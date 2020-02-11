DaVita: Certainly No Bargain Anymore

At this point, the business seems to be about fairly valued.

I can show that fundamentally little has changed compared to one year ago.

Looking at DaVita's (DVA) stock price in recent months, I probably look like the least reliable analyst of the company's results. Even after I cautioned against expecting further strong gains, the stock rallied another 20%. And I have to admit this rally still looks really odd to me and I don't understand the reason for such sudden, extreme bullishness. Certainly I was wrong to believe the rally was mainly fueled by short covering.

In a nutshell, just like in Q3, the year's final quarter (results - transcript) brought more one-off positives, which, together with massive share repurchases, led to a massive "beat" of consensus EPS expectations (although a "miss" on revenues).

Overall, DaVita bought back about one quarter of shares outstanding after the DMG disposal and slowed down its repurchases only recently, as the stock rose and so did the leverage ratio. In fact, on yesterday's Q4 call, the company telegraphed that further massive repurchases are unlikely at this point, especially if the stock stays at current levels.

For the full year, net income from continuing operations (thus excluding the final months' DMG income prior to the sale) was up $83m or 13% compared to 2018. When adjusted mainly for a one-off gain in 2018 and a one-off impairment in 2019, net income grew $214m or 35%.

Operating cash flow increased by 33% or $492m, while free cash flow more than doubled, growing by $647m to $1,127m.

So operationally, the business seems to do great.

Yet, if we take a closer look at this growth, we see that fundamentally very little has changed compared to last year:

One year ago, DaVita guided to 2019 lobbying costs being ~$60m lower than in 2018. Actually, they were even lower, as California delayed the implementation of the controversial A.B. 290. While we don't know exactly by how much, we know that at least ~$70m out of the $214m added to adjusted net income came out of reduced advocacy spending.

Additionally, $123m of net income were due to one-off gains from favorably negotiated purchasing contracts for oral calcimimetics. As already noted in prior articles, these dollars will fade away in coming quarters.

Therefore, if we adjust for these one-off items, operationally DaVita grew adjusted net income only by ~$31m or 5%.

As far as free cash flow is concerned, DaVita benefited from some capex being pushed into 2020, while 2018 capex had been unusually high. Add the one-off benefits to net income and the staggering operating cash flow and free cash flow growth in 2019 looks a lot less impressive.

In fact, the company guides to tiny revenue growth of below 2% and shrinking adjusted net income. While the Street may cheer yesterday's guidance increase, if you multiply the midpoint of the company's adjusted EPS guidance of $6 with the number of diluted shares outstanding in the final quarter of the year, you get $783m of adjusted net income for 2020, which is below the 2019 result of $830m. The per-share figure simply increases compared to 2019 because of the massive share repurchases during this past year, which will entirely affect average shares outstanding only after a couple of quarters.

Key performance indicators were also not that impressive: Non-acquired growth was 2.1%, well below historical trends and the all-important "commercial mix" (i.e., the proportion of patients with private insurance which account for DaVita's entire profits) was down 20 basis points.

DaVita now trades for 14 times 2020 expected adjusted net income. While certainly not an aggressive multiple, after considering the well-known substantial regulatory risks and the lackluster growth outlook, I think the multiple seems to be at least fair. Importantly, the 2020 outlook includes both the expected calcimimetics benefits and the roughly similar advocacy costs. After 2020, substantial lobbying expenses will likely remain, while the one-off calcimimetics benefit won't compensate for these costs anymore.

I can't explain why the market has suddenly decided to award a higher multiple to basically the same business results and mid-term outlook as one year ago (when I owned the stock), but I do know that DaVita doesn't look much like a bargain anymore for sure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.