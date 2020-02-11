ETFs Continue To Pump The Brakes On Tesla

(Source)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fanboys aren't known for needing a lot of reasons to celebrate, but the recent rally that pulled the company's stock to new heights and the resulting praise of Elon Musk's genius was extreme by their own standards. But through the haze of cheap praise, even the biggest Tesla bulls must have at least a mild uncertainty over the powerful rally that pulled Tesla's stock to new heights. After all, we spent most of 2019 with the share price fluctuating between $200 and $300, which now seems like a distant memory after a rally that brought Tesla's price briefly within sight of $1,000!

The cause of Tesla's latest rally may have inspired a thousand posts on Seeking Alpha, but we think this quote from Bloomberg best summarizes our thoughts over how the marginally profitable car company found itself trading at close to new heights.

…Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said that

"many investors are struggling to identify a strong fundamental underpinning for the move."

Source

Calling Tesla's 4th quarter earnings report "uninspiring" is an understatement. Rising vehicle sales ran afoul of weakening margins to produce a significant drop in net income that certainly didn't raise any pulses. That may explain why investors are focusing on other theories, including short covering, Robinhood, and our favorite, the possibility that Tesla might soon be added to more ETFs, thanks to its increasing profitability and rising market cap. Investors hoping for a big payday from ETF purchases might have to keep their enthusiasm in check for another quarter as Tesla remains "underowned" relative to its peers with the situation unlikely to change until the company can deliver positive trailing twelve month (TTM) earnings.

Back to the Future

We've talked at length in other posts about how higher ETF ownership can have a positive impact on the shares of publicly-traded companies, including one post focusing solely on Tesla, ETF Inclusion Of Tesla: Profits Over Production, from last March. There are multiple potential benefits of higher ETF ownership whether through providing an ownership floor, lowering volatility, or just increased liquidity all of which Tesla could use but has been denied, thanks to being excluded from one of the biggest indices in the world.

In that older post, we pointed out that Tesla was suffering from below-average ETF ownership, thanks to its exclusion from one of the largest and most widely used benchmarks, the S&P 1500, whose constituents populate Standard & Poor's large, medium and small-cap indices. Our ETF database shows 71 funds linked to either the S&P 500, the larger S&P 1500 index that includes all the S&P 500's large-cap components and the S&P 100. Now, 71 funds might seem to be a drop in the ETF bucket that now numbers several thousand funds, but that small handful of funds control just under $800 billion in assets! Now, that's worth getting excited about!

What keeps Tesla out of the S&P 500 isn't its size, domicile or ownership structure, but the simple fact that Tesla is unprofitable using the one metric that Standard & Poor's is concerned with, trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings. Unlike that other well-known large-cap index, the Russell 1000, the S&P 500 has always had a focus on profitability with components required to have positive TTM earnings before being eligible for inclusion in the index. That simple rule gives the S&P 1500 a distinct "quality" bent that is missing from its FTSE Russell rivals at the expense of missing out on some more "growth" oriented names, but for companies like Tesla, that can mean missing out on big liquidity.

Not that Tesla is entirely lacking in ETF ownership, although the number of shares held by ETFs hasn't kept up with the growth in share price. Tesla was included in 120 ETFs holding close to 10.28 million shares when we wrote about the company last March, while fast forward to the present and over 11.7 million shares of Tesla have found their way into over 129 ETFs at the close of business on 2.7. That might sound impressive until you recognize that only amounts to 6.45% of the company's outstanding shares.

By comparison, GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) have ETF ownership of between 10% and 12%, while other publicly-traded companies with a market cap equivalent to Tesla's have ETF ownership between 11% and 12% of their outstanding shares. In fact, GM even managed to increase its ETF ownership by nearly 12% during that same time period from March 8th, 2019, through February 7th, 2020, while Tesla's went up by 14%.

That gap in the amount of ETF ownership may not sound like much, but it does have a palpable impact on Tesla's stock, most noticeably, its volatility when you examine the standard deviation of its returns over the past several years. On a three-year trailing basis, it's currently north of 52% compared to 26% for General Motors and 24% for Ford.

Why the lower holdings of Tesla shares? There are numerous culprits, including the fact that Vanguard is notorious for not updating their ETF holdings on a daily basis, forcing us to use relatively static values from the end of 2019, which is problematic, given that Vanguard funds are among the biggest holders of Tesla, but that's just part of the story. Another part is that a handful of large, actively-managed funds that were formerly among the largest holders of Tesla stock are using this as an opportunity to take profits. The Ark series of funds have been reducing their Tesla positions, most noticeably, the Ark Next Generation Internet Fund (NYSEARCA:ARKW) fund which has seen its Tesla holdings drop by nearly 50% since our post on March 8th, 2019.

But that's only a small part of why ETF holdings of Tesla have only seen a modest increase. For the rest of the story, you need to consider the fund flows.

Doing the Math

A stock with a rapidly rising share price would theoretically see its percentage weight increase within an ETF if its price was rising faster than other stocks, but that wouldn't necessarily lead to an increase in the ACTUAL number of shares held. If no new assets are coming into the fund, a rising share price would increase the weighting for a particular stock in a fund, but not require the purchase of additional shares.

Consider the case of the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) which has a 0.34% allocation to Tesla but hasn't seen a substantial increase in the number of shares held since our last post despite the fact the car company is up over 143% in the last year, while IWB was up 22.53%. Over that period, IWB has increased the number of Tesla shares held by an anemic 6,800, thanks to the fact that the ETF has only seen a net increase of $200 million in AUM over that period.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI), on the other hand, has taken in over $16 billion in new assets, which means that the amount of Tesla stock held in the fund has increased by over 600,000 shares (17.7%) despite being a mere 0.11% of the fund!

