AbbVie: $100 Next

Ahead of the merger awaiting European Union (“EU”) approval for AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN), both firms reported strong quarterly results. Although AbbVie risks reporting additional costs post merger, strong revenue from the existing pipeline will protect, if not increase, the quarterly dividend. This will entice investors to continue holding shares.

AbbVie’s 15% weekly gain appears set to reward investors with further upside. Shares will probably trade north of $100 by the time the merger closes. So, why should investors continue accumulating the stock at over $95 a share?

There are three reasons to accumulate AbbVie shares even after the rally.

1/ Strong Fourth Quarter and Outlook

AbbVie posted revenue growing 4.8% Y/Y in the fourth quarter. Earnings per share grew by over 16% Y/Y to $2.21. Strong performance from immunology (revenue of $5.17 billion) and hematological oncology (revenue of $1.55 billion, up 37% Y/Y) lifted results. The weakness that the company showed this time last year is over. Imbruvica and Venclexta now bring in a combined $5.5 billion in revenue.

For 2020, AbbVie forecast EPS of $7.66 to $7.65 ($9.61 - $9.71 non-GAAP) while Q1/2020 non-GAAP EPS will be $2.28 - $2.30. Management expects Imbruvica and Venclexta growing in the double digits again in 2020.

Worries over the eventual pressure on generic Humira are now proving overdone. The drug produced more than $1 billion in revenue growth in 2019, which will repeat in 2020. On an operational basis, international Humira sales will fall by 28%.

Management previously forecast that Skyrizi and Rinvoq would bring in revenue of more than $1 billion this year. It now believes this will top $1.7 billion.

This exceptional revenue growth expectation is more than enough buffer to cover any additional costs related to the Allergan deal closing next.

2/ Deep Product Pipeline

The hematological oncology unit, through Improvica and Venclexta, is a $5.5 billion franchise that continues to grow. Plus, growing the early- and mid-stage pipeline is a central focus for ensuring new drugs replace those coming off patent. AbbVie has around 40 clinical programs ongoing.

Once AbbVie acquires Allergan, it will add the central nervous system, neuroscience, and aesthetics segments to its highly-valuable product portfolio. Ahead of the deal’s closing, Allergan reported botox revenue of $1.02 billion, up 7.9% from last year. Overall revenue grew 6.6% Y/Y while cash flow from operations grew by an impressive 28.3% to $7.24 billion.

3/ Dividend Hike

The combination of AbbVie’s increased revenue forecast for multiple products and the cash flow growth from Allergan suggests that AbbVie will raise its dividend one or two quarters after the merger closes. This will allay fears that any additional goodwill writedown will threaten the dividend.

Even after ABBV stock’s strong rally, the stock has a dividend that yields ~5%.

Valuation

Six analysts who cover AbbVie stock have a $99.33 price target ( per Tipranks):

Analyst Firm Position Price Target Action Date Navin Jacob UBS Buy $105.00 Reiterated yesterday Randall Stanicky RBC Capital Hold $94.00 Reiterated yesterday Vamil Divan Mizuho Securities Buy $104.00 Reiterated 2 days ago Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Buy $97.00 Reiterated 4 days ago

Conversely, do-it-yourself investors may forecast revenue growing by at least 2% annually in a five-year discounted cash flow revenue exit model:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 11.0% - 10.0% 10.50% Terminal Revenue Multiple 4.8x - 5.8x 5.3x Fair Value $91.86 - $113.42 $102.42 Upside -0.224 6.70%

Source: finbox.io (please click on the link to change revenue multiple assumptions).

In the above scenario, AbbVie stock has a fair value of ~$102.00.

Compared to both the industry and the S&P 500, AbbVie has a strong value score:

Source: Stock Rover

The above-average growth in the five-year period suggests that investors should hold the stock for at least five years.

Compared to its peers, AbbVie falls behind Bristol-Myers (BMY) and Novartis (NVS). These two stocks qualify as my DIY Marketplace guide picks in the drug stock space. It's worth noting that Pfizer (PFE) has a very high score but I would not recommend holding it. The company reported a weak quarter and will likely disappoint investors again.

Your Takeaway

With a full-year EPS of $9.61 to $9.71 that excludes Allergan’s results, the stock trades at a forward P/E as low as 9.89 times. Considering that AbbVie is confident that drug prices will not fall and demand will rise, the post-merged firm is in good shape of rewarding investors. The strong returns will come in the form of dividends and a stock price increase.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. As the new coronavirus spread in China lifts fears, shift from growth to value. Let me help you navigate. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.