Xtep International: Coronavirus And Multi-Brand Strategy Are Key Risks Despite Strong Q4 2019 Sales

If Xtep International's four new international brands perform below expectations in the next few years, the market could judge the company's new multi-brand strategy to have failed.

Major foreign sportswear companies have been temporarily shutting down their China stores due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak; Xtep International is likely to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus too.

Xtep International's retail sales growth in excess of +20% for 4Q2019 was better than most of its peers.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear company Xtep International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XTEPY) [1368:HK]. While Xtep International's retail sales growth in excess of +20% for 4Q2019 was better than most of its peers, there are downside risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak and the company's new multi-brand strategy. Major foreign sportswear companies have been temporarily shutting down their China stores due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak; Xtep International is likely to be negatively impacted by the coronavirus too. Also, if Xtep International's four new international brands perform below expectations in the next few years, the market could judge the company's new multi-brand strategy to have failed.

This is an update of my initiation article on Xtep International published on September 17, 2019. Xtep International's share price has declined by -20% from HK$4.43 as of September 13, 2019, to HK$3.54 as of February 10, 2020. Xtep International, currently, trades at 8.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples of 10.9 times and 10.1 times. Xtep International's sportswear peers Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGF) (OTCPK:LNNGY) [2331:HK] and ANTA Sports (OTC:ANPDF) (OTCPK:ANPDY) [2020:HK] also trade at higher consensus forward FY2020 P/E multiples of 27.4 times and 22.6 times respectively. The stock offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.6%.

Readers are advised to trade in Xtep International shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1368:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $1 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Positive On 4Q2019 Operational Update

On February 4, 2020, after market close, Xtep International announced its quarterly operational update for 4Q2019. The company's share price increased by close to +5% on February 5, 2020, from HK$3.43 to HK$3.60, as the market viewed Xtep International's strong 4Q2019 sales data in a positive light.

The company's YoY retail sales growth (including both online and offline channels) for the recent quarter was in excess of +20%. Xtep International has delivered consistent growth throughout 2019, with YoY retail sales growth above +20% for 1Q2019 and 2Q2019, while retail sales grew at around +20% YoY for 3Q2019.

Notably, Xtep International's retail sales growth in 4Q2019 was better than most of its peers. ANTA Sports, the domestic market leader in China's sportswear industry, only achieved a retail sales growth rate in the high teens for its core ANTA brand in 4Q2019, although it was an improvement from mid teens retail sales growth in 3Q2019. 361 Degrees International (OTCPK:TSIOF) (OTC:TSIOY) [1361:HK], another Chinese sportswear peer, saw a much lower low single digit retail sales growth for the company's core brand in the last quarter. Another key domestic player in the China sportswear industry, Li Ning, has yet to release its 4Q2019 operational update.

Xtep International's strong 4Q2019 retail sales growth was also comparable to that of Nike (NKE), which delivered a +23% YoY sales growth in China in 4Q2019 (or 2QFY2020 for Nike whose financial year end is in June). Another major player in China's sportswear industry is Germany's adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) which has yet to report numbers for 4Q2019.

Xtep International also maintained decent same store sales growth in the low teens in 4Q2019, similar to what was achieved in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019. Low teens same store sales growth in 4Q2019 also represented a slight improvement from 10% same store sales growth in 3Q2019.

The company also did reasonably well in terms of profitability and working capital management in the recent quarter. Retail inventory turnover stayed constant at four months, which is the same level as 9M2019 and FY2018. There was no over-discounting, as retail discount level was stable at 20%-25% in 4Q2019, which was comparable with 22%-25% in 3Q2019. This is a positive sign, as it implies that a higher level of discounting was not the driver of Xtep International's improved retail sales growth and same store sales growth in 4Q2019 vis-a-vis 3Q2019.

Potential Negative Impact Of Wuhan Coronavirus

Major foreign sportswear companies have been temporarily shutting down their stores in China, due to the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus. Bloomberg reported on February 4, 2020, that Nike shut down approximately half of its self-operated stores in China, while adidas is also closing down a "considerable" number of its stores in the country as reported by Reuters on February 5, 2020.

At the time of writing, Xtep International has yet to release any announcements regarding the potential impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on its business operations. The company had 6,312 Xtep-branded stores in Mainland China and overseas markets as of end-June 2019. While no exact breakdown of stores by geographical location was not provided, the company highlighted in its 1H2019 interim report that "the Group's revenue, expenses, results, assets and liabilities and capital expenditures are predominantly attributable to" Mainland China.

