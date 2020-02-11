Aerojet Rocketdyne Offers The Purest Play On The Hypersonic Boom

Aerojet Rocketdyne offers the purest way to play the trend, in our view - below we walk you through other stocks which can also benefit.

Background Context - The World Is Re-Arming

For a while there from around the mid-1980s onwards, a thing called "arms control" became en vogue among the larger nation states of the world. Financially, physically and psychologically wounded by the Second World War and then the First Cold War, the major nations of the world elected to implement various treaties and agreements limiting the growth - and in some cases actually reducing the number - of various forms of missiles. Whilst the peaceniks of the world were giving themselves a high-five for their perceived achievements, in fact it was less flower power and more the colossal expense of maintaining this arsenal, and the redundancy therein (between the US and the former Soviet Union alone, the nuclear missile count in the 1980s could have destroyed the Earth many times over) that led to the apparent detente. Then came the economic collapse of the Soviet Union and the rise of the US to be the sole superpower. When you're #1 by a long chalk, you don't need so many missiles. And so the arms count started to come down.

The chart below shows the nuclear warhead count among nuclear states. There are plenty of ways to measure the international missile arsenal and we don't say this is the perfect count - it excludes conventional warheads for instance, which as we know can do plenty of damage - but as a quick indicator of the political trend it's not bad. You can see a peak around the late 1980s followed by a sharp decline. Again, this coincides entirely with the collapse of the former Soviet Union. Less threat to the US, less US missiles, etc.

Source: Our World In Data (https://ourworldindata.org/nuclear-weapons)

Well, in case you hadn't noticed, international belligerence is on the up. This again is economic at its core. Russia is spending more on defense than it has for a long time; China is growing in its military ambition and confidence; and nuclear states such as India are also looking for more presence on the world stage (hence the Indian robotic moon missions, one of which will succeed soon in our view).

Take another look at that chart above. Around the end of the 2000s you can see the gradient of decline start to level off - in other words the global nuclear warhead count stops its decline. And you can see the very beginnings of an increase around 2014, the final year of the chart.

In case you doubt us, take a look at the US government's spending plans in the coming decade or so. There's an $85bn contract up for grabs to renew the ageing ground-based Minuteman III nuclear arsenal for one thing. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is the leading candidate to win the prime contractor slot.

In addition, the latest federal budget round calls for some $46bn in spending on the US nuclear weapons program, a material increase.

So - spending is up. A little less easy to sleep at night perhaps, but good news if you invest in the space or defense sector, as we do. In fact that sector is one and the same. As we keep saying, space is defense and, increasingly, defense is space. Space Force may have started out a joke in some circles. It's now deadly serious.

Hypersonics Are The New New Thing

Nuclear warheads improve all the time. Achievable yield, shape of charge, degree of intended or unintended collateral damage, range of launch vehicles, number of multiple re-entry vehicles per missile, all these metrics are continuously developed. This is a stepwise kind of development, and you can expect it to continue. But every now and then in defense matters comes a tectonic shift. We're at the start of one right now. The new new thing is going to be hypersonic missiles. The Flash Gordon- like name just means these things fly very, very fast. The typical definition of hypersonic means that such missiles reach speeds over Mach 5 (Mach = the speed of sound), or 3,800 miles per hour. Hypersonic missiles, in order to fly at this speed, have to fly high, very high, on the edge of space in fact, where the atmosphere is thin and drag is low. The downside of this is that they are easier to spot than are low-flying cruise missiles; but their speed means they can only be intercepted by other hypersonic craft.

If you want to read more on the technology, there's a great primer here.

For investor purposes, what you need to know is: hypersonics are very different to cruise or ballistic missiles. And if your adversary has hypersonics, you need hypersonics - both as defense (see above) and offense.

Now this sounds familiar, right?

Here's the Arms Race 101 during the First Cold War. It went like this. The other guy has a big ol' nuclear missile? You need a bigger one. Now that guy one-ups you. Now you have to one-up him. And before you know it, well, you're spending one heck of a lot of money on nuclear missiles. Because the only thing that's of any use against nuclear missiles is, well, nuclear missiles.

