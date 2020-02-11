U.S. Unemployment Rate Up - This Is Good News

This means that inflation is less likely, so is Fed action to curb it and the expansion can be allowed to carry on.

It means there is still labor out there that can be attracted into employment by better conditions - we are not at full employment that is.

Contrary to many expectations, that the U.S. unemployment rate went up last month is good news.

When's the Fed going to kill the expansion?

Given that it's all so long ago, it's a bit of a struggle to remember what actually causes most recessions. That being that the Federal Reserve deliberately creates them.

The reason it's so long ago is that we're at the end of a decade and more of expansion; the recession before that was the only post-WWII one definitely caused by the Fed. So, it's half a lifetime ago that the Fed did cause one. Even though it's still by far the most common cause of a recession, the Fed raising interest rates and thus creating one.

We're all thus are a bit out of practice at looking for the reasons why the Federal Reserve might do that, deliberately bring to a halt an economic expansion. The answer is that they're supposed to do it. The old phrase is that this is the job of a central banker, to take away the punchbowl just as the party gets going.

So, we get to full employment, growth starts to really rip and they induce a recession, why? Because that full employment means that the growth really ripping isn't going to turn up as real income rises. Rather, if the economy is at full capacity - and full employment's a reasonable enough proxy for that - it will arrive as inflation.

The Fed's job is to make sure inflation doesn't go over 2%. So, full employment should be one of those warning signs that the Fed might - might only, it's a precondition but not a sufficient one - start to raise rates to bring the party to a close.

Currently we're at what we think is full employment. We had good jobs numbers for last month. And yet the unemployment rate rose even as more people were employed. What's going on here?

Well, it turns out that out there in those we don't count as unemployed there are people who can be tempted into employment. That means we're further away from full employment than perhaps thought. Thus, the inflation is and so is Fed action to raise interest rates and stop the expansion.

U.S. unemployment rate

The important part of the recent US jobs numbers is in here:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 225,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in construction, in health care, and in transportation and warehousing.

Little changed, yes, but that's up from the 3.5% of the previous month. This being important because it starts to answer one of the major questions we've got about the US economy - how long can the expansion go on for?

(Jobs gains from Moody's Analytics)

The thing here being, well, if we keep adding and keep adding jobs, then we will eventually run out of people to take them. At which point we are at really at full employment, we start to get inflation, and the Fed brings the show to a close.

So, when is this going to be?

The answer to that is out here:

These are the wider unemployment measures. So, not just people who would like a job and are looking for one. But people discouraged, people who would like one but aren't looking and so on. Then out beyond this we have the people so discouraged that they're not even thinking about a job. The way we pick those up is in the employment to population ratio (or, perhaps, to working age population). Now some of those out there are going to be disabled, rich people who just don't need to work, stay at home Moms and so on. And if people don't want to work and can get by without doing so, then who are we to insist they must work?

The big employment question

The employment to population ratio is quite low for the US. It's some 7 or 8 percentage points lower than it is for the UK, for example. It's also low by US historical standards.

This brings us to the big employment question about the current economic expansion. How low can unemployment go? By all the traditional measures of the past few decades we're already at full employment. We would be expecting to see inflation rising by now, the Fed raising interest rates to stop it. Something has obviously changed.

The short-term thing we're seeing is that more of those entirely out of the labor market are being tempted back into it. Even as we keep producing more new jobs the unemployment rate stays static, or as this month rises slightly. The new workers are coming out of that number in the employment to population ratio. The effect of this is that full employment isn't here yet, thus the inflation isn't and so not the Fed action.

The effect of this is that the expansion can be allowed to run for longer. This is something that has been a matter of debate at the Fed in recent years - and also in the community of economists. How many of those entirely out of the labor force can be dragged back in? We don't know, the only way we'll find out is by allowing the process to run on.

As to why this has happened, my own best guess is the breaking of union power. We've now a much more flexible labor market which means that that "non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment" or Nairu is now much lower. That Nairu is lower is simply a fact, the reasons why, well, somewhere between still hotly debated and a matter of political opinion.

For us as investors, we need to know only that it is much lower. And we appear to be meeting the demand for ever more labor through attracting people into economic activity. Rather than triggering that inflation which would lead to the Fed action to stop it.

My view

I'm clearly hugely biased as to the why this is happening. However, it remains a fact that we're not seeing wage inflation when, judging by the unemployment rate, we would expect to be. The importance to us of this as investors is that we're not going to see the Fed trying to bring the expansion to an end any time soon.

The investor view

Sure, sorry, this is a slightly deep dive into a corner of economics. But start again from the top.

The Federal Reserve has an inflation target of about 2%. It is also charged with getting full employment consistent with that target. This means the Fed's decision-making process weights the unemployment rate against inflation.

The most common cause of recessions in the US since WWII has been the Fed raising interest rates in order to kill off inflation. We are at the unemployment rate which, over the past few decades, would have been seen as the sign to do exactly that, raise rates to kill off inflation.

We're not seeing that inflation. Why not? Because instead of getting wage inflation as a result of the labor demand, the economy is pulling people in from being entirely outside the labor force into looking for work. That's how we can create ever more jobs and yet see the unemployment rate rise.

As long as this continues happening, we'll not get the inflation nor the Fed rate rise.

In this medium term, this then concords with our general thoughts about the US economy. It's growing at about potential, there's nothing we can see particularly to stop it doing so therefore there's going to be no change in policy.

The value of the analysis is that it gives us something to look out for, a warning sign, for when this might no longer be true. If the economy stops pulling people into the labor force, if we have exhausted the possibility of raising the employment to population ratio, then we'd expect to start seeing that inflation.

That is, Fed action in interest rates becomes more likely if job creation is matched by ever lower unemployment rates. For that would be telling us that no more people are being sucked into the potential workforce. Continuing job growth without a falling unemployment rate would indicate that the move from economically inactive to active was still taking place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.