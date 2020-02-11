Increase In Number Of Shares Threatens Equity Value Of Gladstone Investors As Price/NAVPS Increases

The increase in price/NAVPS above 5-year historical norms and peer average means that Gladstone Capital maybe slightly overvalued but still a solid BDC.

However, equity offerings have increased the number of outstanding shares and, as a result, have decreased the investors' shares' underlying NAVPS and this has led to an increase in price/NAVPS.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD), currently, trades at 1.29x price/NAVPS which is above its 5-year historical average of 1.06x and peer average of 1.00x. This stock has been a BDC investor dream with 80% combined dividend and equity returns over the last 5 years. However, management's decision to increase the number of shares in recent years has led to an exacerbation of the price/NAVPS and dilution of shareholders ownership of underlying NAVPS. For value investors interested in owning the underlying assets, this stock looks slightly overvalued right now. Investors, currently, in the stock should be cognizant of this factor but can be satisfied that they are in a solid BDC that generates steady NII and increases total NAV year over year.

Company Overview

Gladstone is a $316 million market cap BDC that focuses on investing in lower middle market companies with EBITDA of $3 million to $15 million in the U.S. and Canada. They are externally managed and advised by Gladstone Administration, an affiliate organization run by David Gladstone, chair and CEO. One thing to note is that Gladstone is one fiscal quarter ahead of the calendar year. Their fiscal year ended in September with the release of their 2019 annual report in November. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP audited this annual report. Gladstone, recently, released its Q1 10-Q 2020.

At the year-end in September 2019, Gladstone had invested $124.2 million in 13 new portfolio companies and extended $22.9 million of investments to existing portfolio companies. The total cost basis for investments was $428.5 million with a fair value of $402.8 million.

As of September 2019, the fair value of their investment portfolio was less than cost by $25.6 million and their entire investment portfolio was valued at 94.0% of cost. This is up $11.8 million from September in 2018 when their portfolio was less than cost by $37.4 million. These numbers should hint to investors the potential of future losses, which could, ultimately, reduce the NII and thus the dividend of the stock.

More Shares mean increasing price/NAVPS. Be Careful!

While the NAV from 2015 to 2019 has increased from $190 million to $251 million, the NAVPS has declined over the years due to the increase in shares. The stock price seems to have followed the net gains in NAV. The increases in available shares have resulted in an increase in price/NAVPS ratio as the NAV gets spread across more shares over time, but the stock price stays steady or increases. The issuance of new shares is a trend for investors to watch out for as it continually dilutes the NAVPS of current shares.

As of September 2019, Gladstone had a remaining capacity to sell up to an additional $32.8 million of their common stock under the Jefferies share sale program. In their latest 10-Q, they bought 750,000 shares at $10.36 for $7.3 million. Gladstone now has $25.5 million of common stock to potentially introduce. At the current NAVPS value of $8.08, this means that a potential 3 million new shares could be issued over the year increasing the price/NAVPS value if the stock price holds steady but would dilute the NAVPS to around $7.50.

Graph created by the author using 10-Q and 10-K data

The trend of Gladstone away from the long-term value of price/NAVPS of 1.0x should also concern investors as it means a potential decrease in market price in the long run from its current $10.35 per share to potentially $7.50. The increasing number of shares needs to be accounted for by investors as it diminishes their ownership of the underlying NAV. Gladstone, currently, trades at 1.28x price/NAVPS. The below table and chart are meant to further highlight the divergence of NAVPS to stock price for readers.

Chart created by the author using company 10-K 2019 and Q1 10-Q 2020

Investment Activity and Loans

From 2018 to September 2019, the company's fair value of investments in its portfolio companies increased from $390 million to $402 million this was down from a cost basis of $428.5 million. As of the most recent quarterly report, the company has increased investments by $38 million and the current fair value is $429 million with a cost basis of $454 million. The following are the highlights and low lights of investment activity of the last two quarters.

Company Q1 10-Q 2020

Investment activity from October of 2019 to January 2020 included the following:

$14.0 million in Universal Survey Center.

$3.0 million in Medical Solutions Holdings.

Debt investment in DigiCert Holdings was repaid at par for net proceeds of $2.4 million.

Additional 5.5 million in Lignetics, Inc.

Additional 3.0 million in Edge Adhesives

Sold Mochi Ice Cream for $2.5 million gain.

Net losses and depreciation to investments were primarily in energy sector with:

Still writing off Francis Drilling Fluids in 2019 with $6.5 million loss. In December of 2019, they stated that they had recorded a net realized loss on investments of $26.9 million.

LWO Acquisitions Company had $6 million depreciation loss on the books.

FES Resources Holdings also contributed to losses and depreciation by about $2-3 million.

