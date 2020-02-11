Diageo: Brexit Has Not Made It A Bargain Yet

With the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union last month, the prospects look good for taking advantage of a weakened pound and of bearishness towards British markets by investing in U.K.-based firms with international operations. That said, there are exceptions, and a glaring one at this time is alcoholic beverage firm Diageo plc (DEO).

Currently, Diageo's ADR is trading at $163.19 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. Chart generated by FinViz.

Currently, Diageo's supported ADR trades at a share price of $163.19 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The current P/E is somewhat higher than the five-year average P/E of 22.96, and the current dividend yield is somewhat lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.61%. These factors suggest that Diageo is overvalued at this time - but by how much?

To determine a fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.63 (24.47/15 = 1.63) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the first estimate for the fair value of $100.12 (163.19/1.63 = 100.12). Then, I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.07 (24.47/22.96 = 1.07) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for the fair value of $152.51 (163.19/1.07 = 152.51).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.23 (2.61/2.12 = 1.23) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get the third estimate for the fair value of $132.68 (163.19/1.23 = 132.68). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $128.44 (100.12 + 152.51 + 132.68 / 3 = 128.44). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is, currently, overvalued by 27%.

The bull case for Diageo is that its beverage brands, such as Bailey's, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Gordon's, Guinness, Johnny Walker, Smirnoff, and Tanqueray all have significant pricing power. Furthermore, because Diageo has a global scale, manufacturing and distribution costs are low. And Diageo also benefits from the trend that people tend to drink more in times of recession - it is a recession-resistant business as a consequence.

Diageo's branded alcoholic beverages all command significant pricing power. Image provided by Diageo.

How profitable Diageo's portfolio of branded alcoholic beverages is can be gleaned from the revenue and net income figures the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 10.81 billion 13.93 billion 2.38 billion 3.07 billion 2016 10.49 billion 13.52 billion 2.24 billion 2.89 billion 2017 12.05 billion 15.53 billion 2.72 billion 3.51 billion 2018 12.16 billion 15.67 billion 3.02 billion 3.89 billion 2019 12.87 billion 16.59 billion 3.16 billion 4.07 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available at Diageo's investor relations page.

The half-year results that Diageo recently reported continue this profitable trend, with revenue of £7.2 billion ($9.28 billion) and net income of £1.87 billion ($2.41 billion). And Diageo is taking further steps to enhance this profitable business model. For starters, nineteen underperforming brands such as Goldschlager schnapps, Seagram's VO whiskey, and Yukon Jack liqueur have been sold to the privately-held Sazerac Company for $550 million, allowing Diageo to focus more on its premium spirits.

Diageo has also branched out into non-alcoholic beverages, acquiring a majority stake in pioneer Seedlip for an undisclosed sum. Seedlip is the first branded non-alcoholic distilled spirits drink and can reportedly boast year-on-year growth of 170%. In addition, Diageo has also increased its stake in United Spirits Ltd. (OTC:UQNTY), an Indian alcoholic beverages firm which is the second-largest such firm in the world by volume, and which Diageo now has a majority 55.2% stake in. In April, a partnership with Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery in China was announced, in order to launch a brand-new whiskey, Zhong Shi Ji.

The leaner portfolio, combined with the Seedlip venture and its various other investments, should all point to greater growth, though earnings per share over the next five years is projected to be only 5.60%. Nonetheless, there should be greater profitability for Diageo, which is already a very profitable company as the revenue and net income figures above show. Management's ability to wring profit from Diageo's revenues is evident from the 30.81% operating margin, and Diageo's shareholder-friendly nature is equally evident from the 36.11% return on equity.

One aspect of Diageo's shareholder-friendly nature that its profitability and growth will enable it to sustain is its dividend, which it has raised for twenty-nine consecutive years, making Diageo a de-facto Dividend Aristocrat. With a 58.91% payout ratio and free cash flow of £958 million ($1.24 billion), expect this lengthy dividend streak to continue.

The balance sheet's long-term finances may throw some doubt on this, with long-term debt of £10.09 billion ($13.01 billion) edging out a net worth of £9.23 billion ($11.9 billion), but Diageo's ongoing profitability should remedy this state of affairs - long-term debt has been paid down from the £10.68 billion ($13.77 billion) that was reported in the 2019 annual report. Short-term finances look healthier, with total current liabilities of £8.85 billion ($11.41 billion) offset by total current assets of £10.16 billion ($13.1 billion), cash-on-hand worth £950 million ($1.23 billion), short-term investments worth £42 million ($54.14 billion), and total accounts receivable of £3.66 billion ($4.72 billion).

However, despite all of that, I am unconvinced that Diageo warrants a 29% premium above fair value. The headwinds of Brexit may cause a pullback here, but until then, I see Diageo as a hold on account of its divestments and acquisitions for greater focus, its profitability, and its dividend streak, but not a buy on account of its overvaluation and its low projected growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.