Given that Tesla is already included the Russell 1000 and any number of "total market" funds, the only way for shareholders to enjoy the benefits that come with that big ETF money is for the stock to be added into a new series of funds with products. Given that the funds linked to the Standard & Poor's series are the largest pool of untapped capital, that makes them the most logical candidates, but how much money are we talking about?

Going back to those 71 funds we mentioned earlier are many that wouldn't hold Tesla such as those with a value orientation or Shariah compliant, but even a small piece of the action could be worth billions in added liquidity for Tesla shareholders. Just how much is relatively easy to quantify if we focus only on ETFs linked just to the S&P 500 which fortunately have the bulk of the assets among those 71 funds.

If we use Tesla's market cap at the close on February 7th, slightly over $132 billion, we can guesstimate a probable weighting the S&P 500 of around .42% along with a 5.2% weighting in the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLY) which draws from the S&P 500. That gets you a potential investment of over $3.6 billion, which with the closing price $748.07 equals nearly 4.83 million shares! That may not sound like a lot when over 22 million shares of Tesla have been changing hands every day over the last month, but it's nearly 2.8% of the company's outstanding shares!

That could offer a more stable base of ownership while bringing Tesla's ETF ownership closer to the levels of its peers, but don't expect it to happen anytime soon, thanks to Tesla's lackluster profitability although a "roll-off" could soon give the stock the assist that it needs.

Speed up Ya Roll:

We've been studiously avoiding the topic of Tesla's most recent earnings report for a few reasons, namely that ETFs, not earnings, are our thing but also because the comparisons to the prior quarter and year aren't really that great. GAAP net income for the 4th quarter was positive at $105 million, although that was down 27% from $143 million in the prior quarter and 25% from the $140 million at the end of the 4th quarter of 2018. Interested readers can see more at Tesla's Investor Relations page (here: Investors Overview | Tesla, Inc.) but from our perspective, Tesla's profits don't need to be huge, they just have to be positive.

As we've already pointed out, it's a lack of positive TTM earnings that's helping keep Tesla out of the S&P 500, and serious losses at the beginning of 2019 are keeping that all important metric in the red, but only for now. If Tesla can manage to keep even this marginal profitability going, a spot in the S&P 500 might be all but assured.

Remember that TTM earnings use the prior four quarters of data which for Tesla includes serious losses in the first and second quarters of 2019, $702 million and $408 million respectively, which are only slightly offset by a positive $143 million in the third quarter and $105 million in the 4th. That leaves Tesla with negative TTM earnings of $862 million, but remember that awful $702 million will roll off at the end of the third quarter, leaving Tesla with a much smaller gap to overcome.

Staying with hypotheticals, if Tesla can deliver the same net income at the end of the 1st quarter of 2020 as it did in the last quarter of 2019, the TTM earnings will only be a negative $160 million, and if the streak continues, Tesla could see a positive TTM number by the end of the second quarter! That would open the door to a possible inclusion in the S&P 500, 1500, and potentially, even 100 by the summer of 2020 although with one important caveat. Not only does the TTM have to be positive, the most recent quarter does as well although the math wouldn't support Tesla joining the index this summer if Tesla doesn't manage consistent growth.

The only question would be around timing as Standard & Poor's does NOT follow a calendar when deciding the inclusion and exclusion of components. Instead, they rely on a committee which will typically add and subtract multiple companies from the different components of the S&P 1500, making it more important than ever to watch multiple stocks and not just Tesla. An obvious strategy would be to look for one or more S&P 500 components which are clearly going to be de-listed from the index following the end of the second quarter earnings season, which would open up a slot for Tesla to join the index from outside the universe along with at least one stock being promoted from the S&P 400.

Conclusion

There are many, many reasons why investors could be excited about Tesla and be bidding up the stock, but always remember that when it comes to ETFs, you have to take a more nuanced approach than simply relying on the tried and true adage "well the price is up so they have to buy more right?" It depends not just on price, but index inclusion and fund flows (or investor enthusiasm) to decide when an ETF will buy more shares. And for Tesla to reap the benefits of higher ETF ownership, higher earnings are the most important factor to consider!

Author's note: Thank you for reading! If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

ETF Global To Launch On Seeking Alpha Marketplace

ETF Global is excited to announce that we will be shortly introducing the premier institutional-quality ETF research service on Seeking Alpha!

While we'll continue providing our free reports, subscribers will now get exclusive access to our expanded ETF Data and Research. We are eager to hear your thoughts on topics that matter most. Please message us directly to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Assumptions, opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. ETF Global LLC (“ETFG”) and its affiliates and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees or agents (collectively ETFG Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, adequacy or timeliness of any information, including ratings and rankings and are not responsible for errors and omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such information and ETFG Parties shall have no liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions therein, regardless of the cause, or for the results obtained from the use of such information. ETFG PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, SUITABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE. In no event shall ETFG Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs) in connection with any use of the information contained in this document even if advised of the possibility of such damages.



ETFG ratings and rankings are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions. ETFG ratings and rankings should not be relied on when making any investment or other business decision. ETFG’s opinions and analyses do not address the suitability of any security. ETFG does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor. While ETFG has obtained information from sources they believe to be reliable, ETFG does not perform an audit or undertake any duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives.



This material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instrument. Securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned herein may not be suitable for all investors. Any opinions expressed herein are given in good faith, are subject to change without notice, and are only correct as of the stated date of their issue. Prices, values, or income from any securities or investments mentioned in this report may fall against the interests of the investor and the investor may get back less than the amount invested. Where an investment is described as being likely to yield income, please note that the amount of income that the investor will receive from such an investment may fluctuate. Where an investment or security is denominated in a different currency to the investor's currency of reference, changes in rates of exchange may have an adverse effect on the value, price or income.