As of September 2019, two portfolio companies, Meridian Rack & Pinion, Inc. and New Trident Holdcorp, Inc. were on non-accrual status. Their cost basis was approximately $8.5 million, or 2.2% of the cost basis of all debt investments in their portfolio. Recent news for Trident says that it was a 100% write off $4.4 million. Meridian Rack & Pinion, Inc. was reported in their recent 10-Q as a $5.6 million write off.

The below is a by sector look at the appreciation and depreciation of fair value of industries for Q1 2020. Attentive readers will note steady numbers across industries. This is a positive change from wide fluctuations in their annual report table.

Company 2020 Q1 10-Q

Loan Ratings Issues

Gladstone like all BDCs has a rating advisor look at its bonds. This Advisor happens to be Gladstone Administration. The Adviser's scale begins with the designation >10 as the best risk rating which may be equivalent to a BBB from an NRSRO.

Company 10-K

According to the annual report, 91% of loans were rated at a 6.7 average (about low B's to triple C). 6.7% of loans were syndicate loans and were rated at a 4.9 average. The rest of loans were rated at an average of 4.3. This was positive as these numbers are all up from the September 2019 report but still indicate the high level of risk of the underlying assets.

Translating these above numbers into the 51 companies Gladstone is invested into means that 46 of the companies are rated at 6.7. Three company loans are rated at 4.9 and the other two were 4.3. This means that Gladstone on average is looking for approximately single B bond exposure and investors should be aware of this when investing and considering risks.

Sourced from SEC

NII and Dividend Evaluation

NII has covered dividend perfectly over the last 5-years with the fully NII being distributed as dividend. This is great as the increasing underlying total NAV means that the company can use its NII to cover the dividend, which is ideal for a BDC. This coupled with increasing NAV over the years means this company is doing the right thing with its income. However, as discussed in the NAV section the introduction of new shares dilutes shareholders ownership of the NAV.

Table created by the author using company 10-K 2019

Net-Expenses/NAV has slightly increased over last 3 years.

From a Fee standpoint, Gladstone looks fine for a BDC. The base management fee is an annual rate of 1.75% of average total assets.

Table created by the author using company 10-K 2019

The net-expenses/NAV (NE/NAV) has increased from 8.26% to 10.61% over the last 3 years. The company's 5 years average NE/NAV is 9.78% so 2019's 10.61% is above historical norms and is on an increasing track that investors need to be cognizant of. It is interesting as well because it's the first time in three years that NE/NAV has exceeded NII/NAV as the chart below displays. Though the percentage is small ideally, investors want to see NII/NAV percentage greater than NE/NAV because that means more profit for dividends as BDCs have to return 90% of their income each year.

Good 80% 5-years Returns for Investors

This stock has generated good returns over the last 5-years since 2015. Increasing its share value from $8.13 to $9.75 in Q4 2019 as well as total dividends of $4.20 means a total return of $5.82 and a 70% in 5-years! Today with the stock at $10.35 and another dividend of $0.21 this means total returns of 80% for investors.

Approach this value generation instead by using the NAVPS value, decreases in NAVPS from $9.06 to $8.22 for -$0.84, as well as the $4.20 dividend, means a total NAVPS return of 37% over 5-years. Still, a solid return but keeps things in perspective for investors.

Comps to Peers

Gladstone currently trades at a .29x premium compared to its peers of P/B or price/NAVPS as discussed above. The seemingly standard operating margins with the high profit margin compared to its peers looks great. Looking at ROE and ROA compared to its peers and investors couldn't complain.

Created by author using yahoo finance and macro trends data (Peer's based on relative market cap to GLAD).

Risks

Gladstone Administration determines the risk rates all of their investments in debt securities some investors may see this as a conflict of interest. As noted in the loan section about 87% of the loans are probably low B to triple C rated. The company is very dependent on interest rates as it borrows money from Key Bank and BNY Mellon to make loans. Their current loans to company are very flexible with 83.7% set at variable rates. This is good in that it means that if rates change most of their loan portfolio rates can as well.

Since 2018 the company has increased its debt/total assets by 3%, up from 40%. This is coupled with the fact that the company has decreased its assets in first lien loans and expanded to second lien loans as well as equity holdings expansion hint at management's aggressive search for returns in a low interest rate world.

Conclusion

Overall this company presents the fundamentals of a good BDC company by increasing its total NAV and maintaining a steady NII and dividend distribution. These facts combined with share price increases have been positive for investors. The issue investors should have with this stock is that as it introduces more shares into the market it decreases the NAVPS of current stockholders and increases the price/NAVPS ever higher away from its long-term and peer average of 1.00x.

This trend is concerning especially if the underlying seemingly low B loans start to go south and NII takes a hit that then affects market sentiment of the stock price. Gladstone currently trades at 1.29x which is above its 5-year historical price/NAVPS average of 1.06x and peers of 1.00x. This stock has been an ideal BDC however, management's decision to increase the number of shares threatens the equity of investors from an underlying asset standpoint.

Taken as a whole though Gladstone presents a well-managed BDC from a NII and increasing NAV perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contain errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.