On the negative side of things, Xtep International could possibly have a significant proportion of its stores located in the Hubei province and the neighboring Hunan province; Wuhan is the center of the coronavirus outbreak and the capital of Hubei province. The company does not disclose the distribution of its stores in various provinces in Mainland China.

But a recent February 5, 2020, sell-side report by The Bank Of Hong Kong highlighted that "XTEP business is more concentrated in Central China (Hubei and Hunan)." Furthermore, Xtep International's IPO prospectus suggested that the company has historically had a significant retail presence in Central China, as per the geographical distribution of the retail outlets as of March 2008.

Geographical Distribution Of Xtep International's Retail Outlets As Of March 2008

Source: Xtep International's IPO Prospectus

On the positive side of things, approximately 60% of Xtep International's Xtep-branded stores were operated by 40 exclusive distributors as of end-1H2019. This implies that Xtep International generates a significant proportion of revenue from wholesale revenue from distributors, versus direct sales to consumers via self-operated stores. Operating losses resulting from any store closures for Xtep-branded stores run by the company's distributors will have no impact on Xtep International's bottom line in the near term. Of course, if the coronavirus continues to spread, Xtep International's future wholesale revenue at upcoming trade fairs could be negatively impacted eventually.

Furthermore, I had highlighted in my initiation article on Xtep International published on September 17, 2019, that the company's e-commerce business contributed over 20% of the company's 1H2019 revenue. Assuming manufacturing and logistics are not disrupted in any way by the coronavirus, an increase in online sales could partially offset the decrease in physical retail store sales.

Jury Still Out On New Multi-Brand Strategy

In my initiation article on Xtep International published earlier in September 2019, I mentioned that the company initiated a new multi-brand strategy in 2019 with the inclusion of new international brands, Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium as part of its brand portfolio via joint ventures and acquisitions. Notably, Xtep International's share placement to fund the acquisition of the owner of the K-Swiss and Palladium brands, and the subsequent disclosure of RMB100 million in one-off restructuring costs relating to the acquisition of the K-Swiss and Palladium brands were not well-received by the market; the company's share price declined sharply on both occasions.

The performance of the four new international brands in the next few years will be a key indicator of Xtep International's progress and success in executing on its new multi-brand strategy.

Xtep International is developing and distributing products under the Merrell and Saucony brands in Greater China via a joint venture with Wolverine World Wide (WWW). At Wolverine World Wide's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 7, 2019, the company referred to Xtep International as "a great working partner" and indicated that 2020 would be an "important foundational year" for the joint venture.

In a November 8, 2019 interview with Footwear News, Saucony President Anne Cavassa disclosed that "mono-branded Saucony brick-and-mortar stores" will be opened in China in 1Q2020, with plans to aggressively expand into first-tier and second-tier Chinese cities between 2020 and 2022. There could potentially be a delay in new store opening plans if the spread of the coronavirus is not contained in subsequent months.

Separately, Xtep International's newly-acquired brand K-Swiss will have a sneaker collaboration with award-winning Netflix TV series "Breaking Bad", as reported on Footwear News in October 2019. Earlier in August 2019, K-Swiss president Barney Waters revealed in an interview with Footwear News that Xtep International's strategy for the K-Swiss brand in China is to focus on K-Swiss' "heritage collections" and "introduce the brand back into China through brand positioning, through the store environment, through the product mix."

If Xtep International's four new international brands perform below expectations in the next few years, the market could judge the company's new multi-brand strategy to have failed. This could potentially lead to a valuation de-rating for Xtep International.

Valuation

Xtep International trades at 10.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E (4Q2019 and FY2019 financial results have yet to be announced despite the release of 4Q2019 sales data) and 8.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.54 as of February 10, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average forward P/E multiples were 10.9 times and 10.1 times.

Xtep International is valued at a discount to its sportswear peers Li Ning and ANTA Sports which trade at consensus forward FY2020 P/E multiples of 27.4 times and 22.6 times respectively.

Xtep International offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 5.6% and 6.6% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors are a further spread of the Wuhan coronavirus leading to lower-than-expected sales, a failure to execute on the expansion plans for its new international brands, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

