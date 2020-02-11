South Africa: Trouble In The Cape

South Africa is a beautiful country with a proud history after the fall of apartheid. It has much to offer to the world and was once Africa's largest economy. Since Nigeria took that crown in 2014, the economy continued to weaken under the corrupt administration of Jacob Zuma and subsequently has not improved since his resignation in 2018. South Africa is firmly in emerging market status and is a risky investment for the near status until there is a dramatic change in its macroeconomic indicators through a genuine reform push by the administration.

We begin with the forecast of the South African population until 2024 provided by IMF Estimates. Similar to many other Sub-Saharan African countries, South Africa will continue to undergo a demographic boom in contrast to most of the rest of the world. It will go from approximately 60 million individuals now to just under 64 million in 4 years' time. By 2050, it is expected to be around 75 million individuals with the majority still under the age of 40. This would be a demographic boon for more developed economies who are looking for younger workers to change their dependency ratios and finance their welfare systems. This is not the case for a country like South Africa which is struggling with job creation, corruption, poverty, inequality and a variety of other interconnected issues. This prompts the question on what the government can do? It is something that cannot be answered in this letter, yet it is something investors must become keenly aware about if they plan on investing in South Africa.

Source: IMF and Population Pyramid

This doom and gloom does not continue to South Africa's status in the international trade world, with both their imports and exports expected to continue to clock in good rates of growth until 2024. They will both be achieving rates within the 3-4% range per annum. This highlights well the still competitive position of South African countries, albeit with the struggles outlined above.

Source: IMF

Continuing to speak about the job creation challenge that South Africa faces is the data from the IMF's outlook. After a slight reduction in the already high rate of unemployment in 2018, South Africa has seen nothing but huge leaps in unemployment increasing by nearly 1% from 2018 to 2020 and will approach 30% in the next four years. This is nearly one-third of the entire available population who will be unable to find formal employment, and this number has grown. This is the largest challenge facing investors looking to grow in South Africa, as well as South African society. This rate is also in contrast to most of the world that is seeing increasing employment rates due to the global growth cycle. This indicator also suggests to investors that the business environment is not a welcoming one. This does not bode well for most investors.

Another relatively bright spot in South African macroeconomic indicators is its relative control on inflation, as well as its relatively low rate for an emerging market. The BRIC member continues to manage its inflation in the 4.5-5.5 band, which begins to anchor expectations, as can be seen in the straight line that is seen in the graph below from the year 2022 onwards. This consistent rate is a good sign for investors as it demonstrates that, if they do invest, they are able to have confidence in the nominal value of their investments. This environment is also helpful for the wider macroeconomy. However, it is not enough.

Source: IMF

South African government net debt is also a worrying indicator for investors in the country and for the wider economic environment of South Africa. While government debt is not always a bad thing, it can become one, and in a weak macroeconomic environment, it becomes more likely that the government will become unable to manage their debt pile growing or not. This is the case in South Africa, which not only has a weak macroeconomic environment but one can also think of the waste in government due to corruption and a shrinking tax base as unemployment goes up. However, this does not seem to be deterring the government as net debt is forecasted to grow in quasi-linear fashion. This is a metric that investors should keep an eye on.

Source: IMF

GDP growth, as can be assumed from all the previous information, is expected to be weak for an emerging market with under 2% rate of growth. This is a level that is acceptable for developed markets, but once again, with weak growth, there is weak job creation, which creates further pressures as discussed above.

Source: IMF

The final major point to keep in mind is the level of income inequality that is present in South Africa with the top 1% (denoted by spintc_p99p100_z ) earning almost 20% of total income in the country in 2017 (the last available data). This is in stark contrast to the bottom 50% (denoted by sptinc_p0p50_z) earning only slightly more than 5%. This is extreme inequality and itself is a drag upon growth, and this has the resemblance of a rentier economy.

Source: WID

As has been outlined above, South Africa is in relatively dire economic straits with no clear reform plan being outlined and many challenges facing its economy and society as the two are intimately connected. Inequality is still drastic and is a clear holdover from apartheid and has not been successfully challenged in the era since. The demographic challenges facing South Africa will be the largest issue to deal with as it can be the key to growth if the job creation cycle is restarted. This is an investment investors should be wary about and should feel comfortable with the large downsides.

