Building A Hedged Portfolio Around Bristol-Myers Squibb

In the worst-case scenario, you'll be down less than 14%. In the best-case scenario, you'll be up more than 20%. More likely: a mid single-digit return over 6 months.

With BMY trading near multi-year highs, we present an approach to maximize expected return while strictly limiting risk with a hedged portfolio built around it.

Photo via Bristol-Myers Squibb's Twitter page.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around A BMY Position

With Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) trading near a multi-year high, I thought it would be a good candidate as the focus of a hedged portfolio. Here, I'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around BMY.

I'll start with these premises:

You have $500,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 14% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Bristol-Myers Squibb - whether those returns come partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). My system calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as my system's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 14% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach I'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using my system's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "BMY" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($500,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (14%).

After clicking "Create," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for BMY. That's optional, so I leave it blank.

Next I click "Create," and after a few moments, I'm presented with this hedged portfolio:

In addition to Bristol-Myers Squibb, the site included Apple (AAPL), Torchmark (GL), NextEra Energy (NEE), Synnex (SNX), State Street (STT), and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >14% declines (the system is agnostic about whether the underlying securities are stocks or exchange traded products; hence, the inclusion of XLK). The system attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Shopify (SHOP) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. SHOP is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance.

Note that each of the primary securities is hedged with optimal puts. Here's a closer look at the Bristol-Myers Squibb hedge:

The site tries hedging each primary security with both an optimal collar and optimal puts, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In the case of Bristol-Myers Squibb and the other primary securities here, the optimal puts won out.

Portfolio Characteristics

Here's another look at the data summary at the bottom of this portfolio:

The Worst-Case Scenario

The Max Drawdown is the worst-case scenario. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That 13.28% max drawdown includes the 1.68% hedging cost. Net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 11.6% in the worst-case scenario.

The Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 20.55%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since the primary security positions are uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.28x my system's potential return estimates. The expected return of 6.75% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose in a particular portfolio are slim, but if you ran several portfolios with similar characteristics over time, your average returns should, on average, track fairly closely with the average expected return.

Wrapping Up - How This Portfolio Differs

Each week in my Marketplace service, I present five portfolios to subscribers, with dollar amounts ranging in size from $30,000 to $500,000. This portfolio differs from ones in my Marketplace service in that I let my system pick all the securities for the portfolios in my service, unlike here where I foisted Bristol-Myers Squibb upon it. Let's check back in six months and see how this one did.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.