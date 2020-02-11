Brighthouse's Dark Quarter

Introduction

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) has highly volatile results that the company tries to disguise by providing an adjusted figure excluding derivative gains/losses. In prior articles, I have shown that over time, the derivative losses are substantial and cannot be wished away. I developed a normalized annual EPS for the company of $4.50, much less than the $10 the company claims and analysts go along with.

The company’s recent results show that I may have been too optimistic. It has earned $0.45 per share over the last two years on a GAAP basis, during a period of time when we have had a weak equity market followed by a strong one, and rising interest rates followed by falling rates. Over this time period, the overall trajectory of equity markets and interest rates could be described as fairly normal.

Investors have plenty of choice in where to invest their money. I would recommend that they avoid BHF until it changes tack.

December quarter and full year results

The company’s fourth quarter results were a disaster. Revenue rose a respectable 4% over the prior year to $2.16 billion. This was almost offset by derivative losses of $1.9 billion, and other expenses took the company to a loss of $1 billion for the quarter or $10 per share. Excluding the derivative loss and adding back some expenses, the company provided an adjusted EPS figure of $2.61. The company tried to put lipstick on the pig by announcing an expanded share buyback and some other measures, which is getting investors excited.

For the full year, the company had a loss of $761 million or $6.76 per share, including derivative losses of $2 billion. Its adjusted EPS figure was $5.31, and $9.58 after excluding some other “notable” items. Over the last two years, the company has had a combined derivative loss of $1.3 billion, almost in line with the $600 million annualized cost I posited in my prior article. This is a real ongoing cost and cannot be wished away.

What can the company do?

I have previously laid out a strategy for the company to sustainably generate shareholder value. It involves the following steps:

Shrink the business by writing only policies that will be profitable after the cost of hedging the downside is included. Retain profits and build capital. Use the increased capital with the reduced business to curtail and then eliminate the hedging expense by being in a position to absorb downside losses.

Instead, the company has done the following:

Growing the business by not taking into account the cost of hedging and pretending it doesn’t exist. Depleting capital by buying back stock. Continuing to generate losses on its derivative positions in most quarters.

The result is that in the last two years, the stock is down 10% while the S&P 500 has gained more than 25%. With a healthy book value (excluding AOCI) of $118, it is not too late for the company to change its ways. The problem is that neither management nor the company’s large shareholders understand what’s happening even as the end result should be illuminating.

Valuation

I would maintain my view, which is now more hopeful, that $4.50 is a good figure for the company’s normalized earnings power. Earlier I assigned an 8x multiple in line with other insurers to arrive at a $36 fair value for the stock. Due to inflation in market multiples, I will now use a 9x multiple to arrive at fair value for the stock of $40. Thus, I see downside from the current $47 stock price.

Recommendation

To most investors, I would recommend avoiding the stock altogether. Selling the $50 strike calls as I have recommended in my prior articles has been consistently profitable over the past two years. In addition, I have recommended selling the $30 strike puts whenever the stock goes below $35 during market declines. I continue to recommend this options strategy for investors willing to take a risk in this liquidity fueled market.

Risks

Options should be traded only by experienced investors and sized in relation to the risk one is comfortable with. By selling options, one gets to collect the premium and keep it if the stock does not close beyond the strike price on the expiration date. However, if it does, then the investor needs to be prepared to take delivery of the stock, establish a short position, or cover the options at a loss. The loss can be substantial in relation to the premium collected.

In the current inflated market where investors are looking for any excuse to buy stocks, one with a PE of 5, even if heavily adjusted, looks attractive. Thus, the stock can get driven significantly higher than its fundamentals warrant.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up for a free trial here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.