And the same is true in hypersonics. Now, China and Russia both claim to be further ahead in hypersonics than is the US. It's hard to verify these claims. But let's say there is enough truth in them to mean that the US needs to spend big on hypersonics - either to get out in front ahead of the propaganda, or to actually catch up in case those claims are true. We don't know what the driver is - reality or imagined reality - but again for investor purposes it doesn't matter. The Soviet Union couldn't hold a candle to the American space industry from around the mid 1960s onwards, once their truly skilled Chief Designer of rockets passed away in 1966. But the US had to keep spending on Apollo through the early 1970s just to make sure. And then Shuttle. And now, after a brief interlude when the US decided that flying Americans to low Earth orbit solely on Russian craft was a good idea, on Commercial Crew. And then SLS. You get the picture. We see a spending boom coming on hypersonics.

So as investors, how can we play that boom?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Offers The Best Way To Play The Trend

If you're looking for exposure to the hypersonic trend, you might want to find companies where you can balance (a) percentage of revenue driven by hypersonics vs. (b) overall company stability and health. Because a pureplay hypersonic company is going to be very risky. It will be small, its revenues very concentrated amongst a small number of customers, and its projects at risk of delay. Whereas a very large company that happens to have a little hypersonic exposure won't give you very much leverage toward the trend.

Taking all that into account, we believe Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) is the most balanced way to play the trend. It is the leading independent producer of propulsion systems for spacecraft, missiles and satellites, and is a leader in developing hypersonic propulsion systems. It is winning early stage development contracts from the US government. And it's already a trusted supplier, having powered most every US government space mission in one form or another since Apollo. You can read more about the company's hypersonic technology here.

We cover AJRD extensively - you can see our history with the stock and all our notes here. Right now the stock has run up big in anticipation of a strong Q4, so if you are considering opening a new position, or adding to your existing position, you might think carefully about position size. We're at Buy - Long Term Hold right now because the stock is still valued at an acceptable level if your time horizon is long. But if you're looking for a quick earnings trade, you should be aware that the stock can be volatile around earnings time, and think about how you might want to play that volatility. To add to the mix, the company doesn't announce its earnings dates ahead of time, and it doesn't hold earnings calls. So you need to be bold to trade earnings! Long term however, we're confident of the outlook for the company. The CEO and management team are very strong and the company has exposure to most of the long-term space and defense trends. The main risk to AJRD in the space sector is the degree to which SpaceX (SPACE) and Blue Origin (BORGN) take share from the traditional launch vendors. Both these new entrants are vertically integrated, building their own rocket motors (and in the case of BORGN, selling them on a merchant basis too). So far, the old-line defense companies have worked out well as investment ideas; but one must always be alive to change and as we've noted recently, betting that SPACE in particular won't continue to prevail isn't a bet we would take.

Here's how the stock's valuation looks right now.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We expect revenue growth to continue to tick up as a result of the New Space Race and the Second Cold War driving up missile inventory and driving up space mission count. So overall we don't think those valuation multiples are too painful as a long-term investment.

Three Other Ways To Play

Briefly, here's three other stocks to consider in order to play the same hypersonic wave.

First, Lockheed Martin (LMT). LMT is the prime contractor for a number of US government hypersonic programs and indeed is the customer for a number of AJRD's hypersonic products. The stock is a favorite of ours in any event. The company is too big for hypersonics to alone move the needle, but we believe that overall, LMT is a sound long term investment even at the current extended price. You can see our work on LMT here.

Second, Leidos (LDOS). We don't yet cover this stock, but we will do so soon. It's the largest federal government contractor and, for the purposes of hypersonic exposure, it just acquired Dynetics, a formerly private business which focused on hypersonic technologies among other things. We have rate LDOS at Neutral as we haven't done the work - yet. Stay tuned on that front.

Finally, Park Aerospace (PKE). This is a minnow which provides high-end materials to aerospace and defense clients. Applications include rocket motor nozzles and hypersonic glide body materials. We're at Neutral on the stock simply because it's sub our usual $1bn EV floor for coverage. We do own the stock on a personal account basis - as we do AJRD and LMT. (We don't own LDOS because - again - we haven't done the work). We wrote PKE up recently, which you can find here.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 11 February 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, NOC, LMT, PKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the above stocks on a personal account basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.