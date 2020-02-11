PBF Energy: Massive Insider Buying/Solid Yield

This entity boasts reasonable valuations, a better than four percent dividend yield and Mexico's richest man has accumulated an approximate 18% stake in this name.

"Oil creates the illusion of a completely changed life, life without work, life for free. Oil is a resource that anaesthetises thought, blurs vision, corrupts.” ― Ryszard Kapuściński, Shah of Shahs

Today, we are going to revisit refiner PBF Energy (PBF). The shares have been weighed down by the plunge in energy prices so far in 2020 even though the company is impacted by the 'crack spread,' not the level of energy prices. In addition, Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim continues to buy the shares hand over fist. Add in an over four percent dividend yield and more than reasonable valuations, this value stock was worth circling back on.

Company Overview:

PBF Energy is a New Jersey-based independent petroleum refiner, providing unbranded goods to wholesalers throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. PBF Energy currently owns and operates six refineries in the U.S. with a soon to be combined throughput of approximately 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) (see below). The stock currently sports a market capitalization of approximately $3.4 billion.

Note: Current footprint until Martinez refinery acquisition complete

PBF Energy derives more than 98% of its revenue from refining. The entity owns a 99% economic interest and is the sole managing member of PBF Energy, LLC with current and former management owning 1%. PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) which operates terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and other logistics assets; and a 100% interest in PBF Holding Company, which owns and controls the refinery assets.

Note: As a refresher for non-energy investors, refining consists of taking long-chain hydrocarbon charges 'feedstocks' such as crude oil and transforming or 'cracking' them into shorter-chain finished products such as gasoline and diesel fuel or feedstocks for the petrochemical industry. Refined products range from propane – the lightest – to asphalt and fuel oil – the heaviest. Generally speaking, lighter products – primarily the transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks – are more valuable than heavy products and generally more than 75% of the product barrel.

Recent Events:

The company reported Q3 results at the end of October. Both top and bottom line results slightly beat the consensus and the company reported non-GAAP earnings of 66 cents a share. The company also declared a quarterly dividend payout of 30 cents a share, in line with previous. Currently, the shares sport a juicy 4.3% annual dividend yield. Q4 results should be out any day now. Valero (VLO), the biggest North American refinery play, reported quarterly results that easily beat expectations on January 31st.

As noted in a recent article, Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim has purchased over 8 million shares of PBF since last May through a family trust. Since that article ran at the end of January, Mr. Slim has added nearly $1.9 million in new shares via a purchase on February 3rd and now has a just under 18% stake in PBF Energy.

In June of last year, PBF Energy agreed to acquire the 157,000 bbl/day Martinez refinery in northern California and related logistics assets from Shell Oil Products for an upfront acquisition price of $900 million -$1 billion. This transaction will add just over 15% to the company's refinery capacity when complete.

The company recently announced an offering of 6.00% senior unsecured notes due 2028. Management intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023 and for general corporate purposes, including to pay a portion of the cash consideration in the pending acquisition of the Martinez refinery.

Analyst Commentary:

Analyst ratings in 2020 have been largely sanguine on PBF Energy so far. On January 6th, BAML upgraded the name from Neutral to Buy. One week later Barclays initiated the shares as a new Overweight with $38 price target and noted that 'the stock's risk/reward is skewed to the upside due to the company's ability to capture IMO tailwinds coupled with a discounted valuation.'

Note: IMO refers to the International Maritime Organization's low sulfur fuels requirement that took effect on January 1st of this year. In addition, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Morgan Stanley have reissued Buy ratings on PBF so far this year. Price targets proffered are in a tight range of $37 to $40 a share. RBC Capital seems to be the lone pessimist on this refiner so far in 2020, recently maintaining a Hold rating and $31 price target.

Verdict:

There is a large variance in analysts' projected FY2020 earnings per share, or EPS, for PBF with most projections in the $2.00 to $4.00 range on revenue growth in the mid-teens. At the midpoint of that range, the stock sells for just over nine times forward earnings. In addition, the shares boast a better than four percent dividend with a more than sustainable payout ratio.

PBF is not a 'home run' stock but is a solid value play with equities trading at all time highs. Personally, I have been adding to my core stake in PBF on dips as has Mexico's richest man. I prefer adding using buy-write orders to mitigate a bit of risk while picking up the option premium in addition to the solid quarterly dividend payouts as I view PBF as a value or income play and not a growth play.

"Global crude oil reserves are like a huge, melting glacier that shrinks, floods, and fertilizes side valleys hitherto deserted, out of reach.” ― Matthieu Auzanneau

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.