is in this quarter is we had a additional $1.7 million of impairments that should not repeat itself.

Melissa Wedel

Okay. And then, as we think about sort of the incremental repurchase authorization, when we think about how to deploy that or pace that. How are planning that –that decision?

Kenneth Brause

So, we made the commentary about the expectation of repurchasing approximately $30 million over the course of 2020. And I think it would be appropriate to assume that that gets done evenly over the course of the year. So said in a way, we are not traders, we are not market timers here. That said, we will be opportunistic if good situations present themselves. But I think our expectation is to just do it ratably over the year.

Melissa Wedel

Okay, great. If I could throw in one more question here. Lastly, I wanted to touch on some of the change in FICO scoring methodology. I am wondering if that impacts your underwriting process at all. Thanks very much.

Noah Breslow

Melissa, you are talking about the newly announced changes to the scores?

Melissa Wedel

That’s right.

Noah Breslow

Yes, so, Melissa, I can take that one. We will assess basically the impact of the new FICO score, refit our models and strategies as appropriate. But I would say that FICO is just one input to many things we use in our decisioning. So it’s a holistic evaluation of a business and an owner. The On Deck score is really the primary measure of creditworthiness that we use.

So we don’t see it dramatically impacting the portfolio and frankly, we did do some analysis of the new FICO score changes. We don’t think it’s going to move metrics in a material way at the portfolio level.

Melissa Wedel

Thanks guys.

Kenneth Brause

Thanks, Melissa.

Operator

Our next question comes from Scott Buck from B. Riley FBR. Please go ahead.

Scott Buck

Hey, good morning guys. Just curious where you see the incremental loan growth coming from in 2020? I mean, is it industry-specific or geographic or just a little bit of color?

Noah Breslow

No, little bit more channel-driven and product-driven. So, I think we see a lot of growth this year coming from our strategic partners, both kind of existing partners that were deepening relationships with as well as new partners we have in the pipeline. We see a lot of growth this year coming from line of credit. So as line of credit comes of age, you have sort of a natural growth rate as customers get more time with us and prove their creditworthiness.

We offer them slightly better credit lines or slightly better terms and that in turns increases draw volumes, instant funding also increases draw volumes. So we are seeking lots of, like what I would call natural and very highly efficient growth I would say in that product right now. And then, finally, international and equipment finance also have growth rates.

They are going to be much higher than the core U.S. business. So, really those things coming together more so than any particular industry or geography.

Scott Buck

Perfect. And any plans for additional product launches in 2020? Or are we just watching a maturation of the current product line-up?

Noah Breslow

Yes, I think we feel that we have a much more opportunity right now on maturing the line of credit and particularly equipment finance as well, which is going to ramp quite a bit by the end of the year. Again, not as a huge part of our overall portfolio, but really we are starting to get some nice momentum there. So, I think – we are focused really on those kind of three core offerings for our customers right now, scaling those.

And I should mention you that term loan book we expect to grow as well, because of the maturity lengthening that we did in 2019. So really, the core three products has – have a lot growth in front of them.

We have said in the past that over the long-term, there is a number of other products that small business owners use whether it’s small business administration loans, invoice factorings, small business credit cards, those are some of the ones that we think about in the longer term. But for this year, we are focused on those three offerings.

Scott Buck

Okay. Perfect. Thank you guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no one else in queue at this time. So, ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you all very much for participating. You are now free to disconnect.