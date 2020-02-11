Philip Morris: The 2020 Roadmap

Last week, cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) reported its fourth quarter results and gave its initial forecast for 2020. The company was able to finish last year with a decent quarter, continuing its shift to heated tobacco products. While this year's forecast may not have been as strong as some were hoping for, the company is making strides in the right direction.

For Q4, revenues came in at $7.71 billion, beating street estimates by roughly $70 million. This was growth of less than 3% over the prior year period, with the top line negatively impacted by over 300 basis points from currency headwinds. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 beat by a penny, even though they were down from the prior year period. Total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volumes were down by 5.0% over Q4 2019, with cigarette shipment volumes down by 8.0% and heated tobacco unit shipment volumes up by 40.7% (to 17.1 billion units). Philip Morris' reduced risk product segment is becoming much more important as seen below.

(Source: PM Q4 2019 slides, seen here)

For the full year, cash from operations came in at $10.09 billion, up by 6.5% over the prior year period. That figure was negatively impacted by almost a billion dollars due to currency, or the year over year growth would have been almost 17%. It's that strong cash flow that allowed the company to raise its dividend again, with total dividend payments being $7.16 billion.

When it comes to the 2020 forecast, there are several moving parts detailed in the press release linked in my opening. Here are the key financial parts that I will be focusing on in my coverage of the name throughout this year:

Currency-neutral net revenue growth, on a like-for-like basis, of approximately 5%.

Diluted earnings per share of at least $5.50, including a 4 cent currency headwind.

Operating cash flow of approximately $10.5 billion, subject to year-end working capital requirements and currency movements.

Capital expenditures of approximately $1.0 billion.

No share repurchases.

This forecast was a little light, as the street was looking for revenue growth of 5.5% and earnings per share of $5.60. The company detailed a few headwinds such as a higher than inflation rate excise tax increase in Indonesia and a further out-switching of the cigarillo category in Japan. However, this guidance isn't dramatically worse than expected, so I'm not hitting the panic button. There's plenty of time for them to raise the forecast if things turn out better than expected.

Now investors may be curious about the no share repurchases part, given free cash flow guidance is for about $9.5 billion and dividend payments likely will be less than $7.5 billion for the year. The key reason is likely that Philip Morris management wants to improve the balance sheet a little, as the graphic below shows how there's a lot of debt coming due in the next 16 months. About $4 billion comes due this year, with most of it due this quarter.

(Source: PM Investor Relations site bond page, seen here)

The company did improve its net debt position by about a billion dollars last year, but it is still in the hole by more than $24 billion. Unfortunately there is not a lot of high rate debt here to retire, so we're not talking about a situation where repayments will dramatically impact interest expenses. I think it would still be decent progress though if the net debt position could be improved by another $2 billion in 2020, and that would still leave some room for a dividend raise in the back half of the year.

After reporting a decent finish to 2019, investors bid up shares of Philip Morris last week. While the company's initial guidance for 2020 wasn't a home run, it was mostly decent and leaves plenty of room for debt repayments. As the name continues to grow its reduced risk portfolio to offset legacy cigarette declines, cash flow remains strong and the dividend remains solid. With the stock seeming to be stuck in the $80s right now, I'd wait for the next pullback to buy, which will also lock you in at a higher dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

