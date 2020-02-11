Aurora Cannabis: Finally, The Needed Reorg With A Major Catch

Even at $1, Aurora Cannabis would still trade at 3x updated sales targets for FY21.

The company guided to substantial revenue misses for FQ2/FQ3 and provided no indication Cannabis 2.0 products are meeting sales goals.

Following news Aurora Cannabis (ACB) was planning to cut 10% of the workforce, the company came out on February 6 with the announcement of a major reorganization. The Canadian cannabis company has finally made a move to rationalize the business with the market realities, but the cuts are so massive that my investment thesis is still on hold due to the risks of meeting updated loan covenants and limited cash balances to execute a complicated corporate pivot.

Reorg Steps

Aurora Cannabis made so many announcements last week that they are all hard to cover. The company replaced the CEO with the Executive Chairman, cut 500 full-time employees, cut Capex and reset loan covenants in order to match the path to profitability with lender demands.

The cannabis company plans to focus on four key areas in order to streamline operations:

Canadian consumer market Canadian medical market International medical markets - established U.S. market initiatives (NYSE:CBD)

Selling, General & Administrative Targets

Aurora Cannabis set a goal to manage the business to a quarterly SG&A range of C$40 million to C$45 million by the end of FQ4'20. This number is the most remarkable considering my previous article discussed the FQ1 operating expenses were C$87 million and the company offered FQ2 guidance for C$98 to C$107 million.

The remaining management didn't provide any details on whether these expenses were inclusive of stock-based compensation that hit C$25 million in the September quarter. If not, the company saw a surge in operating expenses in the last quarter due to the rollout of Cannabis 2.0 products in December.

The company did eliminate 500 full-time employees across the company, or 25% or corporate positions. In addition, the intent to shift away from International locations that aren't well established is a positive considering only a few countries even have cannabis sales while Aurora Cannabis still lists operations in 20 locations.

Source: Aurora Cannabis February 2020 presentation

Outside of Germany, Aurora Cannabis should be able to eliminate operations in most of these countries without impacting short-term revenue prospects. The biggest unknown of the reorg is whether the cannabis leader can execute so much disruption in operations and still hit the revenue targets needed to become EBITDA profitable.

CapEx Targets

The company further reduced capex targets for 2H of FY20 to now below C$100 million. During the FQ1 earnings call, management had provided these insanely high capex targets for the remaining quarters of this FY:

FQ2 - C$108 million

FQ3 - C$70 million

FQ4 - C$50 million

The new updated capex target removes another C$20 million from the plans for the period from January to June. Regardless, Aurora Cannabis is still spending a substantial amount of capital spending while business isn't coming close to meeting expectations.

Asset Write Downs

In no surprise to anybody paying attention, Aurora Cannabis announced the following write downs:

Intangibles, plant and equipment - C$190 million to C$225 million

Goodwill - C$740 million to C$775 million

The total write downs approach C$1 billion and focuses mostly on South America and Denmark related assets. Most importantly, the company didn't write down Canadian assets suggesting those will come in the future.

The company ended September with C$3.9 billion in intangible and goodwill assets another with nearly $1.0 in property and equipment. Aurora Cannabis still has over C$3.9 billion in remaining assets with the majority still assigned to categories that will ultimately get written down.

Cash Balance

Aurora Cannabis ended December with a cash position of C$153 million, excluding restricted cash. The company ended the prior quarter with C$192 million and raised ~C$160 million during the quarter via the at-the-market financing program be selling 40 million shares.

The estimates have the company burning about C$160 million during the quarter as the cash balance was relatively flat. The company has another C$200 million left under the ATM capacity to provide sufficient funds to fund operations and pay remaining capital spending until the company reaches positive cash flows in the September quarter.

Debt Covenants

The big issue with anybody wanting to play the long story here is the loan covenants. Aurora Cannabis provided the following updates:

Source: Aurora Cannabis reorg announcement

The main change is the positive EBITDA ratio covenants beginning in FQ1'21. The company now has a mid-single digit EBITDA target in FQ1 that ends with a C$51 million EBITDA target for all FY21.

By the June 2021 quarter, Aurora Cannabis will need to generate EBITDA margins in the 15% range based on quarterly revenues in the C$100 million range. These covenants will become more important to watch as the company progresses throughout 2020.

Weak Guidance

While all of the adjustments made to the business model were needed, what wasn't needed is the weak sales environment. Aurora Cannabis reported FQ2 revenues in the C$64 million range. These numbers are before the C$12 million hit from provisions for returns and price reductions.

Analysts had revenue targets at C$79 million and forecasted a large increase in revenues for the current quarter to C$100 million. The FQ3 guidance is for revenues before provisions in line with the prior quarters number of C$64 million. The numbers are substantially below analyst estimates as the Cannabis 2.0 ramp up doesn't play out and consumers are increasingly shifting to the value products causing Aurora Cannabis to launch a value brand - Daily Special.

The impact on the stock is the valuation concerns with a revenue run rate only in the $200 million range. The stock has ~1.2 billion shares outstanding and the company plans to issue at least another 100 shares to utilize the remaining ATM to fund ongoing capex and operating losses for the rest of FY20.

Even with the stock price down to $1.70, Aurora Cannabis has a market valuation of ~$2.2 billion. Aurora Cannabis still trades at over 10x lowered sales estimates.

In addition, the company still needs to grow revenues 17% to reach the C$80 million in quarterly revenues with 60% grow margins in order to cover the reduced operating expenses of C$45 million. On top of this, the company needs FY21 revenues to reach C$400 million to hit the new EBITDA targets for their loan covenants.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis made the necessary reorganizations to eliminate substantial operating costs in the business. The company now needs to drive revenue growth despite the difficulty of moving the business forward while cutting so many expenses.

The stock still has a $1 target based on the need to dilute shareholders another 10% and the remaining questions about reaching EBITDA positive targets. Even at $1, Aurora Cannabis would still trade at 3x updated sales targets for FY21.

Alas, the reorg only occurred as revenues failed to meet targets leaving investors still grasping with where the business ultimately ends up. What investors needed to buy the stock was a reorg while revenues were generally still on target. Investors should avoid the stock until some liquidity questions are answered.

