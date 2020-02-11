ConocoPhillips: Not Bad After All

I rate the stock as a long-term investment. However, due to volatility in the oil sector, it is crucial to trade short term at least 30% of your position.

Oil equivalent production was 1,334K Boep/d (including Libya) in the fourth quarter, down 1.7% from a year ago and down 2.3% sequentially.

Quarterly revenues and other income were $8.14 billion. Net income increased to $720 million or $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Image: ConocoPhillips facility in Eagle Ford.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based ConocoPhillips (COP) is the world's largest independent oil and gas producer. It is particularly suited for a long-term investment for numerous reasons that I will describe in this article.

The company's broad assets portfolio and supportive projects pipeline make it a strong contender as a long-term investment. The company ceased to be considered as an "oil integrated supermajor" after spinning off Phillips 66 (PSX) in 2012.

However, its size and oil assets quality make it a very compelling company that I have attached to my other six oil supermajors that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), Total S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Equinor (EQNR), and Chevron (CVX).

Below, I have indicated the chart comparing the seven companies in terms of market capitalization and dividend yield.

However, for the dividend yield, the net after-tax for US investors will be lower for two companies. Equinor with a ~28% discount and Total with a ~13% discount. ConocoPhillips is not far behind in terms of market capitalization, but the dividend yield is smaller or about half what Shell or BP is paying.

The fundamental investment thesis is simple with ConocoPhillips, and it has not changed since the last quarter despite the Black Swan event that is shaking the oil industry for nearly two weeks.

Despite the unavoidable volatility of the oil market, one constant element remains. ConocoPhillips is delivering stable earnings and steady free cash flow. The fourth quarter of 2019 would be another confirmation of this basic fact, even if the recent earnings missed the analysts' expectations.

Hence, I rate the stock as a long-term investment. Still, because of the oil price unpredictability, due to continual geopolitical instability worldwide and fear of a pandemic outbreak, I recommend trading short term about 30% or more of your COP holding. It will allow you to profit from the short-term volatility and increase your leverage in case of catastrophic events.

Quick Presentation

ConocoPhillips holds a global asset portfolio embracing five different locations of the globe, with world-class assets producing 1,334K Boe/d in 4Q'19 (including Libya).

Source: COP presentation

ConocoPhillips - 4Q'19: Financials And Trend - The Raw Numbers

ConocoPhillips 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 8.50 9.45 9.67 9.15 7.95 7.76 7.71 Total Revenues in $ Billion 9.24 10.17 10.36 10.06 8.38 10.09 8.14 Net Income in $ Billion 1.64 1.86 1.87 1.83 1.58 3.06 0.72 EBITDA $ Billion 4.23 4.59 4.47 4.47 3.71 5.24 2.97 EPS diluted in $/share 1.39 1.59 1.61 1.60 1.40 2.74 0.65 Cash from operations in $ Billion 3.34 3.41 3.78 2.89 2.89 2.34 2.98 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.00 1.60 1.62 1.64 1.73 1.68 1.60 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,343 1,811 2,166 1,257 1,162 662 1.07 Total Cash $ Billion 6.01 6.68 7.63 8.27 8.51 10.05 10.23 Total Debt in $ Billion 15.0 15.0 15.0 14.9 14.9 14.9 14.90 Dividend per share in $ 0.285 0.305 0.305 0.305 0.305 0.42 0.42 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.1812 1.1727 1.1593 1.1465 1.1312 1.1133 1.100

Sources: Company release and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other Income were $8.14 billion in 4Q'19.

Net Income increased to $720 million, or $0.65 per share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.76. Earnings were shy of the analysts' expectations this quarter. The soft fourth-quarter 2019 earnings are primarily the result of lower production volumes and declined realized commodity prices.

Source: Presentation

COP ended 2019 with over $10 billion of total cash and lowered our asset retirement obligation by almost 30% primarily due to dispositions.

Ryan Lance, the Chairman, and CEO noted in the conference call:

2019 capped off a successful 3-year period in which we transformed our business model and significantly improve the underlying performance drivers across our entire business.

