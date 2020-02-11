Sprint's Stock Might Have One Last Down Leg In It, Don't Buy It

The stock now seems fairly valued to me, and I'll be staying on the sidelines of Sprint stock in its final days as an independent concern.

My best guess is they want Sprint's shares reset back to the level of the original merger deal, when T-Mobile was trading lower. That would be around $7.50 or so.

Lifeline losses are much smaller than the discount T-Mobile is seeking, but they're also only the excuse. T-Mobile is seeking a lower price because it can.

As I type this, very late on a Monday night, rumors are all over the Street that Judge Marrero’s decision in the Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) merger trial will come down tomorrow - and that it will come down on the side of the companies.

The rumors won’t be confirmed until after I (finally) go to bed tonight, but after a nearly two-year saga that I’ve followed so closely - and traded profitably more than once - I just couldn’t wait to react. Investors will soon have considerably more clarity in the wireless space than they’ve had pretty much since the election of Donald Trump.

This is a pivotal change in the wireless market with implications for a lot of the major players, but the focus of this article will be on Sprint. I may do other work on other players in the days to come.

Deal Implications

In a nutshell, my view is that T-Mobile’s promises of more competition and lower prices will be very difficult, if not impossible, to honor in a way consistent with their fiduciary duty to their shareholders - and therefore probably won’t be. I see the deal as bad for wireless consumers - but very good for wireless investors. Not just T-Mobile, but also AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are probably due for a bounce following this news - although AT&T’s may be shorter-lived than others.

For Sprint itself, however, this may be the high point of a saga that is not quite over yet, and due for a rather anticlimactic come down finish. While Sprint rocketed over $8 after the news hit the wires - a surge of almost 70% in a matter of hours - T-Mobile’s accompanying (smaller) gains have the imputed stock price under the current merger terms at almost $10 - in other words, a substantial discount is still being priced in.

Mind The Gap

In part, this could simply be because the news isn’t official yet - traders may still be waiting to hear if this merger approval comes with conditions attached that may dilute the value of the combination. But I doubt that is the primary consideration - any such conditions would similarly dilute the value of T-Mobile stock. The existence of a substantial dichotomy between T-Mobile's price and Sprint's price - when the merger should make the two perfectly interchangeable at the agreed upon ratio - more likely reflects something else: that very ratio is almost certainly going to change, and not in a way to benefit Sprint shareholders.

For a long time, it was taken as a given that Sprint’s conversion ratio in their merger deal was going to have to change. T-Mobile has said before that it was considering asking Sprint - really SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) since they are Sprint’s principal owner - to accept a lower price. And the Lifeline scandal only further exacerbated the perception of many in both T-Mobile management and T-Mobile shareholders that they probably paid too high a price.

A Blessing In Disguise?

The only problem was how to lower the price on a deal that was already signed, sealed and delivered. Certain comments from management also seemed to almost indicate that there were concerns about the time that could be lost in a prolonged renegotiation - time that their competitors would presumably not be sitting still for. So maybe there wouldn’t be a renegotiation after all, and Sprint shares still have some unappreciated value in them at $8, to close the gap with $10?

Well, hold on. During T-Mobile’s earnings conference call last week, outgoing CEO John Legere indicated that T-Mobile wasn’t giving up on the idea of a lower price - it simply didn’t see the issue as one that would slow the deal down much. To give it to you straight from the source:

A number people were confused. When the long stop date of the business combination arrangement agreement came on 11/1, the BCA was still in effect. We have a fully in effect BCA. But at 11/1 without an amendment, either party has a walk away right. So, in effect, the partnership is still strong, we just have not updated it to remove the walkaway ability. And, no, it doesn't mean that we can't. We've had a very strong partnership with Sprint. We've had very good discussions. And if there is a need for an amendment to the BCA, including possibly a price, we would handle that very swiftly after the deal was approved.

So basically, they still have a merger agreement; it’s just that either side is now free to cancel it at any time. Sort of like those mutual options baseball GMs are always using that never seem to amount to anything. In that respect, the trial delays in the deal become almost a blessing in disguise, to rejigger the deal. If the all-clear had come through before November 1st, they might have had a harder time squeezing more value out of Sprint’s beleaguered corporate owner SoftBank.

And Legere doesn’t think that will cost the New T-Mobile any significant time in competitive efforts against the other two members of the new triopoly. So he seems pretty clear that there’s no reason for T-Mobile not to renegotiate - and he thinks SoftBank will cave relatively quickly, especially with the Lifeline scandal still hanging over them.

