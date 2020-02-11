Splunk: Too Expensive, Avoid This Stock

Savvy investors would do well to avoid this stock.

Investment Thesis

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is being valued at more than $25 billion market cap, yet is incurring heavy losses and appears to be losing steam as its revenue growth rate is decelerating.

Here, I argue that most of the upside is already being priced into the stock and that shareholders are likely to leave this investment with a loss of capital.

Investors' Considerations: Front and Center

Back in November 2019, I presented the following table, noting Splunk's revenue growth trajectory:

It is on this note that I'm compelled to broaden our discussion and emphasize to investors why they should pay heed to the clear pattern of revenue growth contraction noted above.

Splunk brands itself as a cloud platform that allows customers to harness the value of their data. With so many buzz words, you are perhaps forgiven for questioning why this company is not valued even higher?

Indeed, Splunk has alluring numbers and isn't shy to points investors' attention towards them - as vindication that its business model continues to gain traction with customers:

Thus, although Q3 2020 saw a 40% increase in software revenues (including renewable license revenues) compared with the same period a year ago, it shows that its revenue from software sources fell slightly in Q3 2020 compared with Q2 2020. Please see below:

Splunk's CEO Douglas Merritt argues that this sequential drop was nothing material and that it was mostly a function of customers adopting final perpetual purchase. Of course, if you follow this space closely, you will be incredibly attentive to any negative vicissitude in the graph above. If this number doesn't increase in Q4 2020, I would be cautious.

Future Profit Profile? Irrelevant for Now

The graph below is what I call profits before costs:

This is a tongue-in-cheek comment, but it alludes to the fact that the bulk of Splunk's costs are carefully added back and thus afford the investors no tangible guidance as to how profitable Splunk may end up being in the future.

Specifically, please note that figures below detail Q3 2020 figures, rather than fiscal 2020 (calendar 2019) highlighted above.

The bulk of Splunk's costs are added back in the red table, as stock-based compensation. And with these add-backs, Splunk's margins are still guided to finish fiscal 2020 at sub 13% non-GAAP operating profit margin.

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Moving on, in the graph that follows, I picked out some rough peers to Splunk.

Shareholders would rightly contend that Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is not a direct peer to Splunk. And I agree: IBM (NYSE:IBM) would be a much better comparison as a competitor to Splunk.

The problem though is that, for now, investors are grouping all SaaS players as one and the same. Investors are hoping that their chosen SaaS company will able to gather more than its fair share of the rapidly-growing data market, that CEO Merritt reminded investors during the last earnings call, that digital transformation investments are projected to reach $6 trillion in the coming 4 years. It is the hope that Splunk might gain significant share that makes its market cap so richly valued.

However, with nothing but heavy GAAP profit losses, and no objective data as to how its profit margins will ultimately unfold, investors have little to go on.

On the other hand, for now, investors are more than happy to ignore any naysayers and remain steadfast on Splunk's FY 2023 guidance shown below.

The Bottom Line

Paying more than 11 times trailing revenues for an unprofitable company, with no real competitive advantage, makes for a very unattractive investment. With so many cheaper and more profitable cloud players, it is hardly worth this speculation.