2 - Free cash flow (not including divestitures)

The generic free cash flow is the cash for operating activities minus CapEx. It is an essential financial component to evaluate if the company is living within its means.

Free cash flow for ConocoPhillips is positive yearly at $4.155 billion ("ttm"). COP recorded fourth-quarter FCF of an estimated $1.074 million.

Free cash flow is one of the most critical indicators of strength when it comes to evaluating a long-term investment. The company needs to produce free cash flow imperatively to pay for the dividend, the buyback program, and pay off the debt.

One element that I consider concerning this quarter is that the company announced an increase of its existing repurchase authorization by $10 billion to a total of $25 billion.

I am not in favor of such buybacks spending and never been. I would rather see the company reducing the debt significantly before embarking in such an endeavor. I know it is quite popular now, and many analysts consider that move as very beneficial, but I do not agree at all unless the stock is massively oversold. The stock price presents an apparent weakness. COP is not near that level.

The dividend is now $1.68 per share yearly or a yield of 3.57%.

The company also has spent $3.5 billion to purchase stocks in 2019 and indicated that $3 billion would be used to buy back share in 2020.

3 - Detailed oil production in 1,334K Boep/d in Q4'19

Oil equivalent production was 1,334K Boep/d (including Libya) in the fourth quarter, down 1.7% from a year ago, and down 2.3% sequentially.

Details Lower 48

Source: US Properties COP

Production in Lower 48 represents 35.4% or 472K Boep/d of the total output, including Libya. The Lower 48 includes the three US shale basins (Eagle Ford, Bakken, and Delaware) and also the production from the Gulf of Mexico.

Production in the US shale is growing and is now 387K Boep/d for 4Q'19 up from 379K Boep/d in 3Q'19.

Below are the global average oil equivalent prices realized by ConocoPhillips (crude oil, natural gas, NGL, and others). The global average oil equivalent price decreased by 11.3% from a year ago.

4 - Net Debt is $4.67 billion in 4Q'19

Net debt is about $4.67 billion (total cash of $10.23 billion - including $2.111 billion in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)) in 4Q'19. Reducing the debt has been one priority for the company, and the net debt was slightly decreasing in 2019.

5 - ConocoPhillips: Operating Plan 2020 with $3 billion in share buybacks.

6 - Guidance 2020

Source: COP Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

ConocoPhillips posted weak fourth-quarter results thanks to lower production volumes and declined realized commodity prices. At least, it what most analysts have written lately. When I look at the production in oil equivalent and compare it with the last six quarters, I do not see a faulty output at all? Yes, revenues were lower due to a drop of 11.3% year over year, but it is about it. However, total expenses fell to $6,854 million, from $7,689 million in the same quarter in 2018.

What I regret the most is, somehow, the news is all about finding a pretext to justify what the stock is doing.

If the stock is falling due to a Black Swan event or something else, it must be justified by a significant hiccup, forgetting that it may seem due to street perception more than anything else. Why not looking at free cash flow and indicate that this quarter was the best quarterly free cash flow of 2019.

Of course, I would have liked higher revenues, but oil and gas prices are weak, it is an uncounterable fact that will have repercussions in cash flow generated. Hence, the company generated $2,982 million in net cash from operating activities, lower than the year-ago level of $3,783 million.

The question is how the company is coping with such an environment, and ConocoPhillips demonstrates discipline and innovation. It is the only fact that long term shareholders should focus on when deciding what to do.

Technical Analysis (Short Term)

COP was forming an ascending channel pattern in light blue and experienced a support breakout end of January at around 64.75. The new pattern is also an ascending channel with line support at 57.75.

However, if oil prices continue to deteriorate, we may experience another support breakout and potential of a retest of 51.20, at which point it would provide an excellent opportunity to buy.

Buying also a little at actual support makes sense at around $57.50. It is essential to look at the chart pattern in correlation with the RSI. The actual RSI is above 30, which means we may go lower on any weakness. However, it is low enough to start accumulating. If a breakout is forming then, hold until the stock reaches its lower support.

Watch oil prices like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term COP, but the dividend yield is still not attractive enough compared to oil supermajors.