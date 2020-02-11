Montage Resources Proves Its Quality Again

Of all of the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market today, one of the most interesting to me is undoubtedly Montage Resources (NYSE:MR). Though leverage with current energy pricing is toward the high end of what I like, the company continues to illustrate that it's a leader among small cap players. With new guidance out, the company has defied fears that the market seems to have regarding production potential, and it has become apparent that the business truly is a best-of-breed prospect.

New guidance

Management guidance, especially so early in the year, is rarely (if ever) perfect. That said, it is often the best look investors can get regarding an oil and gas E&P firm. Some firms provide limited guidance, while others, like Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK), go all-out and give investors almost everything they could want to see. Montage Resources is right in the middle in terms of thoroughness, but given the company's operational simplicity, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

*Taken from Montage Resources

While investors are still waiting to see how Montage Resources fared for the fourth quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the company has done well to provide investors a first glimpse into what the 2020 fiscal year should hold. In the image above, as well as in the image below, you can see relevant figures ranging between production levels to differentials, and more. One of these metrics warrants a little deeper discussion.

*Taken from Montage Resources

The first topic of interest here is production. According to management, at the midpoint, Montage Resources should generate around 580 Mcfe per day. This is heavily-weighted toward natural gas, which is generally a net negative in the current environment, and only a small portion of the company's output is expected to be in the form of crude. That stings because oil is the real cash cow for a lot of these E&P firms, while natural gas, often, is a loss-leader. Even so, the company has to deal the hand it was dealt. Overall, this production figure, which translates to around 35.38 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) for 2020, implies a 6% increase over the output the company is expected to produce, at the midpoint, for its 2019 fiscal year.

What's really remarkable about this is that this growth is occurring despite a massive slash to the business's capex budget. In 2019, the firm likely spent about $357.5 million on drilling and other capex-oriented items. This year, that has been slashed by around 44% to $200 million at the midpoint. Normally, this would be a cause for concern. After all, the oil and gas industry in the US is very capital-intensive, and even small changes to capex for some firms can have a material impact on output. To see that production should still grow modestly is a positive sign, but it's important to keep in mind that some of this production for 2020 might have come because of higher spending last year. At best, if Montage Resources keeps its capex figures unchanged from the $200 million figure, investors should anticipate flat production from the firm in 2021 and beyond.

Six scenarios

On the whole, investors should be ecstatic with management's expectations for the year. Using the data provided, I decided to then look at a few different scenarios for the firm. The first of these is what I like to call the bear case. As many of my readers know, I am very bullish on crude at current prices, so I consider the bear case to involve WTI crude prices of around $50 per barrel and natural gas prices at about $1.90 per Mcf. This is awfully close to current pricing.

*Created by Author

Using the model for Montage Resources that I created for my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I put in management's expectations for the year, made some assumptions of my own, and ultimately created the table above. In it, you can see EBITDA, operating cash flow, and free cash flow for Montage Resources for the current fiscal year. At current pricing, the company will see net free cash flow come in just under the wire at -$18 million. This is certainly not an ideal scenario for the company and its shareholders, but it is a better picture than many other firms would see in the current pricing environment.

*Created by Author

In the second scenario, shown in the table above, I assume a more modest outlook, with oil at $55 per barrel and natural gas moving back up to around $2.50 per Mcf. Absent a global economic downturn, I have a hard time seeing prices average much below these points during 2020. If this all does come to pass, EBITDA will be higher at $360 million, while operating cash flow will come out to about $299 million. Free cash flow, meanwhile, will come out to around $99 million. For a firm whose market cap is just $142.88 million, this is really attractive, especially if production can remain flat in perpetuity with around $200 million in capex spending each year.

*Created by Author

The third scenario I decided to look at, shown in the table above, keeps natural gas prices at $2.50 per Mcf, but raises the oil outlook to $60 per barrel. In truth, I believe prices belong between $65 and $75 per barrel, but I didn't want to overshoot. Here, the situation is even more appealing, with free cash flow ultimately coming out to $120 million. That's almost the entire value of Montage Resources' outstanding shares.

Using these three scenarios, I then decided to perform an iteration to them. My model is using the most recently reported hedge portfolio for Montage Resources for its 2020 fiscal year, but this picture may have changed. Either way, hedges are just a temporary protection for any business, so I wanted to see how different the picture would be if hedges don't exist. In the table below, you can see each scenario on this basis. In short, the picture is worse for each one, but not by any significant degree. This should bring comfort to shareholders in the firm since it indicates that only marginally-better pricing could have a true fundamental impact for the business.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, many investors are bearish on the energy space. I understand why, but at the same time, it's undeniable that there are some truly appealing oil and gas prospects to consider. Later this month, I intend to publish a deeper dive into Montage Resources as part of Crude Value Insights. There, I will look at the leverage situation and provide some valuable pricing scenarios for the firm. In all, I can say that I am quite bullish on the business today, and if I had to place any businesses in the top five most attractive prospects for long-term investors in this space, Montage Resources would undeniably get on that list.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.