Apple Supplier Rumor: An Awesome Short Entry Point

I present an options strategy that can be used to profit on Apple's dire situation and to hedge your long AAPL positions.

This and analyst optimism with questionable origins provide investors with a great opportunity to "sell the rumor."

For many reasons, this is unlikely. Even if it is true, the supply chain for Apple's iPhones will be held back.

Recently, I read that "the impact on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from the coronavirus has been limited so far." I must respectfully disagree with my fellow contributor, Bill Maurer. In fact, the impact has only just begun, and the seemingly limited effect the virus has had on the stock is due more to investor psychology and a general naivety toward the potential risks the virus poses to Apple.

Analysts Say "Buy," But Don't Raise Price Targets

It seems as though every instance of bad news about Apple is quickly followed by highly publicized bullish analyst statements attempting. Last week's tangible bad news, ranging from the virus's entrance to the news cycle to the resultant closing of Apple suppliers in China, was quickly followed with bullish reports from Morgan Stanley analysts, Deutsche Bank analysts, Wedbush analysts, and Goldman analysts. Curiously, none of these analyst releases came with upgrades or higher price targets.

Not to be a conspiracy theorist, but could it be that these companies are attempting to keep prices high so that they and their clients can safely liquidate their positions, while AAPL is near an all-time high? I make money from being suspicious of analysts. When reality says things are bad, and analysts say things are good, I tend to look for a possible short play.

Apple generates one-fourth of its operating profits from China. Its supply chain is also mainly in China. Of the Dow companies, Apple is the most exposed to a Chinese economic problem.

Just How Bad Is It?

One analyst stated that 2019-nCoV will only have a 10% impact on iPhone shipments. Again, I find analyst comments hard to believe, as their main constituents are their own clients. Public companies are a bit more trustworthy, as they must act to benefit investors.

Case in point, Sony (NYSE:SNE), a supplier to Apple, has given a much more dire warning. The word Sony's CFO used in regard to the impact of 2019-nCoV on its smartphone image sensor supply was "enormous," which is not a word that describes "10%." Sony holds 70% of the market share in this category.

That is, even if Apple is to see its primary supplier facilities in China (e.g., Honghai and Pegatron) re-open in February, the supplier bottleneck problem will nonetheless remain unsolved. Notably, Apple suppliers produce iPhones in Guangdong, which is roughly 500mi from Hubei, the 2019-nVoC epicenter. Guangdong is the second most affected province in China and the first province outside Hubei to have 1,000 confirmed infections.

(Source: ResearchGate)

Apple's Factories About to Be Quarantined

More importantly, the majority of iPhone manufacturing takes place in the city of Shenzhen. I suspect that Shenzhen will be locked down by the time I publish this article. Guangzhou, another big Guangdong city, was just put under quarantine at the time of writing this. [Source: here, in Chinese. English sources should be out by the time of publication. (I am fluent in Chinese.)]

You can reach Shenzhen in 30 minutes from Guangzhou. Many people - certainly including the infected - have already headed to Shenzhen to seek the superior medical services and less draconian measures in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is a mere 20mi south of Shenzhen, and the latter acts as the border town for the former.

Here is the Shenzhen-HK border now:

Tens of thousands of Mainland Chinese are crossing into Hong Kong via Shenzhen. These are people who might be infected and at least have had a positive chance of exposure to the virus. To make the spread of 2019-nCoV throughout Shenzhen clearer, I present the current cases in Shenzhen:

(Source: GeoHey)

The whole area is called "Pearl River Delta" and is the most densely populated metro area in the world.

Questions We Should Be Asking

I hope this analysis leaves you with many questions. I have several myself:

Are analysts downplaying the severity of the areas outside Wuhan doing so due to naivety or with an agenda to stop a selloff? Will suppliers really re-open in Shenzhen after already warning employees to stay away? If so, why now? Why after already declaring a closure? Could their agenda be to bolster optimism? Were they persuaded by someone? Perhaps by the Chinese polity that allows these Taiwanese suppliers to operate in China? Or perhaps, they were pressured by Apple? Should Apple not intervene to say, "Wait! Re-opening the supply chain in Shenzhen is too dangerous! The production of our products is not worth the risk of our partners' potential deaths. We've already closed all our offices and restricted travel. You should, too?"

Ultimately, my thesis is that:

Apple stock is being buttressed by overly optimistic, possibly naïve analysts, and this situation might involve Apple's suppliers as well as the government of China. The 2019-nCoV situation is exacerbating. Shenzhen, the location of Apple's suppliers, is by no means an oasis but instead one of the most dangerous areas in China. The situation is worsening, making the timing of the re-opening announcement suspect. Apple's high amount of exposure to China makes it highly vulnerable to the economic troubles related to the coronavirus. Apple's suppliers are highly unlikely to re-open their factories in Shenzhen due to the true dangers of the situation. This is a great opportunity to sell the rumor.

Ignore the analysts' spin. Hedge AAPL now to protect your position. Short AAPL now for a good speculative short play, and possibly walk away rich. I'd do it with options because we can do so with an upside hedge inside:

Sell Jul17 $400 call - 250

Buy Feb14 $330 call - 110

Sell Feb14 $322.50 put - 570

Sell Mar27 $300 put - 510

Buy 2x Mar27 $320 puts - 2290

Buy Feb21 $315 put - 400

Total cost: Roughly $1990, as of Feb7.

Maximum loss occurs under the condition of AAPL staying stagnant, as the long options will lose more value than you can gain back via the short options' positive time decay. Take profit when the extrinsic value of your options is mostly destroyed by a breakout. The downside max profit is as unlimited as you can get with a short position, while the upside max profit is limited to around $60k.

Too complex? Just buy the Mar27 $320 puts.

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.