Gold and silver have been around as means of exchange or hard currency for a lot longer than all of the currencies issued by governments as legal tender. The instruments that trade in the global foreign exchange market have the backing of the full faith and credit of the countries that print the banknotes and mint the coins. In past decades, many currencies had the support of gold or silver. One of the leading issues of the 1898 campaign for President was whether to back the US dollar with gold or silver. William McKinley favored gold while William Jennings Bryan advocated silver. McKinley and gold won the contest.

The dollar, euro, pound, yen, yuan, ruble, and all of the other fiat currencies have faced devaluation across the board over the past dozen years. Central banks responded to the 2008 global financial crisis with an unprecedented amount of stimulus in the form of historically short-term low rates of interest and quantitative easing programs to push rates lower further out along the yield curve. Since 2008, every currency in the world has lost value against gold and silver, the world's oldest forms of money. Central banks around the world continue to hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves. While they do not hold silver, the metal has appreciated, but not to the same extent as gold.

Meanwhile, the next leg of the bull market in gold began in mid-2019. It may be only a matter of time before we see sentiment shift in the silver market, and the price follows gold above its level of technical resistance at just over $21 per ounce. The silver/gold ratio remains near its modern-day historical high, which is an opportunity as silver is inexpensive at under $18 per ounce.

As gold continues to post gains, silver is bound to follow the yellow metal higher. Turbocharging returns in silver involves timing the market. When silver decides to move to the upside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) will magnify returns on a percentage basis.

The relationship remains near the high

The silver/gold ratio dates back over 5000 years when Menes, the first Egyptian Pharaoh, stated that one-part gold equals two and one-half parts silver. Since the 1970s, when gold and silver futures began trading on the COMEX division of the CME, the midpoint of the value relationship has been around 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart dating back to 1974 highlights that the quarterly range has been from 15.47 to 93.18 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold. Since 2012, the silver/gold ratio has been above the midpoint, making silver historically inexpensive compared to the price of gold.

At almost the 89:1 level at the end of last week, the value relationship remains a stone's throw away from its high over the past 46 years.

A bullish trend in gold

In June 2019, the US Federal Reserve announced that short-term rates would decline by the end of the year, and the program of balance sheet normalization would end. By the end of the year, the Fed Funds rate declined by 75 basis points to 1.50%-1.75%. At the same time, the pressure came off interest rates further out along the yield curve as the central bank stopped reducing its balance sheet. The announcement last June was enough to propel the price of gold to move above its critical technical resistance level.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that gold rose above its July 2016 high of $1377.50 and continued to rally, reaching a high of $1559.80 last year. In early 2020, as tensions between the US and Iran reached a boiling point on January 8, the yellow metal rose to a higher high of $1613.30, the highest price since March 2013. Gold has yet to return to test the resistance level that became support last June. The closest it has come after the first peak in September was last November when the price corrected to $1442.60 per ounce. Gold was trading at the $1565 level on Tuesday, February 11. Gold's bullish trend took silver higher, but silver did not experience a technical breakout to the upside.

Silver is all about sentiment

In July 2016, the price of silver rose to a high of $21.095 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that while gold climbed above its 2016 resistance level in June and continued to rally, silver fell short of that target. The high in September was at $19.54, and in January, when gold made a higher high, silver could only manage a rally to a lower peak of $18.895 per ounce.

Speculators and trend-following traders love the silver market because when it breaks higher or lower, the futures tend to offer incredible moves on a percentage basis. Memories of rallies in 1980 and 2011 to either side of $50 per ounce continue to keep silver on the radar of market participants. However, thus far, there has been no reason to hop aboard the silver train. There has been no technical move that creates a significant shift in sentiment. While the silver market offered substantial gains in the past, it has also handed market participants more than their share of failures. Silver often moves to a level where it looks as if the price is heading for the moon or is about to collapse before turning around on a dime, causing market participants to scramble for an exit to risk positions. A change in sentiment is necessary for a bull market to get underway. A move that takes out the $21.095 July 2016 high would go a long way to creating a buying frenzy in the market.

Three reasons for a higher silver price

Silver is a market that requires patience. Waiting for the market's sentiment to shift can be an excoriating process. There are three compelling reasons why I believe that prices well above the $21 per ounce level are on the horizon for the silver market.

First, gold and silver are the oldest forms of money in the world. Historically low interest rates have driven the price of gold above its level of technical resistance and lit a fuse under the next leg of the bull market that began in the early 2000s. Central banks have been net buyers of the yellow metal all the way up, and they are likely to continue to add to reserves in 2020. While governments hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reverses, it has been decades since any have held a substantial quantity of silver. Central banks have embraced gold, but it will be up to investors to embrace silver. The higher the price of gold rises, the more attractive silver will become as an investment asset.

Second, demand or silver for industrial applications continues to rise. Solar panels, computers, cell phones, and many other products require silver because of its unique properties. Rising demand for the precious metal will continue to put upward pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for silver.

Finally, the value of fiat currencies that depend on the full faith and credit of the countries that print banknotes and mint coins has been declining. The addiction to low rates of interest to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit savings caused a shift towards assets that offer capital growth. The stock market is on all-time highs. While it may continue to rally, identifying value becomes more of a challenge with each new peak. Bonds are at levels that offer little yield with lots of risks. In the US, bank deposits pay a microscopic yield compared to past decades. In Europe and Japan, depositing money in banks involves a storage cost as rates are in negative territory. Holding euros, yen, Swiss francs, or other currencies with negative yields make them wasting assets that are worth less tomorrow than today. These are the reasons why gold is rallying and why silver will eventually follow. When it breaks to the upside above $21, daily price ranges will likely expand, making selecting points of entry a challenge. Silver loves to shake out weak holders, even during significant bull market periods. Therefore, a long position requires a cushion. If silver is going to follow gold, a break above the 2016 should keep on going on the upside. A long position below the resistance that could become support will allow a market participant to stay long and ride a bullish trend to the upside.

USLV on dips

I am long physical silver and expect it to be worth a lot more in the years ahead than today. If I had no position, or to add to my current holdings, I favor using a leveraged product to buy on price weakness. These instruments are not appropriate for long-term investment positions. I suggest buying on dips, taking profits when the price recovers, and investing the gains in physical silver or non-leveraged ETF products or silver mining shares. If silver continues to trade within a range, grinding out profits over the coming months could help to build a core position in the metal.

For short-term purposes, I favor the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

USLV has net assets of $367.68 million, trades an average of 311,912 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of silver rallied from $17.28 on January 29 to a high of $18.125 on February 3 or 4.89%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, USLV rose from $83.54 to $93.50 per share or 11.92%. USLV is only appropriate for short-term long positions in the silver market. Capturing a profit using the triple leveraged product and immediately investing it in silver metal or an ETF/ETN product without gearing could help build a position that will yield rewards when silver breaks out to the upside.

The silver/gold ratio is not far from its high. Mean reversion suggests that the value proposition for silver is at a highly attractive level these days. Silver could be a sleeping giant at under $18 per ounce.

