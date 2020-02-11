Permian Basin Royalty's 13.7% Annualized Dividend Yield May Not Work Out Well

Total returns have been negative in this stock despite the high yield. The highest likelihood is that negative returns will continue with this stock despite the high yield.

The Trust has no expenses other than trust admin expenses. So this is a pretty close pure play on the price of oil. But don't expect oil to rise any time soon.

The dividend yield will vary each month as a result. At the low dividend paid last year, it was 5.62% based on today's price. The LTM average was 11.33%.

The Trust recently paid a monthly royalty of $0.0431 per share ($0.5271 annualized), for an annualized yield of 13.7%. The monthly dividend varies each month.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) stock trades at a very high dividend yield. The most recent monthly dividend of $0.0431 provides an annualized dividend of $0.5172 for a dividend yield of 13.76%. But, of course, the monthly yield varies each month with each dividend declaration.

PBT stock is an overriding royalty payment company. It has oil and gas properties in Texas. Each month's production times the monthly prices received less the Trust expenses are paid out 100% in monthly dividends.

Since most of the production is from oil, this is a pretty close pure play on the price of oil each month. I believe investors can expect an annualized yield of between 11% to 13% over the next year, depending on the price of oil.

For example, look at the following table. This shows the range of dividends and yields based on the price on February 10, 2019:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA, using Seeking Alpha PBT Dividend History data

These tables show that at the lowest monthly dividend declaration in the last 12 months ("LTM") the dividend yield was 5.62% (based on today's price). The average LTM yield was 11.33%. Keep in mind, too, that now the stock is only 7.4% above its lowest LTM price, as well.

Expect PBT Stock To Reflect the Oil Price Variance

Several prior articles by Seeking Alpha authors have made this point much better than I need to. For example, Paul Franke's article in October 2019 made the point that PBT stock is a bottom fishing play. So did Bram de Haas with his article in February 2019.

Both of these authors showed a clear correlation between the price of oil and gas with the price of PBT stock. In fact, they made the point that PBT stock has recently fallen much more than the variance in the oil price warrants.

Nevertheless, PBT stock has fallen since they wrote these articles. This was mainly because the price of oil has continued to drop. So it is with some trepidation that I make the same point. PBT stock will likely rebound when the price of oil does, if ever. Of course, the price of oil could continue to drop. This would continue to force PBT to receive lower royalties. That would bring a low return on your investment in PBT stock. So this is a real concern.

Expect a Volatile Total Return Experience

For example, look at what the total return experience has been in PBT stock:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This shows that investors have had devastating experiences in the past several years. This is the result if you include both the price of PBT (mainly losing) and add in the high dividend yield. The total return has only been positive for investors since the beginning of 2017 to the present (+23%). In the last 12 months, the total return was -39%. Ouch.

Keep in mind that this table only reflects the annualized total returns as if you bought in at the end of a year and sold at the end of the next year. Here is a table that shows cumulative total returns:

Source: Mark R. Hake, CFA

This shows there has not been one period in the last three years producing a positive cumulative total return. That is despite the high dividend yield of PBT stock.

I suppose one ameliorating factor is that PBT stock is only 7.5% off of its lowest LTM price. That price likely reflects a drop in the price of oil below $50. This is close to where the present price of oil is.

Predicting the Oil Price

When President Trump had Qasem Soleimani taken out in early January 2020, the price of oil spiked to over $68. Today it is just above $50 at $50.37 or so. To say that the price of oil is volatile is clearly an understatement.

The truth is that over the last decade since the U.S. oil shale drilling bonanza has surged, oil prices have fallen. This shields the U.S. from the Middle East oil producers' gamesmanship. The U.S. imported an average of 4 million barrels of oil per day in 2019, according to the WSJ. This is down from 10 million barrels per day in 2005.

Moreover, the U.S. since 2015 exports oil and is expected to increase production by over 1 million barrels of oil per day in 2020. That represents over 25% of Iraq's daily production. The bottom line is that with this new increase in supply, it is highly unlikely, short of any sustained global conflict, that oil prices will rise.

So do not expect any kind of rise in the price of oil any time soon. This may directly impact the price of oil that PBT receives.

What Should Investors Do With PBT Stock?

The truth is that oil is not going to rescue the negative returns that PBT seems to offer. For example, what if there is a global conflict and the price of oil rises? Would that be sustainable? Not likely, unless the U.S. capacity to increase its oil output was affected. The price of oil is likely to sink back down again after that conflict subsides, given the U.S. huge output.

So, I hate to say it because the dividend yield is so high, don't get sucked into PBT stock for that reason alone. Unless you really believe that oil is now at a bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.