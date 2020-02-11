Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/10/20

Includes: EPD, MCHX, NGM, PKD, UFI
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/10/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Unifi (UFI);
  • Parker Drilling (PKD);
  • Marchex (MCHX), and;
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • TriNet (TNET);
  • PayPal (PYPL);
  • OSI Systems (OSIS);
  • Okta (OKTA);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • IHS Markit (INFO);
  • e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);
  • Centene (CNC), and;
  • BOK Financial Corp. Et Al (BOKF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • B Riley Principal Merger (BRPM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hicks George G

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$11,541,211

2

Flynn James E

BO

Schrodinger

SDGR

JB*

$4,250,000

3

B Riley Financial

BO

B Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

B,JB*

$3,688,077

4

Highbridge Capital Mgt

BO

Parker Drilling

PKD

B

$2,652,739

5

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$1,433,208

6

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,275,650

7

Goeddel David V

DIR,BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$716,604

8

Edenbrook Capital

BO

Marchex

MCHX

B

$602,688

9

Langone Kenneth

DIR

Unifi

UFI

B

$551,640

10

Riley Bryant R

DIR

B Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

JB*

$510,120

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$6,397,610

2

Kansler Adam Jason

VP,PR,FO

IHS Markit

INFO

JS*,S

$5,905,559

3

Schulman Daniel H

CEO,DIR

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$2,975,192

4

Mehra Ajay

VP

OSI Systems

OSIS

AS

$2,079,143

5

Ditmore Robert K

DIR

Centene

CNC

AS

$1,959,300

6

B Riley Financial

BO

B Riley Principal Merger

BRPM

S,JS*

$1,787,938

7

Babinec Martin

DIR

TriNet

TNET

AS

$1,567,935

8

Runyan Jonathan T

GC,SEC

Okta

OKTA

AS

$1,297,876

9

Amin Tarang

CEO,DIR

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

AS

$1,287,275

10

Bangert Steven

DIR

BOK Financial Corp. Et Al

BOKF

S

$999,250

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.