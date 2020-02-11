Catalyst Biosciences Results Positive, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Catalyst Biosciences Receives a Boost with Positive Study Readout

Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) reported that it has obtained positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial of its Factor IX therapy. This open label study involved six patients suffering from severe hemophilia B. The daily subcutaneous administration of Dalcinonacog Alfa (DalcA) for 28 days showed more than 12 percent FIX levels with steady state levels up to 27 percent after 14 days. No bleeds were experienced during that time period.

The trial demonstrated effective prophylaxis as well as the potential for lower or less frequent dosing. The Phase 2b study endeavored to evaluate the ability of DalcA for maintaining steady state protective FIX levels above 12% in patients with severe hemophilia B. They were given a single intravenous dose, followed by daily SQ doses of DalcA for 28 days. Patients were thus monitored for pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of daily SQ dosing and anti-drug antibody formation.

Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst, said, “We are very encouraged by the data presented at EAHAD from three of our programs and see 2020 as a pivotal year for our entire hemophilia franchise.” He also added that the company’s SQ FVIIa marzeptacog alfa (activated) MarzAA candidate showed efficacy and safety in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors in a Phase 2 prophylaxis study.

The study did not detect any anti drug antibodies and there was no report of any serious adverse events. Three patients reported experiencing injection site reactions, the majority of which were resolved without any complications.

Catalyst Biosciences is a clinical stage company and focuses on developing treatments and therapies for rare diseases and systemic complement mediated disorders. Currently, it is working on managing hemophilia and developing subcutaneous systemic complement inhibitors. Its lead drug candidate is MarzAA, which has completed Phase 2 development. During this phase, the treatment met its primary endpoint which was the significant reduction of the annualized bleed rate (ABR) in patients suffering from hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

Catalyst has achieved various milestones in the recent past, including the presentation of data from Phase 2 of its lead drug candidate MarzAA. The study met its primary endpoint which showed significant reduction of more than 90 percent in the annualized bleed rate in patients suffering from hemophilia A or B. The study also met all its secondary endpoints pertaining the safety, tolerability and absence of ADAs or inhibitor formation.

Catalyst is now continuing with the enrollment for a Phase 1 SQ pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic study of MarzAA in individuals with hemophilia A or B (with or without inhibitors). The study aims to provide guidance related to the dose selection for treating a bleed with SQ dosing.

The company's stock has performed steadily throughout the year and the latest news is expected to provide strong positive fillip to its price in the market. Catalyst has entered into a number of new collaborations to fortify its drug portfolio. The company had reported net loss for the third quarter at $12.7 million, up from $7.7 billion it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On per share basis, the net loss jumped from $0.64 to $1.06. Its general and administrative expenses for the quarter were $3.3 million, up from $2.8 million, showing 18 percent increase on year-over-year basis.

Catalyst is expected to keep up the performance in the coming months as it has a number of important milestones approaching.

vTv Therapeutics Reports Positive Key Data

vTv Therapeutics' (VTVT) stock surged as the company announced the imminent readout of key data from Part 2 of a Phase 2 clinical trial Simplici-T1. The trial sought to assess the drug candidate as oral adjunctive therapy to insulin in adults suffering from type 1 diabetes or T1D. The company will be presenting the topline data at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th, 2020.

Simplici-T1 is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, adaptive study designed to assessing the safety and efficacy of TTP399. The primary endpoint is the change in HbA1c at week 12. The study was conducted in two parts using the same protocol. It measured the safety and efficacy of TTP399 in T1D patients over 12 weeks of daily dosing. This regimen was followed by a multi-week insulin optimization and placebo run-in period.

The part 1 of the study involved 19 patients using both CGMs and insulin pumps. The company had reported the positive results from Part 1 in June 2019. The results showed that the baseline mean HbA1c for the groups treated with TTP399 and placebo was 7.3% and 7.4%, respectively. There was statistically significant mean reduction in HbA1c of 0.6% at 12 weeks in patients taking TTP399, in comparison to the control arm which showed a mean increase in HbA1c of 0.1%.

Part 2 of the study involved 85 patients that used either insulin pumps or multiple daily injections of insulin, with CGMs not required. The study is supported by JDRF, the leading global organization funding research in type 1 diabetes. vTv is a clinical stage pharmaceuticals company focusing on developing treatments of metabolic diseases. The company has strong pipeline comprising first-in-class small molecule clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates.

Aurora Cannabis CEO Steps Down, Restructures Business

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) reported job cuts and the departure of its CEO, leading the stock to crash. The company also announced comprehensive transformation program which includes rationalizing capital expenditures and reducing the company’s expense base. Aurora is also looking to align its balance sheet to reflect prevailing market conditions.

Aurora topped up these news with the announcement of select unaudited preliminary fiscal Q2 2020 financial results. The company also updated its guidance for the year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Aurora expects the revenue to be in the range of $62 million and $66 million. However, the net revenue after accounting for price reduction and returns provisions will likely be between $50 million and $54 million. The company expects its cash cost of producing a gram of dried cannabis to remain below $1 while sales and marketing expenses will likely remain between $28 million and $32 million.

The company is currently going through transformation phase as its CEO announced stepping down. Outgoing CEO Terry Booth stated, “As part of the succession plan, I will become a Senior Strategic Advisor to the Board and remain a Director. Additionally, we're welcoming new independent members; Lance Friedmann and Michael Detlefsen who bring a wealth of strategic and hands-on consumer products industry experience to the organization." The company has appointed Michael Singer as its interim CEO with immediate effect.

Aurora is also altering its balance sheet and cost structure. These efforts are likely to have impact on its Selling, General & Administrative expenses as well as on capital investment plans. The company expects to maintain its SG&A expenses between $40 million and $45 million per quarter. Aurora also plans to focus on its core areas including expanding its business in Canada and capture its consumer and medical market. It will also focus on the United States and international markets.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.