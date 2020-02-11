Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/10/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/10/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Parker Drilling (PKD);

Marchex (MCHX), and;

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

TriNet (TNET);

PayPal (PYPL);

OSI Systems (OSIS);

Okta (OKTA);

Kellogg (K);

IHS Markit (INFO);

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);

Centene (CNC), and;

BOK Financial Corp. Et Al (BOKF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

B Riley Principal Merger (BRPM).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Schrodinger (SDGR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Hicks George G BO Parker Drilling PKD B $11,541,211 2 Flynn James E BO Schrodinger SDGR JB* $4,250,000 3 B Riley Financial BO B Riley Principal Merger BRPM B,JB* $3,688,077 4 Highbridge Capital Mgt BO Parker Drilling PKD B $2,652,739 5 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $1,433,208 6 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,275,650 7 Goeddel David V DIR,BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $716,604 8 Edenbrook Capital BO Marchex MCHX B $602,688 9 Langone Kenneth DIR Unifi UFI B $551,640 10 Riley Bryant R DIR B Riley Principal Merger BRPM JB* $510,120

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,397,610 2 Kansler Adam Jason VP,PR,FO IHS Markit INFO JS*,S $5,905,559 3 Schulman Daniel H CEO,DIR PayPal PYPL AS $2,975,192 4 Mehra Ajay VP OSI Systems OSIS AS $2,079,143 5 Ditmore Robert K DIR Centene CNC AS $1,959,300 6 B Riley Financial BO B Riley Principal Merger BRPM S,JS* $1,787,938 7 Babinec Martin DIR TriNet TNET AS $1,567,935 8 Runyan Jonathan T GC,SEC Okta OKTA AS $1,297,876 9 Amin Tarang CEO,DIR e.l.f. Beauty ELF AS $1,287,275 10 Bangert Steven DIR BOK Financial Corp. Et Al BOKF S $999,250

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.