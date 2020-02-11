DASH Looks To Continue Its Place As A Bullish Altcoin

Still, DASH has room to grow before those resistance points and is showing a bullishness in the near term and medium term.

DASH is up over 115% this year so far; following a general surge in crypto but beating out other altcoins.

The DASH/BTC pair was one of the underperforming cryptos of 2019, and even when some of the major altcoins were benefitting from the downturn in the price of Bitcoin, the pair was unresponsive. It would appear that the DASH/BTC pair now has a direct correlation with the BTC/USD pair, as it has benefitted from the short-term bullishness we are seeing in the price of Bitcoin.

What then is the outlook for DASH/BTC as we head into the mid-point of the 2nd month of 2020?

Fundamental Analysis

A few announcements have spurred interest in DASH (DASH-USD), leading to its 115% rise in value since the new year. One of these is the partnership recently signed with DashPay by NOWPayments.io. NOWPayments is also doing a giveaway, where users have a chance to win $10 in Dash by participating in a Twitter promotion.

The company also hosted the Dash Core Group Q4 Conference Call, in which several advancements made by the project were announced. Some of these announcements have been responsible for the short-term appreciation being seen in DASH recently.

Technical Analysis

The technical analysis for DASH/BTC starts on the weekly chart, which reveals a crypto pair that is still in a downtrend and is only in the early phases of a pullback. Therefore, the bullish price moves that have been witnessed on this pair in the last 8 or 9 weeks have really been a rally within a downtrend and not really a bullish reversal.

DASH/BTC Weekly Chart: February 7, 2020

The price action of DASH/BTC has to show a sustained rally that takes the pair beyond the 78.6% retracement at 0.09743 BTC price level for a genuine bullish reversal to be on the cards. The monthly chart for DASH/BTC shown below reveals that the price is still very far from such targets, and therefore, it is impracticable to speak of a bullish reversal at this time.

DASH/BTC Monthly Chart: February 8, 2020

In order to get a clearer view of the price activity on the DASH/BTC pair, emphasis will have to shift to the daily chart. Here, we can see that the most recent price action shows the daily candles forming a bullish flag, with the pole extending a little below the 0.00869532 support level.

DASH/BTC Daily Chart: February 7, 2020

The price candles are nearly at the price breakout point, and the expectation of this pattern according to technical analysis parameters is that the price will break to the upside. Since the price has traded for more than 60% of the length of the pennant, it is possible we could see the breakout within the new week.

So, what is the outlook for this pair?

Outlook for DASH/BTC

An upside break of the pennant is expected to complete the measured move, which is equivalent to the length of the pole. The pole extends from the 0.00869532 support line to the 0.01385614 resistance level, formed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement line. Therefore, the measured move is expected to be completed at the 0.01789537 resistance line. However, this measured move will encounter some roadblocks along the way, notably the resistance at 0.01514122 (2 July 2019 and 16 January 2020 highs) as well as 0.01648900 (12 May 2019 low and 15 January 2020 high). The resistance at 0.02159129 can only be achieved if DASH/BTC extends its price recovery beyond the measured move's completion point.

On the flip side, failure to breach the flag via an extension of the consolidation beyond the convergence point of the flag's borders invalidates the pattern. Downside push from current price levels also invalidates the pattern and opens the door towards the support targets at 0.01019936 and 0.00869532.

However, any short-term price moves to the upside should be seen not as a bullish reversal but rather as rallies within a downtrend, which could allow sellers come in at the resistance targets above to force prices back into the trend's direction. Therefore, the support targets listed above continue to remain valid exit points for any selling that is done at the points of a maximum rally (i.e. the upside targets already mentioned). In other words, even if the pennant is broken to the upside and the measured move is achieved, it is possible that selling on such rallies could follow, which brings any former resistance targets taken out by the upside breakout back into contention as possible support targets in role reversal, and these targets would also include the 0.01019936 and 0.00869532 price levels.

Sentiment

Long-term: bearish

Medium-term: bullish

Short-term: bullish

The pennant is expected to end with a bullish breakout, which allows for short-term bullishness. This bullishness could then target the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement price levels, which could take several weeks to play out and, therefore, confers a bullish sentiment on the DASH/BTC pair. However, the long-term trend is still a downtrend, and it is possible that long-term traders would simply be waiting for a suitable medium-term rally with which to initiate shorts that would cause a resumption of the downtrend.