New Approach

How, then, should Sprint shareholders and potential investors on the sidelines trade this latest development? Well, to be honest… maybe they shouldn’t try.

To be fair, that is coming from someone who may have already missed out on a trading opportunity. While my options trades buying puts on Sprint stock were very successful - 120% profit in 14 weeks on one trade and several other successful ones - I passed on buying call options in the most recent leg down. Those February call options were trading at $0.20-$0.30 today and they’re going to be at $3-$4 tomorrow.

Did I miss out? Well, if I could have known the outcome and known the timing, of course I did - but that is true of almost every potential option trade. I still think I was right to say that the trial odds were only about 60-40 or so in the companies’ favor. So I would have had to buy a put and a call, in a pair trade that would have effectively doubled my option cost. And then, I couldn’t be sure about timing either - if the decision had stretched into late February or even early March, I would have been left with two worthless options. That meant buying longer-dated options to cover myself, again at higher cost.

Altogether, I’m going to lose a little sleep over spilled milk - but not too much. I took a look at the odds, the cost of two options, the time length needed… and decided to take some chips off the table following a very successful run.

And I’m thinking, I’ll probably keep them off.

Lifeline Losses

Sprint is already at $8 per share. With T-Mobile at almost $92, the market is pricing in just under a 15% cut in the imputed merger price for Sprint, which under the current deal comes out around $9.40. At around four billion Sprint shares, T-Mobile is seeking savings of around $5.5 billion - or at least the market thinks it is.

Is that a fair reflection of the potential Lifeline losses? Probably not - Sprint received, according to reports, $9.25 per month for approximately 885,000 Lifeline subscribers who weren’t really active. In other words, about $8 million per month. Sprint says the problem stems from a 2016 recalibration of the rules of the program, so at most there are 33 months of subsidies at stake - around $265 million. The FCC’s own statement called out “tens of millions” of improper payments. Even assuming the FCC seeks treble damages or some such suitable punitive measure, it’s likely that Sprint’s fines will come to hundreds of millions, not billions.

It's About Leverage, Not Lifeline

But that doesn’t really matter. The point is that T-Mobile thinks it has leverage, and with the deal deadline passed there are no legal obstacles to them using it. They're probably right - Son hasn’t been much of a negotiator on this, and has barely disguised his eagerness to exit the US market, despite Sprint’s treasure trove of spectrum.

I suspect the real point here is to get Sprint back to the level it was at when the deal was first announced. The delay has also meant that T-Mobile has continued to rack up quarter after quarter of impressive gains. Gains which have driven its stock price higher and Sprint’s imputed price higher with it. Gains which, T-Mobile management doubtless feels, Sprint didn’t really contribute to and shouldn’t necessarily share in.

For a long time after the deal was official, Sprint’s imputed price post-merger was floating around $7.50 per share - actually below where it is at now. T-Mobile probably wants to redo the ratio to get it back to around that share price, in which case there is no upside left in Sprint stock.

Of course, T-Mobile might fail in its renegotiation efforts and Sprint might go up to $10 after all. But T-Mobile could just as easily test just how desperate Son is, and push for something even lower than $7.50. Altogether, I’d assign the highest probability (60%) to finishing around $7.50, with a small chance (10%) of finishing even lower and a somewhat larger one (30%) to finishing higher.

Stock Is Now Fairly Valued

With no options price data for the new day yet, it’s a little hard for me to put precise numbers on the upside and downside of trading this further. But Sprint is already at $8.10. With $9.40 the ceiling - if you think T-Mobile is going higher you can always just buy its own stock directly - and $7.50 the “soft” floor, the stock is already roughly evenly balanced between upside and downside, if you accept the 2:1 ratio between renegotiation and no renegotiation.

I don’t see the balance of risks favoring further stock ownership here. It seems to be almost exactly where its value should put it, with a high-probability smaller downside balancing a low-probability larger upside.

Investment Recommendation

And with the binary nature of the stock - either going up to $8 or down to $3 - no longer in play post decision announcement, options trading would be particularly ill-advised. The crucial component of an options trade - knowing the timing - is gone.

Altogether, I’m going to continue to just stay away. The merger has already been very good to my portfolio. But if you insist on trading further and trying to capture every last bit of merger arbitrage upside, I’ll say one thing I haven’t said in two years: buy the stock outright, don’t use the options strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.