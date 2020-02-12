Glencore Shifts Focus

The late Marc Rich was a controversial figure. He began his career as an apprentice at what was the world's leading commodities trading merchant company, Philipp Brothers. Rich rose through the ranks to become the most successful trader meaning he was the leading profit producer for the company. After a dispute over his bonus in the 1970s, Marc Rich quit and set out on his own, founding Marc Rich and Company. After being charged with tax evasion and trading with the enemy during the Iranian hostage crisis in 1979, Rich escaped prosecution and set up shop in Switzerland.

Mr. Rich received a pardon from President William Jefferson Clinton on his final day in office. In his later years, his company transformed into Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) run today by Ivan Glasenberg, a South African protegee of Rich, who is today preparing to hand the company over to a new generation of leadership.

Glencore is a far different company today than the merchant trading firm founded by Marc Rich. While many trading houses, including Philipp Brothers, have long since gone out of business, Glencore continues to thrive. The company realized the trading expertise, together with asset ownership, was the competitive edge necessary for survival. Glencore has been successful in transforming itself to keep up with evolving markets. In 2016, facing bankruptcy, the company downsized, shed non-essential assets, and survived. Massive amounts of debt after the Xstrata merger and falling commodity prices pushed the company to the economic brink. Mr. Glasenberg and his leading lieutenants bought shares as a sign of faith and support in the company they ran. Glencore survived. Recently, the company has signaled that it is taking steps to thrive over the coming years by reorganizing its business. Glencore shares are not running away on the upside these days, but the stock has made a series of higher lows since August 2019.

A bullish pattern emerges

Glencore hares were trading at $5.98 on Tuesday, February 11. At that level, the company had a market cap of $39.9 billion. Glencore currently pays shareholders an attractive 6.77% dividend.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, in mid-August 2019, just after the trade war between the US and China escalated, GLNCY shares reached a low of $5.29. Protectionist policies can distort commodities prices as they often create gluts in one area of the world and shortages in others. Moreover, the trade dispute weighed heavily on China's economy. The nation with 1.4 billion people is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials markets. Fears of a global recession on the back of the trade war sent commodity prices and GLNCY shares lower late last summer. After a rebound to $6.48 one month later, the shares sunk back to a low of $5.41 on October 8 and 9. Another bounce took the stock to $6.659 on November 5, before a pullback to $5.62 on December 10. While the shares have not made another higher high, the most recent low of $5.6912 was another higher low. The pattern of price action in GLNCY shares since mid-August has been bullish.

Copper improves

The most recent low in Glencore shares came as the Coronavirus weighed on the Chinese economy, causing risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes. The virus caused economic activity in China to grind to a halt as the government takes measures to contain the spread of the disease. The number of fatalities and reported cases have been growing daily.

China is the world's leading consumer of copper, a metal that acts as a barometer for both the Chinese and global economies. On February 3, GLNCY shares hit the most recent low of $5.6912.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, on that same day, the price of copper fell to its most recent low of $2.4875 per pound on the nearby March COMEX futures contract. Copper declined below its early September low of $2.4935 per pound on the active month contract, but the red metal stopped short of falling below the continuous contract low from September at $2.4675. The early September bottom was the lowest price since December 2016. Since the February 3 low, copper recovered to trade at the $2.59 per pound level on Tuesday, February 11. GLNCY shares tend to follow the leader of industrial commodity prices, and the shares moved towards the $6 as the price of copper moved higher. Glencore is a leading producer and trader of copper. However, it is just one of many commodities the company depends on for revenues.

Focus on EVs

Last week, Glencore told markets that copper output fell by 6% in 2019, but battery mineral cobalt production rose 10%. The company boosted production at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company ran into problems in Congo in 2019 as it shut its Mutanda mine ahead of schedule in November because of falling cobalt prices, rising costs, and increasing taxes. Congo has been a problem for the company as it continues to face investigations by the US Department of Justice and the UK's Serious Fraud Office. Doing business in Congo is more than problematic as the government does not adhere to western laws like the Foreign Corrupt Business Practices Act in the US that outlaw payments to government officials for contract and business relationships. However, the announcement that cobalt production in Congo rose was a sign that the company was overcoming operations, and perhaps some political issues.

Glencore reported that copper production reached 1.37 million tons, with 42,200 tons of cobalt output in 2019. As the demand for electric vehicles around the world rises, so do requirements for copper and cobalt. Recently, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares exploded higher after the second consecutive quarter of better than expected earnings. Tesla also said they hope to produce 500,000 vehicles this year. The stock exploded to the upside on the back of a wild round of short covering. The more cars Tesla and other electric automobile manufacturers produce, the more copper and cobalt demand will rise. Increasing Glencore's cobalt output is a sign that it is responding to the market's requirements and growth of the global EV business. Tesla negotiated a long-term contract to buy cobalt from Glencore for its Shanghai plant.

A change in management on the horizon

Last week, GLNCY also announced that former China Molybdenum International CET Kalidas Madhavpeddi would join its board of directors. China Moly also operates in Congo.

Meanwhile, CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been looking to retire and turn over Glencore to a new generation of leaders. Last June, the company split the role of department chief in each commodity sector in two. It names separate executives to oversee trading and assets. Alex Sanna manages Glencore's oil trading business. Until recently, he also ran the production assets in Africa, but in late January, the company appointed Colin Glasenberg, the CEO's nephew, to oversee oilfields in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. The separation and other recent promotions and reorganization come as the company prepared for the departure of Ivan Glasenberg, who is the company's second-leading shareholder with a 9.1% stake. It appears likely that the current CEO will turn over the firm to a younger leader sometime this year.

Levels to watch on GLNCY shares

I am bullish on the prospects for GLNCY shares.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart shows that the shares are still below the midpoint of its trading range from early 2016 when they fell to a low of $1.95. GLNCY got its act together, reducing debt and shedding non-essential assets. A rise in commodity prices helped to push the shares to a high of $11.98 in early 2018, but the trade war, investigations by the US and UK, and Coronavirus in China have weighed on the stock. However, a new generation of leadership this year, focus on the growing demand for cobalt and other commodities, and an attractive dividend should create an environment where the shares will climb from below the $6 level. Technical support is at $5.29, with the first level of resistance at just below the $9 per share level. Revenue estimates, according to data on Seeking Alpha, expect growth in 2020 through 2023.

Glencore is shifting its focus by separating trading and assets. A new generation of leadership at the firm will bring new ideas and a fresh perspective on the future of the commodity giant. I believe when the company moves beyond the current investigations in the US and UK, the stock will move to the upside.

