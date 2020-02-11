Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/10/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/10/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- TriNet (TNET);
- PayPal (PYPL);
- OSI Systems (OSIS);
- Okta (OKTA);
- Kellogg (K);
- IHS Markit (INFO);
- e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);
- Centene (CNC), and;
- BOK Financial Corp. Et Al (BOKF).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- B Riley Principal Merger (BRPM).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Schrodinger (SDGR).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Hicks George G
|
BO
|
Parker Drilling
|
PKD
|
B
|
$11,541,211
|
2
|
Flynn James E
|
BO
|
Schrodinger
|
SDGR
|
JB*
|
$4,250,000
|
3
|
B Riley Financial
|
BO
|
B Riley Principal Merger
|
BRPM
|
B,JB*
|
$3,688,077
|
4
|
Highbridge Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Parker Drilling
|
PKD
|
B
|
$2,652,739
|
5
|
Column
|
BO
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
|
NGM
|
B
|
$1,433,208
|
6
|
Williams Randa Duncan
|
DIR,BO
|
Enterprise Products Partners
|
EPD
|
B
|
$1,275,650
|
7
|
Goeddel David V
|
DIR,BO
|
NGM Biopharmaceuticals
|
NGM
|
B
|
$716,604
|
8
|
Edenbrook Capital
|
BO
|
Marchex
|
MCHX
|
B
|
$602,688
|
9
|
Langone Kenneth
|
DIR
|
Unifi
|
UFI
|
B
|
$551,640
|
10
|
Riley Bryant R
|
DIR
|
B Riley Principal Merger
|
BRPM
|
JB*
|
$510,120
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Kellogg WK Fdn
|
BO
|
Kellogg
|
K
|
AS
|
$6,397,610
|
2
|
Kansler Adam Jason
|
VP,PR,FO
|
IHS Markit
|
INFO
|
JS*,S
|
$5,905,559
|
3
|
Schulman Daniel H
|
CEO,DIR
|
PayPal
|
PYPL
|
AS
|
$2,975,192
|
4
|
Mehra Ajay
|
VP
|
OSI Systems
|
OSIS
|
AS
|
$2,079,143
|
5
|
Ditmore Robert K
|
DIR
|
Centene
|
CNC
|
AS
|
$1,959,300
|
6
|
B Riley Financial
|
BO
|
B Riley Principal Merger
|
BRPM
|
S,JS*
|
$1,787,938
|
7
|
Babinec Martin
|
DIR
|
TriNet
|
TNET
|
AS
|
$1,567,935
|
8
|
Runyan Jonathan T
|
GC,SEC
|
Okta
|
OKTA
|
AS
|
$1,297,876
|
9
|
Amin Tarang
|
CEO,DIR
|
e.l.f. Beauty
|
ELF
|
AS
|
$1,287,275
|
10
|
Bangert Steven
|
DIR
|
BOK Financial Corp. Et Al
|
BOKF
|
S
|
$999,250
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.